Nigerians relocating to Canada must budget for visa fees, language tests, medicals, police clearance, and proof of funds.

The amount of money to be spent will be determined by the route, and also whether it is family or single

The financial burden could rise to as high as N40 million due to the need for proof of funds

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians looking to relocate to Canada for work, permanent residency, or study must plan financially for every step.

Over the years, Canada has become a dream destination for many due to its quality universities, career opportunities, and potential pathways to permanent residency and citizenship.

Nigerians dreaming of Canada, Start with financial planning Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Data obtained from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) showed that Nigeria accounted for 25.9% of the 26,286 Africans granted citizenship in 2025.

It was also revealed that over 71,459 Nigerians have obtained Canadian citizenship between 2005 and 2024, Vanguard reports.

Daily, many more Nigerians dream of achieving the same.

The journey to achieving this dream starts with one question: How do I make it happen, and how much do I need?

How much to relocate to Canada?

Deciding to relocate to Canada is the first step; the next is determining how you want to move, as this will influence how much you will spend.

The available routes include express entry, permanent residency, study, and work, all of which require careful financial planning.

Relocating via Express Entry / permanent residency

For Nigerians applying through Canada’s Express Entry, costs vary depending on family size, visa type, and additional services such as medical examinations and police clearance certificates.

According to figures obtained from IRCC, the costs of applying using the current exchange rate of 1 CAD = N1,050.13 as of Wednesday, February 12 is as follow:

Application Fees

Principal applicant:

With the right to permanent residency: CAD 2,385, which is approximately N2.50 million

Without the right to permanent residency: CAD 1,810, which is approximately N1.90 million

Spouse/partner:

With the right to permanent residency: CAD 1,525 (N1.60 million)

Without the right to permanent residency: CAD 950 (N1 million)

Dependent child: CAD 260 per child (N273,000)

Additional Fees:

Language proficiency tests fee

IELTS: CAD 277 (N290,000)

CELPIP: CAD 220 (N230,000)

Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) – WES (most popular): CAD 220 (N230 000)

Medical fee

After receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA), you need a medical exam by an IRCC-approved doctor.

Clinics approved in Nigeria and other countries are listed on the IRCC website. Medical examination: CAD 91, approximately N150 000.

Snapshot of cost of relocating to Canada Photo: IRCC

Source: Facebook

Police clearance certificates

Police clearance certificate from every country where you’ve lived for 6+ months since turning 18.

Nigeria police clearance: CAD 29 (N30 000)

Canada police clearance (if needed): CAD 75 (N80 000)

Proof of funds (required savings)

Canada requires proof that you can support yourself and your family upon arrival. The amount depends on your family size:

1 family member: CAD 15,263 - N16.03 million

2 family members: CAD 19,001 - N19.95 million

3 family members: CAD 23,360 - N24.53 million

4 family members: CAD 28,362 - N29.78 million

5 family members: CAD 32,168 - N33.79 million

6 family members: CAD 36,280 - N38.09 million

7 family members: CAD 40,392 - N42.41 million

Each additional family member beyond 7: CAD 4,112 - N4.32 million

Proof of funds demonstrates that applicants have enough money to support themselves and their families upon arrival. Exceptions exist for those under the Canadian Experience Class or with a valid Canadian job offer.

Experts advise budgeting at least 3 months of living expenses on arrival. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Student visa route

Canada has updated policies for international students. While fewer students may be coming now, the costs remain huge:

Study permit: $150 CAD about 160,500

Application fees (depending on school): ~$150 CAD

Average graduate tuition: $21,000 CAD ( N22 million)

Living expenses: ~$10,000 CAD (N10 million)

Other expenses

Apart from official fees, you’ll have miscellaneous expenses like travel, accommodation, and settling in.

Passport in Nigeria: N200,000

Flight to Canada (one-way): about N2.18 million

First month’s rent: $1,200 CAD

Transportation: $100 to 150 CAD

Food and groceries (at least 3 months): $300 CAD

Conclusion

Experts recommend maintaining updated bank statements, budgeting for at least three months of living expenses upon arrival, and exploring scholarships or financial aid opportunities for students.

Canada job opportunities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada is preparing for its 2026 national population census and is set to recruit about 32,000 temporary workers across all provinces and territories.

The recruitment drive, announced by Statistics Canada, offers hourly pay of up to $31.32, which converts to roughly N46,000 per hour at current exchange rates, depending on the role.

The census is scheduled for May 2026, and the temporary hiring is a key part of the preparations to ensure accurate data collection nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng