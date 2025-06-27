UTME is conducted annual for admission into universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria

It is considered an important requirement that admission seekers into Nigerian universities must meet

However, there are two universities in Nigeria that don't insist on UTME as their admission requirement

FCT, Abuja - Two universities in Nigeria do not require admission seekers to have Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Legit.ng reports that UTME is a computer-based standardized test conducted annually for admission into universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

UTME is conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to assess candidates' knowledge and problem-solving skills in four subjects chosen by the candidate, including the English language.

Two Nigerian universities that may not require UTME for certain admission pathways are: National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and Madonna University.

NOUN

The federal government-owned tertiary institution offers and specializes primarily in distance learning programs.

NOUN makes university admission accessible to students who may not have taken or performed well in the UTME.

Admission into the distance learning university is often based on other qualifications, like O'Level results or relevant professional certifications.

The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs

Madonna University

This is a private university with specific admission criteria that may not always include UTME.

The private Catholic university is known for its flexible admission policies.

It is gathered that while some programs might require UTME, others may not, and they often consider alternative qualifications like A-Level results, diploma certificates, or relevant work experience.

Other pathways for admission without UTME:

JUPEB/IJMB:

Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) and Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) offer a pathway for admission into Nigerian universities without UTME

JUPEB/IJMB allows students to gain direct entry into universities without UTME.

It is a one-year programme of preliminary studies that offers admission after completion.

Direct Entry:

This is another pathway to secure university admission with UTME.

This option is available to candidates with a diploma or A-level qualifications.

OND holders from the polytechnic, NCE holders from the college of education, and A-level qualifications can secure university admission while bypassing the UTME requirement.

Distance Learning:

Some Nigerian universities run distance learning programs.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Distance Learning Institute and Obafemi Awolowo University Centre for Distance Learning are examples of universities with such programmes.

These universities offer distance learning programs that may not require UTME.

