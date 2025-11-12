Haayaa 2.0 Launches with New Business-first Features
As Nigeria’s small and medium-sized businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, one local platform, called Haayaa Africa, is making a case for homegrown solutions for the SME and MSME sectors.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Haayaa is an all-in-one e-commerce platform built by three Nigerian founders, which provides easy-to-use, customizable tools that help individuals and small businesses sell online, manage operations, and grow efficiently.
Over the last decade, Nigerian businesses, particularly in the retail and trade sectors, have heavily relied on social media, instant messaging, and personal trust to sell, track, and manage customer relationships. However, as demand increases, these methods become unsustainable.
According to Kene Aniekwena, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Haayaa:
“What we found wasn’t just a technology gap; it was a systems gap. Businesses weren’t failing because they didn’t know how to sell. They were struggling to stay organised. They were spending more time managing operations than growing.”
The good news is that Haayaa fixes these struggles and provides seamless operations in the Nigerian digital marketplace.
Launching with a new business-first approach
The company recently unveiled Haayaa 2.0 at a launch event in Abuja, showcasing the next phase of its platform. Business owners and creators gathered to experience the next evolution of the platform.
The upgraded version features a cleaner design, enhanced functionality, and more intelligent tools for modern business owners.
At the event, attendees explored Haayaa’s new features, including No-Code Website Builder, Integrated Logistics, Local Payment Support, POS (Point of Sale) System, and Staff Access Accounts.
These updates aim to simplify daily operations, increase transparency, and enhance reliability.
How Haayaa 2.0 aims to boost Nigerian business
At its core, Haayaa 2.0 is an attempt at what many startups in the region are still grappling with: contextual innovation. Rather than recreate Western e-commerce models, Haayaa leans into the way Nigerian businesses actually operate: from managing sales across multiple channels to dealing with unreliable infrastructure.
One of the most pressing yet rarely addressed problems in local commerce is theft, as well as a lack of transparency among staff. Many business owners operate on trust, often blind trust, handing over physical stores or social media DMs to employees with little visibility into actual transactions.
With Staff Access Accounts, owners can now monitor who sold what, when it is sold, and through which channel. This improves transparency and reduces losses.
Haayaa’s approach isn’t about disrupting the market but empowering it. The platform supports local payments, logistics, and website setup, making it a strong backbone for Nigeria’s informal and semi-formal commerce sector.
Haayaa 2.0 represents a quiet but powerful shift in Nigeria’s digital business space; a platform built for the realities of local entrepreneurs, helping them work smarter, stay accountable, and grow with confidence.
It doesn’t force businesses to abandon their existing ways of working; instead, it enhances those ways with structure, insight, and efficiency.
To explore Haayaa, visit the website and download it here. Get more information on our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.
Source: Legit.ng
Adunni Amodeni (Content Editor) Adunni Amodeni is a journalist with ten years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Babcock University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Adunni previously worked with Encomium Magazine (2012-2015). Email: shoyemi.adedolapo@corp.legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng