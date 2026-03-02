Career opportunities in accounting in Nigeria are vast, ranging from corporate finance to public practice and specialised consulting. Key roles include chartered accountants, auditors, tax consultants, management accountants, financial analysts, and forensic accountants. There is strong demand in banking, oil and gas, and FMCG sectors, especially in Lagos and Abuja.

A young woman using a calculator and a laptop. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Some of the top career opportunities in accounting in Nigeria include auditing, taxation, management accounting, financial analysis, banking, and consultancy.

and Professional certifications like ICAN, ACCA, and CIMA improve job prospects, salaries, and access to senior positions.

and improve job prospects, salaries, and access to senior positions. Accountants can work in banks, government, oil and gas, telecom, fintech, NGOs, and multinational companies in Nigeria.

Career opportunities in accounting in Nigeria

Accounting in Nigeria offers a wide range of career opportunities across industries such as banking, oil and gas, manufacturing, hospitality, and consulting. Here’s an overview of the options available:

Accountant

An accountant records daily financial transactions and keeps proper financial records for a business. They prepare income statements, balance sheets, and reports that show how the company is performing. With Nigeria’s growing economy, skilled accountants are increasingly needed in industries such as banking, oil & gas, telecommunications, manufacturing, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

To become an accountant, you usually study courses like Accounting, Finance, Taxation, Auditing, Business Law, and Economics.

A male financier working on a project using a notebook and a laptop. Photo: Traimak_Ivan

Source: Getty Images

Chartered accountant

A chartered accountant (CA) is a highly trained and certified accounting professional. They help businesses manage money properly, prepare financial reports, pay the correct taxes, and follow the law.

Chartered accountants are usually certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) or the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Because of their qualifications and skills, they are respected professionals and often earn higher salaries than regular accountants.

Management accountant

A management accountant helps a company plan and control its finances. They prepare budgets, calculate costs, and analyse spending to help managers make smart business decisions. Their main goal is to help the company increase profit and reduce waste.

Management accountants are common in manufacturing companies, telecom firms, banks, and large organisations. With experience and professional certification, they can move into senior finance roles.

A man in office with a notebook and a laptop. Photo: Primipil

Source: Getty Images

Tax consultant

Tax accounting is another highly demanding career opportunity in accounting in Nigeria. A tax accountant specialises in managing and ensuring compliance with tax laws and regulations. Their role involves preparing tax returns, advising on tax planning strategies, and helping businesses or individuals minimise liabilities while staying within legal boundaries.

Tax accountants are crucial because they deal with complex taxes such as Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax (WHT), Company Income Tax (CIT), and Petroleum Profit Tax.

Financial analyst

A financial analyst evaluates financial data to help businesses and investors make informed decisions. Their work involves analysing market trends, reviewing company performance, preparing forecasts, and advising on investment opportunities.

They interpret numbers to predict future outcomes and guide strategy. In Nigeria, financial analyst graduates are in demand across banks, investment firms, insurance companies, and corporate organisations, where they provide insights that drive profitability and growth.

A young man in a modern office working on a laptop. Photo: VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

A Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is the senior executive responsible for overseeing a company’s entire financial strategy and operations. They manage financial planning, risk management, reporting, and ensure compliance with regulations, while also advising the CEO and board on long-term business decisions.

The CFO takes a broader leadership role, shaping how financial resources are used to drive growth. They are highly sought after in Nigerian banks, oil and gas companies, manufacturing firms, and large multinationals, where they play a key role in corporate governance and strategic direction.

Auditor

An Auditor checks and reviews a company’s financial records to make sure they are accurate and complete. They look for mistakes, fraud, or any issues that could cause problems.

There are two main types of auditors: internal auditors, who work within a company to improve processes, and external auditors, who work for audit firms to review other organisations. Auditors play a key role in maintaining transparency and trust in businesses, banks, and government agencies.

A young woman looking at a computer screen in a modern home office. Photo: Inside Creative House

Source: Getty Images

Financial controller

A financial controller is a senior accounting professional who oversees a company’s entire accounting and finance department. They make sure all financial reports, budgets, and records are accurate and completed on time.

Financial controllers also monitor cash flow, manage internal controls, and guide financial decisions for the company. They can move up to top executive roles like Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with experience.

Forensic accountant

A forensic accountant is an accountant who investigates financial records to find mistakes, fraud, or illegal activities. They look closely at company accounts, bank statements, and transactions to uncover problems that could cause legal or financial trouble.

They also help in court cases by explaining financial evidence in simple terms. Because fraud and corruption are common issues, forensic accountants are in high demand, and their work is very important for keeping businesses and government agencies honest.

A man sitting at his desk in an office, working online on his laptop. Photo: FlamingoImages

Source: Getty Images

Payroll manager

A payroll manager ensures that all employees are paid correctly and on time. They calculate salaries, handle deductions like taxes and pensions, and keep records of all payments.

Payroll managers also make sure the company follows government rules about wages and benefits. Their job is important because it keeps workers happy and helps the company avoid legal problems.

Economist

An economist studies how money, goods, and services are produced, distributed, and used. They analyse economic trends like inflation, unemployment, and trade to help businesses and governments make informed decisions.

Their work guides investments, shapes policies, and improves business strategies. With experience, economists can also become senior advisors or consultants in finance and policy-making.

A young male accountant working at his desk in an office with a laptop and documents. Photo: Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

Investment consultant

Advising clients on money and investments remains one of the most rewarding career opportunities in accounting and finance. Investment consultants help individuals and companies make smart choices about where to put their money, such as in stocks, bonds, real estate, or mutual funds.

Consultants can also earn extra income by managing multiple client portfolios, providing financial planning workshops, or giving specialised investment advice based on market trends. To work as an Investment Consultant, you usually need a degree in finance, accounting, or economics, and sometimes professional certifications like CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst).

Financial director

Being a financial director is one of the most senior and influential roles in a company. Professionals in this role oversee budgeting, financial planning, reporting, and risk management to ensure the business stays profitable and compliant with laws.

They guide top management in making major financial decisions, shape company strategy, and may also earn extra income through consultancy or board memberships. Strong leadership, strategic thinking, and experience in finance are key to success in this role.

A young woman in glasses using a laptop computer. Photo: Fzkes

Source: Getty Images

Risk management director

A risk management director identifies potential financial, operational, and strategic risks and develops plans to reduce or prevent them, helping the business avoid losses.

They guide top management in decision-making, implement safety policies, and may also advise on investments or compliance issues. Nigerian graduates need strong analytical skills, finance experience, and strategic thinking to succeed in this role.

Accounting information systems specialist

Accounting Information Systems (AIS) specialists design, manage, and maintain computer systems that track financial transactions, generate reports, and ensure accurate record-keeping for businesses.

They help companies use technology to improve accounting processes, prevent errors or fraud, and provide timely financial information for decision-making. Strong IT skills and knowledge of accounting principles are essential for this role.

A man analysing financial data on his laptop and paperwork. Photo: Perawit Boonchu

Source: Getty Images

What type of career opportunities are available to accountants?

Accountants have diverse career opportunities spanning public, corporate, and government sectors, with roles ranging from auditors and tax specialists to financial analysts and CFOs.

How much is an accountant's salary in Nigeria?

According to Payscale, the average salary for an accountant is approximately ₦1,276, 000 in 2026.

What are the highest-paying career opportunities in accounting in Nigeria?

The highest-paid accounting jobs in Nigeria include executive roles like Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Financial Controller, and specialised positions such as Forensic Accountant, Tax Consultant, and Auditor.

What is a chartered accountant's salary in Nigeria?

As of 2026, the average salary for a chartered accountant is ₦1,900,000 per year.

What is a bank accountant's salary in Nigeria?

Bank accountants in Nigeria earn an average total compensation ranging between ₦1.7 million and ₦2.4 million annually, depending on experience, with entry-level positions often starting lower.

Where can an accountant work in Nigeria?

Accountants in Nigeria work across all economic sectors, including private companies, government agencies, banks, and auditing firms. Key employment areas include the "Big Four" (PwC, KPMG, EY, Deloitte), oil & gas, banking, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Career opportunities in accounting in Nigeria are abundant, covering sectors such as banking, oil and gas, manufacturing, and auditing. High-demand roles include chartered accountants, auditors, financial analysts, and forensic accountants. With the right education and professional certifications, graduates can build successful careers, advance to senior positions, or start their own accounting or financial advisory firms.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria and the courses to select. Agriculture in Nigeria offers diverse career opportunities in agribusiness, engineering, food processing, animal production, and crop management.

Courses such as Agriculture, Agribusiness, Agricultural Engineering, and Food Science provide strong foundations for high-demand roles. Best career opportunities include agribusiness management, agricultural engineering, food science, and agronomy, with high-demand roles like farm managers, agricultural consultants, and veterinary doctors.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng