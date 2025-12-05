How to block Union Bank account fast, whether online or using another phone

Knowing how to block Union Bank account quickly can protect your money during emergencies. You can lock your account instantly using the official USSD code on any phone. The UnionMobile app also provides a fast way to block your card or account online. If your phone is missing, you can still block your Union Bank account by calling customer care.

Union Bank provides multiple ways for blocking account, including the USSD code, UnionMobile app, and customer care. Photo: @Unionbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

You can block your Union Bank account using the USSD code, customer care, or the mobile app.

The fastest method is dialling * 826*6*phone number# , even from another phone.

, even from another phone. Once your account is blocked, you can unblock it by contacting Union Bank or visiting any branch.

How to block Union Bank account quickly online or offline

Blocking your account helps prevent unauthorised access, especially in emergencies. If your mobile phone is stolen, your ATM card is compromised, or your banking details have been leaked, locking your account ensures no unauthorised withdrawals or transfers can occur.

Union Bank has made the process straightforward so you can act immediately without visiting a branch. Below are ways you can block your bank account and ATM online or using another phone.

How to block a Union Bank account with another phone

You can instantly block your Union Bank account from any phone by dialling the USSD code. Photo: @Unionbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The USSD code is the fastest and most reliable way to block your Union Bank account. It works on all phones and networks and does not require mobile data. This method is especially useful during emergencies when you need to secure your account instantly. Below is how to do it.

Dial the Union Bank block code: *826*6#your phone number#. This instantly restricts your account from any debit transaction. Confirm the action: After dialling the code, you may be asked to confirm the request by selecting a number. Once confirmed, your account becomes temporarily blocked.

Note that this method blocks your account even without your SIM card. For instance, if your phone is stolen, simply use any other phone and dial the same USSD code. Make sure to enter the phone number linked to your Union Bank account.

Call Union Bank customer care

You can request account blocking by contacting the bank directly, either by calling their customer care line or visiting the nearest branch for immediate assistance. This ensures your account is secured even if you cannot use your phone or USSD.

Contact Union Bank customer care by calling their numbers: +234-02-012716816 and 07007007000. Explain why you want your account blocked. Provide basic verification details, including your name, date of birth, identification number, and phone number linked to the account. After successful verification, your account will be instantly blocked by customer care.

How to block Union Bank account online

If you still have access to your smartphone or computer, you can block your account online through the UnionMobile App, the online banking platform, or by sending an email to the bank.

Using the UnionMobile app

The UnionMobile app enables you to access several banking services, including blocking your account instantly. Photo: @Unionbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The UnionMobile app allows you to access several banking services on your phone without going to the bank. It also comes in handy whenever you think your bank account security is compromised, and you need to block it instantly. Here is how to use the UnionMobile app to block your account.

Open the UnionMobile app. Log in with your details. Go to “Card & Account Management”. Select “Block Account” or “Block Card”. Confirm your request. Your account will be immediately restricted from transactions.

Send an email

When you do not have a phone to call or send a USSD code, but you can access the internet and a computer, you can block your Union Bank account by sending an email. Send your email to the address: customerservice@unionbankng.com, and include the following details.

Your full name

Account number

Phone number

Reason for blocking the account

Even though this method works, it is not the best option in an emergency because the bank may delay acting on it. Therefore, avoid using email if you need your Union Bank account to be blocked urgently, and choose a faster method instead.

Using the Union Bank internet banking

On your computer, you can instantly block your Union Bank account through the online banking platform. Photo: uniononline.unionbankng.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you prefer using Union Bank internet banking, you can also block your bank account quickly. This option is especially helpful if your UnionMobile app is not working, or you cannot access your phone. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the online banking platform to block your account efficiently and securely.

Visit the official Union Bank internet banking portal. Log in using your username and password. Navigate to Security Settings. Choose Block Account/Card. Confirm the request.

Using the Union Bank WhatsApp number

Through the Union Bank WhatsApp number, you can chat with the bank and access some services. Blocking your account is one of the issues they can help you resolve. Here is how to use WhatsApp to block your account.

Save the official Union Bank WhatsApp number on your phone: 09070070001. Open your WhatsApp and start a conversation with Union Bank by sending a word. Follow the chatbot prompt and select “Block ATM” or “Block Account”. Verify your details and confirm your request.

How to unblock Union Bank account

Union Bank customer care operates 24/7 and they can help you block your account in case of emergency. Photo: @Unionbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After you have secured your account, you may later want to unblock it. Union Bank provides multiple ways by which you can restore your account operations, each requiring proper identity verification for security reasons. Below are some of the ways to unblock your account:

Visit any Union Bank branch with a valid ID and the phone number linked to the account.

Call customer care and request assistance.

Use the UnionMobile app if your block request was temporary.

Tips to secure your Union Bank account

Protecting your Union Bank account is essential to prevent unauthorised access and financial loss. By following simple yet effective security tips, you can safeguard your funds and personal information. These simple tips help you stay a step ahead of fraudsters.

Avoid sharing your ATM PIN, BVN, or mobile banking password.

Activate SMS/email alerts to monitor account activity.

Set strong and unique passwords for online banking.

Always report suspicious activity immediately.

What code can I use to block my Union Bank account?

You can dial *826# on your phone to access Union Bank’s USSD services and follow the prompts to block your account instantly.

How do I temporarily block my Union Bank account?

You can temporarily block your account using the UnionMobile app, USSD code, or internet banking. This restricts transactions until you choose to unblock it.

How do I block a Union Bank account without an ATM card?

To unblock your account, you have to visit a Union Bank branch with valid ID or call customer care and verify your identity. Photo: @Unionbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even without an ATM card, you can block your account via USSD, the UnionMobile app, internet banking, email, or by contacting customer care directly.

Can I block my Union Bank ATM card only?

Yes, Union Bank allows you to block just your ATM card without restricting your entire account. This can be done through the mobile app, customer support, or USSD code *826*21#.

How long does it take to block a Union Bank account?

Blocking via USSD or the UnionMobile app is instant. Other methods, like email or customer care, may take a few hours, depending on how long the bank’s verification process takes.

Can I perform transactions after blocking my Union Bank account?

No, once your account is blocked, all debit and credit transactions are restricted until you unblock it.

Does Union Bank customer care operate 24/7?

Yes, Union Bank customer care is available 24/7 to assist customers with various urgent banking needs, including blocking an account if it is compromised.

What do I need to unblock my Union Bank account?

To unblock your account, you typically need to verify your identity via USSD, the UnionMobile app, internet banking, or by contacting customer care with your account details. Some of the details you need to verify include your full name, date of birth, linked phone number, and identification number.

Blocking your Union Bank account is simple and fast, whether you are using your own phone, another person’s phone, or online methods. The USSD code remains the quickest option and works even without internet access. Always act immediately if your phone or ATM card is compromised to keep your funds safe.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published a comprehensive guide on how to block your Access Bank account and ATM. If you notice any suspicious activity in your account, it is important to act quickly to prevent further financial loss. Access Bank provides multiple ways to block your account and ATM to stop fraudulent transactions.

You can use the USSD code, Access More app, internet banking, or WhatsApp banking, depending on your access to the internet and smartphone. Read on to discover the most convenient methods for securing your Access Bank account.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng