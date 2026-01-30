Migrating to Finland from Nigeria: Visas, work culture, and what no one mentions

Migrating to Finland from Nigeria requires securing a job offer, applying for a residence permit, and adapting to a work culture built on equality, punctuality, and work–life balance. Key requirements include a valid passport, proof of funds, and supporting documents like a marriage certificate, birth certificate, or employment contract.

Relocating to Finland from Nigeria involves visas, work culture shifts, and everyday realities. Photo: Rodworks, Alfie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nigerians migrating to Finland require a residence permit for long-term stays , while short visits (up to 90 days) require a Schengen Visa .

, while short visits (up to 90 days) require a . Key requirements include a valid passport, travel insurance, proof of funds, accommodation booking, and biometric data submission.

and Nigerians must apply for a Finnish visa through the official Finland Visa Application Centre in Abuja or Lagos, starting with an online application at the official Finland Visa website.

in Abuja or Lagos, starting with an online application at the Finland’s work culture values punctuality, honesty, equality, and strong work-life balance.

Migrating to Finland from Nigeria

Nigerian citizens must obtain a Schengen visa to enter Finland, with the most common option being the Finland Type C Schengen visa, which allows short stays of up to 90 days within 180 days. For longer stays related to work, study, or residence, you must apply for a residence permit through the Finnish Immigration Service. Below are the main visa and permit options:

Residence permit (for migration): If you intend to live in Finland for more than 90 days, you must apply for a First Residence Permit before you travel. This is the standard route for migration; typically based on work, study, or family ties.

If you intend to live in Finland for more than 90 days, you must apply for a First Residence Permit before you travel. This is the standard route for migration; typically based on work, study, or family ties. Schengen Visa (short-term): If your stay is for 90 days or less (tourism, business meetings, or short visits), you need a Schengen Visa.

If your stay is for 90 days or less (tourism, business meetings, or short visits), you need a Schengen Visa. D Visa (fast entry): In specific cases, such as for specialists, high-level managers, or students, you can apply for a D Visa alongside your residence permit. This allows you to enter Finland immediately after your permit is granted, without waiting for the physical permit card to reach you in Nigeria.

Nigerian passport (L). Hand holding a Finnish (Finland) passport (R). Photo: Tamer Soliman, Stocksnapper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Finland visa requirements

Nigerians planning to travel or relocate to Finland must meet specific visa or residence permit requirements depending on the length and purpose of their stay, and understanding these rules early helps avoid delays or rejections. Below are the visa requirements for Nigerians migrating to Finland:

Nigerians need a Schengen Type C visa for short stays of up to 90 days, while longer stays for work, study, or family reunification require a Finnish residence permit.

Visa applications are submitted at the Embassy of Finland in Abuja or through VFS Global centres.

Applications can be submitted no earlier than six months before your planned trip. Seafarers on duty may apply up to nine months in advance.

The process starts when the applicant personally submits the visa application and supporting documents to the Visa Application Centre (VAC) or the embassy.

Before applying, make sure you clearly understand the purpose of your visit.

You must not have a Schengen entry ban, and you may be denied entry if considered a public security or health risk.

Documents required include:

Your passport must be valid for at least three months after your planned departure, issued within the last ten years, and have at least two blank pages.

Provide one recent passport-sized colour photograph that meets Schengen specifications.

Travel insurance must cover the entire Schengen area, with a minimum of €30,000.

Submit bank statements from the last three months and payslips showing at least €50 per day for your stay.

Include flight reservations for a round trip and proof of accommodation, such as a hotel booking or invitation letter.

Provide a letter from your employer or business registration documents if self-employed.

Certificates like marriage or birth certificates must be legalised by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Finland.

Finland visa application process

To apply for a Finnish visa from Nigeria, you must follow a process that involves both online registration and an in-person appointment in Abuja. Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to complete the process.

Finland visa application portal page. Photo: finlandvisa.fi

Source: UGC

Determine whether you need a short-stay Schengen visa or a residence permit and check whether you’re eligible to apply for it. Visit the official Finland Visa website. Fill out the visa application form and arrange your application documents as per the checklist which accompanies your online application form. You can also download the visa application form, complete it, print the completed form, and bring it with you to the Visa Application Centre for submission. After completing the form, print it and sign it. Once you have filled out your visa form, book an appointment to submit your documents and provide biometrics (fingerprints and photo) at the VFS Global Centre in Abuja, as all visa applications must be submitted in person. Pay the visa fee, and note that the Visa Application Centre may charge an additional service fee for processing your application. You can track your visa application status online by using the reference number present on the invoice/receipt issued by the Visa Application Centre, along with your last name, to access this service. After a visa decision is made, you can collect your passport from the Visa Application Centre or receive it by courier, depending on the delivery option you chose during application.

Understanding Finnish work culture

When moving to Finland for work, it is important to understand the local work culture, as it can be very different from what you may be used to. Finnish workplaces are known for being respectful, efficient, and balanced, and knowing how things work can help you adjust quickly and succeed.

Flat hierarchy and equality: Workplaces are non-hierarchical, and managers are approachable. Employees express themselves freely, share ideas, and often call managers by their first names.

Workplaces are non-hierarchical, and managers are approachable. Employees express themselves freely, share ideas, and often call managers by their first names. Equality and non-discrimination: Finnish law ensures equal treatment regardless of nationality, gender, or religion.

Finnish law ensures equal treatment regardless of nationality, gender, or religion. Independence and trust: Employees are trusted to work independently without constant supervision. Reliability is important, and if you agree to complete a task, it must be done on time.

Employees are trusted to work independently without constant supervision. Reliability is important, and if you agree to complete a task, it must be done on time. Work-life balance: Standard work week is 37.5 hours, with 4–6 weeks of paid holiday. Overtime is rare, and personal time is respected.

Standard work week is 37.5 hours, with 4–6 weeks of paid holiday. Overtime is rare, and personal time is respected. Direct communication: Finns value honesty and clarity. Meetings are punctual, and small talk is minimal compared to Nigerian workplaces.

Finns value honesty and clarity. Meetings are punctual, and small talk is minimal compared to Nigerian workplaces. Independence: Employees are trusted to work independently without micromanagement.

Employees are trusted to work independently without micromanagement. Punctuality: Being on time is essential in Finland. Meetings usually start and end as scheduled, and lateness is seen as unprofessional.

Being on time is essential in Finland. Meetings usually start and end as scheduled, and lateness is seen as unprofessional. Wellbeing: Workplace wellbeing is prioritised, with flexible schedules and support for family life.

Aerial view of Finnish flag on the tower of Town Hall in Joensuu. Photo: Lev Karavanov

Source: Getty Images

What no one mentions: The hidden realities about Finland

Language barrier: Despite high English proficiency, not speaking Finnish makes finding employment in many sectors extremely difficult.

Despite high English proficiency, not speaking Finnish makes finding employment in many sectors extremely difficult. High-demand Jobs : Demand is high in IT, healthcare, engineering, and seasonal work. Nigerians with skills in these areas have better chances.

: Demand is high in IT, healthcare, engineering, and seasonal work. Nigerians with skills in these areas have better chances. High unemployment : Finland experiences one of the highest unemployment rates in the EU, making job hunting competitive.

: Finland experiences one of the highest unemployment rates in the EU, making job hunting competitive. Integration : Cultural adjustment may be challenging due to Finland’s reserved social style.

: Cultural adjustment may be challenging due to Finland’s reserved social style. Climate: Winters are long, cold, and dark. Seasonal depression is common among immigrants.

Winters are long, cold, and dark. Seasonal depression is common among immigrants. Cost of living: Helsinki and other major cities are expensive, especially housing.

How much does it cost to relocate to Finland from Nigeria?

Moving to Finland involves visa and residence permit fees, which vary by purpose of stay and application method. The visa fees for Finland are as follows:

Type of Visa/service Fee Schengen Visa €90 Visa for children aged 6–11 years €45 Visa for citizens of Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cape Verde, Georgia, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine €35 Request for an administrative review €255

For residence permits in Finland, the fees are as follows:

Type of permit/service Fee Residence permit (including family relations) €800 Residence permit (including family relations) – electronic €750 First residence permit (work/self‑employed) €950 First residence permit (work/self‑employed) – electronic €490 First residence permit (no labour market testing – specialist, researcher, athlete, coach, trainer) €630 First residence permit, no labour market testing (other work, specialist, researcher, athlete, coach or trainer, seasonal work), electronic application €530 First residence permit for an entrepreneur, start-up entrepreneur €800 First residence permit for an entrepreneur, start-up entrepreneur, electronic application €650 First residence permit for an entrepreneur; other entrepreneurs €900 First residence permit for an entrepreneur; other entrepreneurs, electronic application €750 Residence permit for studies €750 Residence permit for studies – electronic €600 Residence permit for a minor (under 18) €430 Residence permit for a minor (under 18 years), electronic application €400 D visa – paper application €120 D visa – electronic application €95

Is Finland a good country to migrate to from Nigeria?

Finland can be a good country for Nigerians to migrate to because it offers a high standard of living, good public services, safety, and work opportunities, though adapting to the cold climate and learning the local language can be challenging.

Does Finland accept Nigerians?

Finland accepts Nigerian citizens, but they must obtain a valid visa or residence permit to enter and stay.

Can I get a job in Finland from Nigeria?

It is possible to get a job in Finland from Nigeria, primarily by securing a job offer first to obtain a residence permit.

One can get a job in Finland from Nigeria with the right skills and a valid job offer. Photo: Filipefrazao

Source: Getty Images

What qualifications do I need for a Finnish work visa?

To get a Finnish work visa, you need a valid job offer, recognised qualifications, proof of financial means, and health insurance.

What jobs are in demand in Finland?

Finland is facing a major labour shortage in 2026, with high demand for healthcare workers, IT specialists, engineers, teachers, and skilled trades.

Migrating from Nigeria to Finland requires securing a job or study place first to obtain a residence permit via Enter Finland, as a visa is generally insufficient for long-term work. The work culture is flat, direct, valuing work-life balance, while key challenges include high unemployment and the critical need for Finnish language skills.

Legit.ng published an article about the best country to migrate to from Nigeria. Many Nigerians a‍r‌e‍ looking to move a​broad f​or​ better jobs and higher pay. Ot⁠hers are keen to explore new cultures or​ learn new languages, and are wondering which country‌ is the best for Nig⁠erians.

There are many countries that Nigerians can migrate to in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the West. The most important question to answer is your reason for moving, as jobs in America and the Middle East offer more opportunities. Check out this post for a comprehensive list of countries Nigerians can migrate to.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng