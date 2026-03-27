A travel expert broke down the estimated cost of studying in Canada, putting the initial expenses at millions of naira

She explained that students needed to pay tuition deposits, visa fees, biometrics, medicals, flight tickets, and accommodation

The breakdown sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the high cost of studying abroad

A Nigerian travel expert has broken down the estimated cost of studying in Canada, from the school fees payment to visa application procedures.

The travel expert shared the information in a video posted on TikTok on March 24, 2026. She explained the step-by-step expenses involved in securing admission and then relocating abroad for studies.

An international school expert breaks down costs for Nigerians willing to school in Canada. Photo credit: @studyline_consultancy/TikTok

Source: UGC

Expert gives cost breakdown traveling to Canada

According to her, the process begins after receiving an admission offer from the applied Canadian institution. To accept the offer, she said the students are typically required to pay a deposit, ranging from 2,000 Canadian dollars to the full-year tuition.

She said:

"We're going to be using a benchmark of 8,000 Canadian dollars. This can also serve as your first semester tuition fees.

Today's exchange rate is 1,060 Naira to 1 Canadian dollar. So that means 8,000 Canadian dollars is equivalent to 8,480,000 Naira. That's for your initial deposit. If you can pay more, please do because it increases your chances for your visa as well."

The expert noted that once the deposit is confirmed, the institution issues key documents, including the letter of acceptance and the provincial attestation letter, which are required for the visa application.

A travel expert gives the estimated cost of studying in Canada. Photo credit: @studyline_consultancy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Canadian travel cost breakdown for international students

Talking about the visa application fee cost, she said:

"Now, once that is issued, your visa application is CA$150 and your biometrics is about CA$85. Bringing a total to about 235 Canadian dollars, which is equivalent to N249,100.

The next phase after sorting out your biometrics and your visa fee is your medicals. A medical is compulsory for your study permit for Canada. Now to do this we're going to be using IOM which is the most regulated and well-known medical institution for this course. They charge $98 for adults, okay? So $98 times the current exchange rate in US dollars, that’s about N142,000 for your medicals."

After visa approval, she advised students to budget at least N1.5 million for flight tickets. She also recommended setting aside funds for accommodation, suggesting a minimum of three months’ rent.

"So have at least three months of your accommodation. So using 800 dollars outside Toronto, outside Toronto, 800 dollars per month times three is about 2,400 Canadian dollars which is equivalent to 2,544,000 Naira. That is for your accommodation for three months," she said.

Summing up the expenses, the expert stated that prospective students would need approximately N11.4 million to cover initial costs, including deposit, visa fees, biometrics, medicals, flights, and accommodation.

She clarified that this amount does not include proof of funds required by immigration authorities, which is an additional financial requirement.

Watch the TikTok video below:

International student shares monthly expenses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student in the UK shared her monthly expenses, opening up about the amount of money she spends monthly.

She explained that her present costs were possible because her partner and family help her with some other bills.

Source: Legit.ng