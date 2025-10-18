These 10 jaw-droppingly expensive TVs cost more than your house
Some televisions are priced higher than luxury cars or even homes. Models like the Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition, Titan Zeus, and C SEED 201 redefine extravagance. The most expensive TVs in the world cost anywhere between $233 thousand and over $2.25 million.
- The most expensive TV ever made is the Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition, valued at over $2.25 million.
- These luxury TVs often use microLED or OLED technology for extreme brightness and precision.
- The materials—gold, diamonds, leather, and rare stones—often make the biggest impact on price.
The information presented in this compilation of the most expensive TVs was gathered from credible and reputable sources, including Slash Gear, Forbes, and Guinness World Records. Prices and specifications may vary over time due to market changes, manufacturer updates, or regional differences.
TV name
Price
Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition
$2.25 million
LG Magnit 8K MicroLED
$1.7 million
Titan Zeus 370-inch 4K TV
$1.7 million
Planar Luxe MicroLED 4K
$1.595 million
Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Edition
$1.5 million
C SEED 201
$680 thousand
C SEED 262
$539 thousand
Panasonic TH-152UX1
$500 thousand
Samsung UN105S9B
$260 thousand
C SEED N1 Outdoor TV
$233 thousand
10. C SEED N1
- Panel type: MicroLED
- Screen resolution: 4K UHD
- Screen size: 103, 137, 165 inches
- Manufacturer: C SEED Entertainment Systems
According to Forbes, the C SEED N1, a foldable MicroLED TV that epitomises futuristic design, is priced at approximately $233 thousand. Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium, it features a mechanical folding system that allows the screen to rise and unfold from its base. The N1 delivers perfect blacks, ultra-high brightness, and colour precision through advanced MicroLED technology.
Its Adaptive Gap Calibration ensures a seamless picture even where panels meet. This masterpiece is both a technological innovation and a statement of modern luxury, ideal for homeowners who want a blend of sophistication and cutting-edge entertainment.
9. Samsung UN105S9B
- Panel type: Curved LED (SUHD)
- Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD
- Screen size: 105 inches
- Manufacturer: Samsung Electronics
The most expensive Samsung TV, Samsung UN105S9B, valued at around $260 thousand, was one of the first curved 4K Ultra HD TVs in the world. It features Samsung’s SUHD display technology, delivering superior contrast and vibrant colour depth. One of its standout features is its “Bendable TV” function — users can switch between a flat and curved screen at the press of a button.
This innovation provides a customised viewing experience whether watching movies, sports, or gaming. The UN105S9B also features smart connectivity, voice control, and high-end design elements, positioning it among Samsung’s most luxurious offerings.
8. Panasonic 152-inch 3D Plasma TV
- Panel type: Plasma
- Screen resolution: 4K UHD
- Screen size: 152 inches
- Manufacturer: Panasonic
At approximately $500 thousand, Panasonic’s 152-inch 3D Plasma TV was once the largest 4K display of its kind. This enormous plasma panel offers deep blacks, high refresh rates, and immersive 3D capabilities.
Initially introduced for luxury theatres and corporate use, it remains a technological milestone in TV innovation. Although plasma technology has faded, this model’s influence is still recognised in modern high-end display designs.
7. C SEED 262
- Panel type: LED
- Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD
- Screen size: 262 inches
- Manufacturer: C SEED Entertainment Systems
The C SEED 262, priced at about $539 thousand, is one of the largest indoor TVs in the world. This 262-inch LED display offers breathtaking visuals and comes with a 10-speaker surround sound system. Built for luxurious home theatres, it’s paired with motorised curtains that automatically reveal the screen when powered on.
The massive display is handcrafted with precision engineering and features ultra-bright LEDs for clear visuals even in well-lit rooms. Despite its enormous size, the C SEED 262 maintains elegant proportions, making it a centrepiece in ultra-modern living spaces.
6. C SEED 201
- Panel type: LED (outdoor, foldable)
- Screen resolution: 4K UHD
- Screen size: 201 inches
- Manufacturer: C SEED Entertainment Systems
The C SEED 201, worth around $680 thousand, is an engineering marvel designed for outdoor use. Created by Porsche Design Studio, this 201-inch folding LED screen automatically rises from the ground and unfolds into seven sleek panels.
It’s weatherproof, incredibly bright, and ideal for luxury yachts or outdoor entertainment spaces. The Austrian company C SEED specialises in creating large-scale, foldable luxury displays, and the 201 model remains its flagship creation.
5. Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Edition
- Panel type: LED
- Screen resolution: 4K UHD
- Screen size: 55 inches
- Manufacturer: Stuart Hughes (Prestige HD)
Valued at $1.5 million, the Prestige HD Supreme Edition is a slightly less extravagant version of the Rose Edition. Its frame features 22-carat gold, precious stones, and hand-stitched alligator leather.
Only three units were ever made, ensuring absolute rarity. While the TV boasts strong visual performance, its true value lies in its handcrafted artistry and collectible appeal among luxury connoisseurs.
4. Planar Luxe MicroLED 4K (217″)
- Panel type: MicroLED
- Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD
- Screen size: 217 inches
- Manufacturer: Planar Systems
The Planar Luxe MicroLED 4K (217″) is a stunning $800,000 luxury display built for elite home theaters. Using MicroLED technology, it delivers exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy across its massive 217-inch screen.
The modular design allows seamless assembly with no visible bezels, while HDR10+ support ensures lifelike visuals. Sleek and ultra-thin, this TV combines cutting-edge performance with minimalist elegance, redefining what luxury viewing means.
3. Titan Zeus
- Panel type: LED display
- Screen resolution: 4K UHD
- Screen size: 370 inches (over 30 feet)
- Manufacturer: Titan Screens
The Titan Zeus is one of the most expensive TV brands, priced at $1.7 million. It is a massive 370-inch 4K LED television — equivalent to the size of an entire wall. Manufactured by Titan Screens, a British luxury TV company, it’s designed for high-end mansions and outdoor spaces.
This expensive gadget supports multi-view capabilities, allowing multiple people to watch different content simultaneously. Despite its gigantic size, the TV maintains crisp image quality and a dynamic colour range, making it a technological marvel for ultra-wealthy homeowners.
2. LG Magnit 8K MicroLED
- Panel type: MicroLED
- Screen resolution: 8K UHD
- Screen size: 272 inches
- Manufacturer: LG Electronics
The LG Magnit 8K is the most expensive LG TV, with a price tag of $1.7 million. It exemplifies cutting-edge MicroLED technology. Its ultra-fine LEDs produce crystal-clear visuals, high brightness, and a long lifespan. The TV is primarily marketed for luxury homes and premium commercial spaces.
Its near-seamless modular design allows flexibility, while its Alpha 9 processor ensures lifelike image precision and deep colour contrast, making it one of the most advanced displays in existence.
1. Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition
- Panel type: Handcrafted LED panel
- Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD
- Screen size: 55 inches
- Manufacturer: Stuart Hughes (in collaboration with PrestigeHD)
The Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition is an ultra-luxury television designed by the British designer Stuart Hughes, renowned for crafting gold-plated tech masterpieces. Valued at $2.25 million, it features 28 kilograms of solid 18-carat rose gold, hand-stitched alligator skin, and 72 flawless diamonds.
The frame alone takes hundreds of hours to handcraft, making it more of an art piece than an entertainment device. Its image quality, though impressive, takes a back seat to the craftsmanship and exclusivity.
What is the 300 thousand dollar TV?
The $300,000 TV refers to the C SEED M1, a 165-inch 4K MicroLED foldable television. It’s made from aerospace-grade aluminium and retracts into the floor when not in use. Designed for luxury homes, it combines cutting-edge visuals with high-end engineering.
What is the most expensive TV in the world in 2025?
In 2025, the Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition remains the most expensive TV, priced at $2.26 million. It’s handcrafted with rose gold, diamonds, and alligator leather, making it more of a luxury art piece than a regular television.
What is the difference between a $500 TV and a $2000 TV?
A $2000 TV comes with superior features compared to a $500 model. For example, it delivers better picture quality, richer sound, and more advanced smart functions. Premium models often include OLED or QLED panels, higher brightness, and fast processing speeds like advanced laptop processors, while a $500 TV typically focuses on basic display performance for everyday viewing.
What makes these TVs so expensive?
These TVs are expensive due to a combination of ultra-premium materials, advanced display technology, limited production, and custom craftsmanship. For instance, some are encrusted with gold, diamonds, or luxury leather, while others incorporate groundbreaking innovations.
What is the largest TV ever made?
The Titan Zeus holds the record as one of the largest TVs ever made, with a 370-inch screen. However, Samsung’s modular The Wall Luxury can be configured even larger, depending on customisation.
From gold-plated designs to foldable outdoor screens, expensive TVs redefine what luxury entertainment means. Each combines groundbreaking technology with exquisite craftsmanship. Whether it's for status or spectacle, these displays prove that for some, watching TV can truly cost more than a house.
