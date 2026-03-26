Canada has launched the Express Entry programme to attract skilled educators and combat labour shortages

Individuals interested in becoming secondary school teachers or other educators must meet specific criteria to qualify for Canada’s new category-based immigration invitations

About 3.6 million Nigerians migrated abroad for better opportunities from 2021 to 2023 amid the 'japa' trend

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - In an era of 'japa', Canada has announced that it is seeking skilled educators through its Express Entry programme.

‘Japa’ is a Yoruba word and slang that has gained widespread usage. The term is used to describe the act of Nigerians who are fed up with the system 'fleeing' to seek pastures new abroad.

Canada launches Express Entry programme to attract skilled educators and address labour shortages. Photo credit: Photo credit: @CitImmCanada, @Jumia_Group

Source: Twitter

Canada seeks skilled teachers abroad

Legit.ng gathered that Canada's new initiative aims to attract highly skilled workers to address critical labour shortages and support the country’s economic growth.

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) page on X (formerly Twitter) reshared the update.

IRCC listed educators as a priority category, stating on X:

"Canada is seeking skilled professionals through these Express Entry categories."

The announcement comes weeks after Minister Lena Diab first revealed the development as part of the government’s International Talent Attraction Strategy.

Diab said, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC):

“Our Express Entry system is at the core of our approach for attracting and retaining the skilled workers Canada needs."

He added:

“In category-based rounds of invitations, we invite candidates in the Express Entry pool with the skills and experience we need to boost our capacity in key sectors and occupations."

The announcement comes as Nigerians continue to embrace the ‘japa’ trend.

According to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), over 3.6 million Nigerians migrated abroad between 2021 and 2023 in search of better opportunities.

Per the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), approximately 17 million Nigerians were living abroad as of 2019. This figure includes both documented and undocumented migrants across all continents, with major communities in Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), South Africa, and other West African countries, as well as smaller but significant populations throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Nigerian travellers prepare for international journeys at a busy airport. Photo credit: FAAN

Source: Facebook

To be eligible for an invitation through a category-based round, you must:

meet the minimum criteria for Express Entry, including being eligible for 1 of the 3 immigration programmes it covers, and

meet all of the requirements in the instructions for that round.

When Canadian authorities hold a category-based round of invitations, they will:

rank candidates in the pool who meet the category requirements, and

invite top-ranking candidates to apply for permanent residence.

Who is eligible for each Canadian education occupation?

To be eligible, you must:

have accumulated, within the past three years, at least 12 months of full-time work experience (or an equal amount of part-time experience). This experience does not need to be continuous in Canada or abroad.

meet all of the requirements in the instructions for that round.

The following education occupations are among those Canada is actively recruiting for:

Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants Early childhood educators and assistants Instructors of persons with disabilities Secondary school teachers Elementary school and kindergarten teachers

For complete details on this opportunity, visit the official Government of Canada page on the “Express Entry: Category‑Based Selection” process.

Canada bans 8 food items

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that for 2026, Canada restricted several items at the border to protect agriculture and safety, specifically highlighting bans on homemade foods, certain animal products, and specific plants.

Travellers must declare all food, plants, and animal products, or face fines, confiscation, or criminal charges.

Source: Legit.ng