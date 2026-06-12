ACAND has praised the House of Representatives for passing a bill to strengthen funding for the South South Development Commission for the second reading

The group also commended Delta lawmaker Julius Pondi, saying the proposed amendment could help address infrastructure and development challenges across the region

The bill seeks to expand the commission's funding base and improve its capacity to deliver projects in critical sectors

Abuja, FCT - A civil society group has welcomed the passage of a bill seeking to strengthen the funding framework of the South South Development Commission (SSDC), describing the move as a significant step towards addressing long-standing development challenges in Nigeria's oil-producing region.

The Amalgamated Coalition of Activists in Nigeria and Diaspora (ACAND) said the bill, which passed its second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, June 10, could improve the commission's ability to deliver critical infrastructure and social development projects across the South-South.

South-South Funding Bill Gains Momentum as Group Hails Reps, Pondi Over Push to Strengthen SSDC

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In a statement issued on Thursday, June 11, ACAND President Lucky Efe commended lawmakers for advancing the legislation and praised the bill's sponsor, Hon. Julius Pondi, who represents Burutu Federal Constituency in Delta state.

Group says stronger funding could tackle infrastructure gaps

The coalition said additional funding for the SSDC would enhance the commission's capacity to address pressing needs in communities across the region, including road construction, healthcare, education, youth empowerment and environmental restoration.

According to the group, many communities in the South-South continue to face development deficits despite the region's significant contribution to Nigeria's economy through oil and gas production.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the development trajectory of the South-South region. The passage of this bill for second reading demonstrates the commitment of the House of Representatives to ensuring that the SSDC is adequately equipped to fulfil its mandate," the statement said.

ACAND argued that expanding the commission's funding base could help accelerate job creation, improve public infrastructure and support sustainable economic growth.

Pondi's role highlighted as bill progresses

The group singled out Pondi for championing the amendment, describing the initiative as a strategic effort to strengthen the commission's financial capacity and improve project delivery.

It urged members of both chambers of the National Assembly to support the legislation as it progresses through subsequent stages of the lawmaking process.

The coalition also called on traditional rulers, civil society organisations and community leaders across the South South to rally support for the proposed amendment.

Bill seeks to strengthen SSDC financial base

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the South South Development Commission Act, 2025, to provide additional funding for the commission.

Leading the debate on the proposal, Pondi said the amendment was designed to strengthen the SSDC's financial base, enabling it to undertake more development projects and respond more effectively to infrastructure challenges facing communities across the region.

Supporters of the bill say improved funding could help the commission deliver more projects aimed at improving living conditions and expanding economic opportunities in the South South.

Source: Legit.ng