To become a full-stack developer in Nigeria vs the UK, one must master front-end (HTML, CSS, JavaScript/React) and back-end (Node.js, Python, SQL) technologies. These skills can be gained by following academic pathways such as getting a computer science, software engineering, or information technology degree, completing bootcamps or apprenticeships.

Becoming a full-stack developer in Nigeria and the UK requires mastering HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and databases. Photo: @RachealGraced, @FullstackDevJS (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Being proficient in full-stack development skills involves mastering front-end and back-end database technologies .

. Entry points for learning how to become a full-stack developer in Nigeria include completing degree programs or completing intensive bootcamps such as AltSchool or Semicolon .

. In the UK, aspiring full-stack developers have access to government-funded skills bootcamps and degree apprenticeships .

. Local Nigerian developer earns an average of ₦2.1 million (£1,177) and ₦4.2 million (£2,290) , while their UK counterparts earn between £48,359 (₦89 million) and £80,458 (₦148 million) annually .

, while their UK counterparts earn between . A Nigerian developer relocating to the UK now requires meeting a strict Skilled Worker Visa salary threshold of more than ₦93.5 million (£51,000) as of 2026.

How to become a full-stack developer in Nigeria vs the UK

In contrast to developers in the UK, Nigerian developers are evaluated more on their practical skill mastery than on their academic paper accumulation. Regardless of the learning route, emphasis is placed on the knowledge of core tech skills in front-end, back-end, databases (SQL or NoSQL), and version control is required.

Becoming a full-stack developer in Nigeria

Nigerian developers gain their skills in two main functional routes. To become a job reade developer, some follow the traditional university route while others use the bootcamp or self-study route. Have a look at each method and its benefits.

1. The university route

Courses such as Computer Science and Software Engineering lay the foundation for becoming a full-stack developer. Photo: @vanguardngr

Source: Twitter

You can acquire a Web Development and Information Technology degree course from a NUC-accredited university such as the University of Lagos, Covenant University, University of Ibadan, FUTA, or Obafemi Awolowo University.

This degree takes four to five years to complete. In order to close any gaps between their academic knowledge and the demands of the job market, graduates can add self-directed practical learning to their degrees.

2. The bootcamp and self-study route

This is a dominant path for most practising Nigerian developers. It is offered by tech training providers such as AltSchool Africa, Andela, Semicolon Africa, Decagon, Google Africa Developer, and HNG Internship.

Bootcamps offer intensive multi-day programs that include masterclasses on practical, real-world projects. Photo: @icyizeree

Source: Twitter

Free resources available for Nigerians specifically include the government-backed 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, Digital Skills Nigeria, and LearnFactory Nigeria. You can also gain free and open up-skilling resources through The Odin Project, freeCodeCamp, and CS50.

To strengthen their employability, future full-stack developers must enrich their portfolios to include;

A minimum of three to five deployed and publicly accessible projects

A clear GitHub profile with consistent commit history and readable code

Evidence of at least one full-stack project with front-end, back-end, and database components

A LinkedIn profile with specific technologies listed

Proof of English writing ability through project documentation and clear READMEs

How to become a full-stack developer in the UK

Becoming a full-stack developer in the UK can typically happen through self-study, bootcamps, or a computer science degree. Here is a detailed look at each pathway.

1. The university route

The UK is a top destination for Nigerian students in tech, engineering, law, and medical fields. Photo: @punchnewspaper

Source: Facebook

A Computer Science degree from a UK university is the most direct path to employment as a full-stack developer. With tuition for international students running between £11,400 and £38,000, according to the British Council, Nigerian undergraduate students can take advantage of scholarship programs such as the Mastercard Foundation, AfOx Scholarships, and Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships.

To aid the move, international students are required to get the Graduate Visa that allows them to stay for two years after completing a UK degree without an employer's sponsorship. For transition into the workplace, they will need a Skilled Worker Visa.

2. The bootcamp route

Compared to their Nigerian equivalents, UK coding bootcamps are shorter and typically more expensive. Free bootcamps such as _nology, School of Code, Full Stack Open, CS50 free on edX, freeCodeCamp, and The Odin Project. Other paid-for bootcamps with financial support and payment plans include;

Bootcamp Duration Cost Makers Academy 16 weeks £8,000–£12,000 Le Wagon London 9 weeks (intensive) £6,500–£8,500 Northcoders 13 weeks £3,000–£5,000 Boolean UK 30 weeks (part-time) 16 weeks (full-time) £5,000–£10,000 Code Institute 6 to 12 months £6,500–£7,500 CodeClan 16 weeks £10,000 Command Shift 6 months (part-time) £6,000

3. The apprenticeship route

International students with a legal right to work in the UK must have lived in the UK for at least three years to get a UK apprenticeship in tech. Photo: @standardkenya

Source: Facebook

In the UK, apprenticeships equal to varying levels of education, such as GCSE, A-level, higher national certificate (HNC), higher national diploma (HND), bachelor's degree, and master’s degree, are available for those seeking a tech career. In this route, employers pay university fees and a salary while the apprentice works and studies simultaneously.

This opportunity is available for residents with an established and long-term right to work in the UK. International students can access the program if they have been resident in the UK for at least three years before starting the apprenticeship and possess a valid right to work in the UK, such as British/Irish citizenship, Indefinite Leave to Remain, or settled/pre-settled status.

How much does a full-stack developer earn in Nigeria vs the UK?

According to Glassdoor data as of June 2025, the average full-stack developer salary in Nigeria is ₦420,000 per year.

The pay trajectory for an experienced full-stack engineer, a lead engineer and a senior full-stack engineer begins at approximately ₦1.4 million to ₦8 million per year. Top earners at the 90th percentile report up to ₦3.7 million per year.

In the workplace, a full-stack web developer creates websites, working with all sides of the development process. Photo: @chilo_aco

Source: Twitter

Based on data from DevITJobs and Morgan McKinley as of March 2026, the average full-stack developer salary in the United Kingdom is £48,359 (₦89 million) per year, with a range from £30,336 (₦55.8 million) for lower-experience developers to £80,458 (₦148 million) for senior developers.

A look at the cost of living comparison in Nigeria vs the UK

As per Numbeo's March 2026 data, the estimated monthly costs for a single person in Nigeria, excluding rent, are approximately $500.8 (₦695,055). As of the 2025 Remitly's UK cost of living guide, a single person in London should expect to spend around £1,045 per month on expenses excluding rent.

Have a look at this comparison of basic utilities in major cities such as London, Manchester, and Birmingham in the UK and Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu in Nigeria.

Expense Nigeria United Kingdom Rent (One bedroom) ₦50,000–₦300,000 £700–£2,457 Food (self-catered) ₦35,000–₦100,000 £150–£450 Transportation ₦20,000–₦80,000 £60–£150 Utilities ₦15,000–₦80,000 £150–£350 Data/phone charges ₦8,000–₦20,000 £35–£70 Total expenses ₦128,000–₦580,000 £1,095–£3,477

How much do you need to live comfortably in the UK?

The cost of living for Nigerians in London requires between £2,750 and £3,500 per month for a single person. Remitly reports that the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom flat outside the city centre and in the city centre costs between £843.86 and £1,041.22.

The average costs of basic utilities are £237.73, while internet and mobile plan costs are £31.24 and £12.89, respectively. On average, monthly public transport passes cost £88.50 per person.

As part of your immigration application, you will be required to pay the immigration health surcharge (IHS), £1,035 per year, for all visa and immigration applicants above 18 years of age.

Can a self-taught developer get a job in Nigeria?

In the startup and fintech sectors, hiring prioritises practical skills over traditional academic qualifications. Employers at companies like Kuda, PiggyVest, and mid-market Lagos startups assess GitHub portfolios, technical test performance, and demonstrated project experience ahead of formal credentials.

How long does it take to become a full-stack developer in Nigeria?

With consistent self-study of six to eight hours daily using structured resources like The Odin Project or an AltSchool-type curriculum, an aspiring developer in Nigeria can reach a junior-level job-ready standard in approximately 12 to 18 months. Using bootcamps can prepare you in 3 to 6 months with intensive learning modules, and 6 to 12 months or more for part-time learning.

Which country is best for full-stack developers?

The United States is considered the best country for full-stack developers, providing the highest salaries. The average base salary for a full-stack developer ranges between $75,057 and $123,262 annually, as per Payscale and Zip Recruiter. Have a look at which countries pay the highest salary to a full-stack developer.

Country Average base salary in Pounds Average base salary in Naira Australia £83,010 ₦152.6 million Norway £77,406 ₦142.3 million Canada £73,896 ₦135.8 million Switzerland £72,451 ₦133.2 million The Netherlands £70,773 ₦130.1 million Sweden £56,592 ₦104 million Germany £46,486 ₦85.4 million

Which institutions offer full-stack developer courses in Nigeria?

Top full-stack developer training institutions in Nigeria, particularly in Abuja and Lagos, include Bizmarrow Technologies, Data School Nigeria, Moat Academy, IIHT Nigeria, and Neo Cloud Learning Institute. Others are Draftek Systems Limited, Abuja Tech School, Digital Skills Training Academy, and Boston Institute of Analytics in Lagos.

Becoming a full-stack developer in Nigeria and the UK involves mastering technical skills through university degrees, bootcamps, apprenticeships, or self-study. While the technical requirements are nearly identical, the economic rewards differ significantly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published a list of the top tech startups in Nigeria, ranked by their market value and funding. Many Nigerian tech startups have achieved high market valuations, reaching billions of dollars, and have raised a considerable amount of funding from investors worldwide.

The biggest tech company in Nigeria is Flutterwave, a fintech company valued at over $3 billion, making it one of Africa’s most valuable startups. Read on for the most valuable and fastest-growing fintechs in Nigeria.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng