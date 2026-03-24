Nigerian doctors’ net income abroad is shaped not only by higher salaries but also by taxes, licensing fees, and the cost of living. While doctors working in Nigeria often earn lower gross salaries, they face lower taxes and cheaper living expenses. Even though the doctors’ net income abroad is usually higher overall, the difference can be smaller once all expenses are considered.

Nigerian doctors working abroad generally earn a higher net income than their counterparts at home. Photo: pexels.com, @IvanS (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

A Nigerian doctor’s net income abroad is usually higher than at home because countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States offer significantly larger salaries for medical professionals.

because countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States offer significantly larger salaries for medical professionals. Doctors working in Nigeria face lower taxes and living costs , but their salaries are typically much lower than those earned abroad.

, but their salaries are typically much lower than those earned abroad. Overall, many Nigerian doctors still achieve better financial stability and savings potential abroad, even after accounting for taxes, fees, and higher living expenses.

Nigerian doctors’ net income abroad vs at home

Taxes, professional fees, and the cost of living are three major factors that determine whether a Nigerian doctor earns more financially abroad or at home. While salaries overseas are typically higher, these expenses significantly influence the actual net income doctors retain after deductions and daily spending.

Taxes

Taxes on doctors' income are higher abroad than in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @TessyAgbonome (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taxes significantly affect a Nigerian doctor’s net income abroad because many developed countries apply progressive tax systems with relatively high rates. In countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, doctors often earn high gross salaries but also pay substantial income taxes.

For example, doctors in the UK may face income tax rates ranging from about 20% to 45%, depending on their earnings. In addition to income tax, they may pay national insurance contributions, social security taxes, or Medicare deductions, which further reduce their take-home pay.

In Nigeria, doctors also pay taxes under the Personal Income Tax Act. However, the overall tax burden is typically lower than in many Western countries. Tax rates range from about 7% to 24%, depending on income levels.

Factor Nigeria UK USA Canada Income tax rate 7%–24% 20%–45% 22%–37% 20%–33% Effective tax (doctors) 10%–20% 25%–40% 25%–35% 25%–40% Social contributions Low High High High Net salary retention 80%–90% 60%–75% 65%–75% 60%–70%

While this means Nigerian doctors may lose a smaller share of their salary to taxes and social contributions, the overall earnings are still relatively modest compared with international salaries. As a result, the lower tax burden does not necessarily translate into higher disposable income.

Professional fees and licensing costs

Unlike in Nigeria, doctors abroad have to obtain multiple licenses to start working, which may be costly depending on the country. Photo: pexels.com, @TimaMiroshnichenko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Doctors who relocate abroad often face several professional expenses before they can practise. These may include exam fees, credential verification, immigration costs, and licensing charges.

For example, doctors moving to the United Kingdom must often take exams regulated by the General Medical Council, while those seeking to work in the United States must complete examinations under the United States Medical Licensing Examination system.

These processes can cost thousands of dollars and may take significant time to complete. Even after securing employment, doctors may need to pay annual licensing fees, professional indemnity insurance, and membership fees for medical associations.

Doctors practising in Nigeria also incur licensing costs, but they are generally much lower. Practitioners must register with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and renew their practising licence periodically.

Cost type Nigeria Abroad (US, UK, Canada) Medical license Low (annual MDCN fees) High Exam Minimal Expensive (USMLE, PLAB) Registration Low High (GMC, US boards) Immigration cost None High Total entry cost Low $5,000–$20,000

Compared with international licensing systems, these costs are relatively affordable. As a result, Nigerian doctors typically spend a smaller proportion of their income on professional registration and regulatory fees.

Cost of living

The cost of living is a major consideration for Nigerian doctors abroad because high expenses consume a significant portion of their salary. Photo: pxels.com, @cottonbrostudio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Living in developed countries often comes with high expenses. Housing, transportation, childcare, insurance, and groceries can consume a large portion of a doctor’s salary in cities like London or New York City.

Rent or mortgage payments alone may take up a significant share of income, particularly in major urban centres where most hospitals are located. Healthcare insurance, student loan repayments, and childcare services can further reduce the amount of disposable income doctors retain.

The cost of living in Nigeria is generally lower than in many Western countries. Expenses such as housing, transportation, and domestic services are usually more affordable. This means a doctor’s salary may stretch further in everyday spending compared with high-income countries.

Expense Nigeria Abroad (UK, US, Canada) Food Lower absolute cost Higher but affordable relative to salary Transport Lower Higher Healthcare Mostly out-of-pocket Often insured/employer-covered Utilities Expensive relative to income Moderate relative to income

However, some goods and services, especially imported items, private healthcare, and international schooling, can still be expensive. Despite lower living costs overall, limited salary levels may still restrict financial savings.

Overall impact on net income

Despite several deductions on the salaries of doctors abroad, their net income is usually higher than what they would earn practising in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @Ninthgrid (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Overall, a Nigerian doctor’s net income abroad is usually higher than what they would earn practising in Nigeria. This is mainly because gross salaries in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States are significantly larger.

However, higher taxes, licensing expenses, and the elevated cost of living reduce the difference between earnings abroad and at home. In many cases, doctors abroad still enjoy greater financial security and savings potential, but the financial advantage is not always as large as the headline salary figures suggest.

Where is the best country for a Nigerian doctor to migrate to?

The best country for a Nigerian doctor to migrate to often depends on factors such as salary, immigration policies, work-life balance, and licensing requirements. Popular destinations include the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Australia because they offer strong healthcare systems and competitive salaries.

How much does a Nigerian doctor earn?

Doctors in Nigeria earn an average salary of approximately ₦2,300,000 annually. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNEStockproject (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The salary of a doctor in Nigeria depends on experience, specialisation, and whether they work in the public or private sector, and the salaries are regulated by the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS). According to Payscale, Nigerian doctors allegedly earn an average salary of approximately ₦2,300,000 annually.

Can a Nigerian doctor practise in the UK?

A Nigerian doctor can practise in the United Kingdom if they meet the requirements. Most internationally trained doctors must pass the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) test and register with the General Medical Council. They may also need to demonstrate English proficiency through exams such as IELTS or OET.

Can doctors earn 200K in the UK?

Some doctors in the United Kingdom can earn £200,000 or more annually, but this typically applies to highly experienced consultants or specialists. Doctors working in private practice or holding senior leadership roles in hospitals may also reach this income level. Most doctors in the NHS earn less than this amount, especially in the early and mid-stages of their careers.

Can a Nigerian doctor work in Canada?

Canada allows Nigerian doctors to work in the country, subject to fulfilling certain requirements, such as passing exams and obtaining licenses. Photo: pexels.com, @GustavoFring (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Nigerian doctor can work in Canada, but the licensing process can be challenging. International medical graduates must pass exams administered by the Medical Council of Canada and may need to complete residency training in Canada. Some provinces also run bridging programmes that help foreign-trained doctors transition into the Canadian healthcare system.

How much can a doctor earn in Canada?

Doctors in Canada are among the highest-paid professionals in the healthcare sector. Family physicians typically earn an average salary of $340,000 per year, while specialists can earn up to $365,000 per annum or more, depending on their field and province. Income levels also vary based on workload, patient volume, and whether the doctor works in public or private healthcare settings.

Taxes, licensing fees, and living expenses strongly influence a Nigerian doctor’s net income abroad. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States offer higher salaries but also have higher taxes and living costs. Despite these deductions, many Nigerian doctors abroad still earn more overall than those practising in Nigeria.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article on how to migrate to Finland from Nigeria. Finland is one of the countries that many Nigerians aspire to move to for work and better opportunities. However, like most destinations abroad, it is important to understand the requirements to ensure a smooth migration process.

To migrate to Finland, you must secure a job, apply for a residence permit, and adapt to the country’s work culture. You will also need a valid passport, proof of funds, and supporting documents such as a birth certificate and an employment contract.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng