Some televisions are priced higher than luxury cars or even homes. Models like the Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition, Titan Zeus, and C SEED 201 redefine extravagance. The most expensive TVs in the world cost anywhere between $233 thousand and over $2.25 million.

Planar Luxe MicroLED 4K 217″ (L), Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition (C), LG Magnit 8K MicroLED (R). Photo: Photo: @HTAcertified, @MonetizationDon, @xataka (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

The most expensive TV ever made is the Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition, valued at over $2.25 million.

These luxury TVs often use microLED or OLED technology for extreme brightness and precision.

for extreme brightness and precision. The materials—gold, diamonds, leather, and rare stones—often make the biggest impact on price.

The information presented in this compilation of the most expensive TVs was gathered from credible and reputable sources, including Slash Gear, Forbes, and Guinness World Records. Prices and specifications may vary over time due to market changes, manufacturer updates, or regional differences.

TV name Price Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition $2.25 million LG Magnit 8K MicroLED $1.7 million Titan Zeus 370-inch 4K TV $1.7 million Planar Luxe MicroLED 4K $1.595 million Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Edition $1.5 million C SEED 201 $680 thousand C SEED 262 $539 thousand Panasonic TH-152UX1 $500 thousand Samsung UN105S9B $260 thousand C SEED N1 Outdoor TV $233 thousand

10. C SEED N1

The C SEED N1 is designed for outdoor spaces and has a mechanical folding system. Photo: @avluxurygroup on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : MicroLED

: MicroLED Screen resolution : 4K UHD

: 4K UHD Screen size : 103, 137, 165 inches

: 103, 137, 165 inches Manufacturer: C SEED Entertainment Systems

According to Forbes, the C SEED N1, a foldable MicroLED TV that epitomises futuristic design, is priced at approximately $233 thousand. Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium, it features a mechanical folding system that allows the screen to rise and unfold from its base. The N1 delivers perfect blacks, ultra-high brightness, and colour precision through advanced MicroLED technology.

Its Adaptive Gap Calibration ensures a seamless picture even where panels meet. This masterpiece is both a technological innovation and a statement of modern luxury, ideal for homeowners who want a blend of sophistication and cutting-edge entertainment.

9. Samsung UN105S9B

The Samsung UN105S9B is the most expensive Samsung TV, and it provides superior contrast and vibrant colour depth. Photo: @SCODSolutions on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : Curved LED (SUHD)

: Curved LED (SUHD) Screen resolution : 4K Ultra HD

: 4K Ultra HD Screen size : 105 inches

: 105 inches Manufacturer: Samsung Electronics

The most expensive Samsung TV, Samsung UN105S9B, valued at around $260 thousand, was one of the first curved 4K Ultra HD TVs in the world. It features Samsung’s SUHD display technology, delivering superior contrast and vibrant colour depth. One of its standout features is its “Bendable TV” function — users can switch between a flat and curved screen at the press of a button.

This innovation provides a customised viewing experience whether watching movies, sports, or gaming. The UN105S9B also features smart connectivity, voice control, and high-end design elements, positioning it among Samsung’s most luxurious offerings.

8. Panasonic 152-inch 3D Plasma TV

The Panasonic 152-inch 3D Plasma TV has high refresh rates and immersive 3D capabilities. Photo: @hdtelevizija on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : Plasma

: Plasma Screen resolution : 4K UHD

: 4K UHD Screen size : 152 inches

: 152 inches Manufacturer: Panasonic

At approximately $500 thousand, Panasonic’s 152-inch 3D Plasma TV was once the largest 4K display of its kind. This enormous plasma panel offers deep blacks, high refresh rates, and immersive 3D capabilities.

Initially introduced for luxury theatres and corporate use, it remains a technological milestone in TV innovation. Although plasma technology has faded, this model’s influence is still recognised in modern high-end display designs.

7. C SEED 262

The C SEED 262 features ultra-bright LEDs for clear visuals even in well-lit rooms. Photo: @magzup_fr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : LED

: LED Screen resolution : 4K Ultra HD

: 4K Ultra HD Screen size : 262 inches

: 262 inches Manufacturer: C SEED Entertainment Systems

The C SEED 262, priced at about $539 thousand, is one of the largest indoor TVs in the world. This 262-inch LED display offers breathtaking visuals and comes with a 10-speaker surround sound system. Built for luxurious home theatres, it’s paired with motorised curtains that automatically reveal the screen when powered on.

The massive display is handcrafted with precision engineering and features ultra-bright LEDs for clear visuals even in well-lit rooms. Despite its enormous size, the C SEED 262 maintains elegant proportions, making it a centrepiece in ultra-modern living spaces.

6. C SEED 201

The C SEED 201's 201-inch screen rises from the ground and is foldable in seven panels. Photo: @Business254_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : LED (outdoor, foldable)

: LED (outdoor, foldable) Screen resolution : 4K UHD

: 4K UHD Screen size : 201 inches

: 201 inches Manufacturer: C SEED Entertainment Systems

The C SEED 201, worth around $680 thousand, is an engineering marvel designed for outdoor use. Created by Porsche Design Studio, this 201-inch folding LED screen automatically rises from the ground and unfolds into seven sleek panels.

It’s weatherproof, incredibly bright, and ideal for luxury yachts or outdoor entertainment spaces. The Austrian company C SEED specialises in creating large-scale, foldable luxury displays, and the 201 model remains its flagship creation.

5. Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Edition

Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Edition is made of 22-carat gold, precious stones, and hand-stitched alligator leather. Photo: @pebblecreekcustom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : LED

: LED Screen resolution : 4K UHD

: 4K UHD Screen size : 55 inches

: 55 inches Manufacturer: Stuart Hughes (Prestige HD)

Valued at $1.5 million, the Prestige HD Supreme Edition is a slightly less extravagant version of the Rose Edition. Its frame features 22-carat gold, precious stones, and hand-stitched alligator leather.

Only three units were ever made, ensuring absolute rarity. While the TV boasts strong visual performance, its true value lies in its handcrafted artistry and collectible appeal among luxury connoisseurs.

4. Planar Luxe MicroLED 4K (217″)

Panel type : MicroLED

: MicroLED Screen resolution : 4K Ultra HD

: 4K Ultra HD Screen size : 217 inches

: 217 inches Manufacturer: Planar Systems

The Planar Luxe MicroLED 4K (217″) is a stunning $800,000 luxury display built for elite home theaters. Using MicroLED technology, it delivers exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy across its massive 217-inch screen.

The modular design allows seamless assembly with no visible bezels, while HDR10+ support ensures lifelike visuals. Sleek and ultra-thin, this TV combines cutting-edge performance with minimalist elegance, redefining what luxury viewing means.

3. Titan Zeus

The Titan Zeus has an enormous size, making it suitable for high-end mansions or outdoor spaces. Photo: @DjiSamSoe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : LED display

: LED display Screen resolution : 4K UHD

: 4K UHD Screen size : 370 inches (over 30 feet)

: 370 inches (over 30 feet) Manufacturer: Titan Screens

The Titan Zeus is one of the most expensive TV brands, priced at $1.7 million. It is a massive 370-inch 4K LED television — equivalent to the size of an entire wall. Manufactured by Titan Screens, a British luxury TV company, it’s designed for high-end mansions and outdoor spaces.

This expensive gadget supports multi-view capabilities, allowing multiple people to watch different content simultaneously. Despite its gigantic size, the TV maintains crisp image quality and a dynamic colour range, making it a technological marvel for ultra-wealthy homeowners.

2. LG Magnit 8K MicroLED

The most expensive LG TV, the LG Magnit, is suitable for luxury homes and premium commercial spaces. Photo: @attywon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : MicroLED

: MicroLED Screen resolution : 8K UHD

: 8K UHD Screen size : 272 inches

: 272 inches Manufacturer: LG Electronics

The LG Magnit 8K is the most expensive LG TV, with a price tag of $1.7 million. It exemplifies cutting-edge MicroLED technology. Its ultra-fine LEDs produce crystal-clear visuals, high brightness, and a long lifespan. The TV is primarily marketed for luxury homes and premium commercial spaces.

Its near-seamless modular design allows flexibility, while its Alpha 9 processor ensures lifelike image precision and deep colour contrast, making it one of the most advanced displays in existence.

1. Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition

Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition is the most expensive TV, made of 28 kilograms of solid 18-carat rose gold and 72 flawless diamonds. Photo: @edekron on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panel type : Handcrafted LED panel

: Handcrafted LED panel Screen resolution : 4K Ultra HD

: 4K Ultra HD Screen size : 55 inches

: 55 inches Manufacturer: Stuart Hughes (in collaboration with PrestigeHD)

The Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition is an ultra-luxury television designed by the British designer Stuart Hughes, renowned for crafting gold-plated tech masterpieces. Valued at $2.25 million, it features 28 kilograms of solid 18-carat rose gold, hand-stitched alligator skin, and 72 flawless diamonds.

The frame alone takes hundreds of hours to handcraft, making it more of an art piece than an entertainment device. Its image quality, though impressive, takes a back seat to the craftsmanship and exclusivity.

What is the 300 thousand dollar TV?

The $300,000 TV refers to the C SEED M1, a 165-inch 4K MicroLED foldable television. It’s made from aerospace-grade aluminium and retracts into the floor when not in use. Designed for luxury homes, it combines cutting-edge visuals with high-end engineering.

What is the most expensive TV in the world in 2025?

In 2025, the Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition remains the most expensive TV, priced at $2.26 million. It’s handcrafted with rose gold, diamonds, and alligator leather, making it more of a luxury art piece than a regular television.

What is the difference between a $500 TV and a $2000 TV?

A $2000 TV comes with superior features compared to a $500 model. For example, it delivers better picture quality, richer sound, and more advanced smart functions. Premium models often include OLED or QLED panels, higher brightness, and fast processing speeds like advanced laptop processors, while a $500 TV typically focuses on basic display performance for everyday viewing.

What makes these TVs so expensive?

These TVs are expensive due to a combination of ultra-premium materials, advanced display technology, limited production, and custom craftsmanship. For instance, some are encrusted with gold, diamonds, or luxury leather, while others incorporate groundbreaking innovations.

What is the largest TV ever made?

The Titan Zeus holds the record as one of the largest TVs ever made, with a 370-inch screen. However, Samsung’s modular The Wall Luxury can be configured even larger, depending on customisation.

From gold-plated designs to foldable outdoor screens, expensive TVs redefine what luxury entertainment means. Each combines groundbreaking technology with exquisite craftsmanship. Whether it's for status or spectacle, these displays prove that for some, watching TV can truly cost more than a house.

