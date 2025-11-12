The MultiChoice promotional offer, which allows lower tier subscribers to enjoy premium packages, has been extended

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Pay-TV giant MultiChoice has announced a new promotional offer giving DStv customers on lower packages access to higher-tier content until December 31, 2025.

The initiative, tagged as a “thank you” gesture, allows subscribers to enjoy more entertainment at no extra cost during the festive season.

DStv announces the extension of free Premium viewing for all subscribers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, the move has triggered frustration among DStv Premium subscribers who feel left out.

Despite being the service’s top-paying customers, they will not receive any bonus channels, discounts, or added benefits during the promotion period.

Premium subscribers feel neglected

Industry observers say MultiChoice’s decision could deepen dissatisfaction within its most lucrative customer segment.

Over the past few years, Premium subscribers have complained about rising prices and reduced exclusivity, especially as global streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax compete aggressively for African audiences.

Analysts warn that the company risks losing more of its Premium base if it continues to prioritize temporary promotions for lower-tier users over loyalty rewards for its longest-standing customers.

The perception, they argue, is that those paying the most are getting the least.

Decoder subsidies make a comeback

Alongside the free upgrade offer, MultiChoice is also reintroducing decoder subsidies, reversing its previous stance of phasing them out.

The company has slashed decoder prices across South Africa and other African markets in a bid to attract new users and stabilize subscriptions after recent declines.

According to a report by Steeze, a South African outlet, this strategy indicates that both MultiChoice and its majority shareholder, Canal+ Africa, are focused on rebuilding their customer base ahead of key financial disclosures.

While subsidies increase short-term costs, the company hopes they will boost long-term engagement and revenue by bringing more households back into the DStv ecosystem.

Financial reporting on hold amid Canal+ takeover

MultiChoice was initially expected to release its half-year financial results on November 12, but the ongoing Canal+ acquisition has temporarily suspended its reporting obligations under Johannesburg Stock Exchange regulations.

The pause gives both companies more flexibility to realign strategy and manage investor expectations as they finalize the merger process.

The road ahead

Though the free upgrade campaign and decoder discounts could help attract new users through 2026, the company faces a growing challenge in keeping Premium subscribers loyal.

Many already feel that DStv no longer delivers enough exclusive value compared to the expanding catalogue of affordable streaming alternatives.

Premium subscribers react to DStv free offer for lower-tier subscribers. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As competition in Africa’s digital entertainment space intensifies, MultiChoice’s balancing act, between retaining Premium users and winning back price-sensitive customers, will determine how much longer DStv can maintain its dominance in the pay-TV market.

