Jeff Bezos Amazon has launched a new shopping standalone platform, Amazon Bazaar app for Nigerians and other markets

The app became officially operational on Friday, November 9, 2025, target low-income shoppers

The app is also available in other countries in Asia, the Middle East Africa, and South American nations

Global retail giant Amazon has launched a new shopping platform, Amazon Bazaar, targeting budget-conscious consumers across emerging markets, including Nigeria.

The app, which officially rolled out on Friday, promises to deliver ultra-low-cost products, most priced under $10 and some as low as $2, directly to shoppers’ doorsteps.

Amazon Bazaar: Designed for affordable shopping

The new Amazon Bazaar app operates separately from the main Amazon platform and is already available for download on Android and iOS devices.

Nigeria joins a list of launch countries that includes Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Amazon also plans to expand access to other regions in the coming months.

According to Amazon, Bazaar is designed to make global e-commerce accessible to shoppers in developing economies where cost and access have often been barriers.

The app offers “hundreds of thousands of products” in categories such as fashion, home goods, beauty, electronics, and lifestyle accessories, mirroring the success of ultra-cheap platforms like Temu and Shein.

While Amazon Haul, a low-cost section within Amazon’s main app, already operates in developed markets like the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan, Bazaar is the company’s first standalone low-price shopping app for emerging regions.

In countries like Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and India, Amazon had already been using the name Bazaar for similar offerings integrated into its main shopping app.

The company says the branding differences reflect local preferences and cultural nuances.

Ramping up competition against Chinese shopping apps

The launch of Amazon Bazaar signals a bold strategy by Amazon to challenge the dominance of Chinese e-commerce rivals such as Temu, Shein, and TikTok Shop.

These platforms have grown rapidly by appealing to younger shoppers and lower-income consumers seeking affordable fashion and household items.

Amazon hopes to replicate that success by combining low prices with its hallmark reliability and customer trust.

The company is also adopting interactive features, such as social lucky draws, flash sales, and promotional offers, similar to those used by its Chinese competitors to engage users.

User experience and payment options

Shoppers can log in using their existing Amazon credentials and pay using Visa, Mastercard, or American Express.

Orders must meet local minimum purchase requirements to qualify for free shipping, while smaller orders attract a standard delivery fee.

Amazon says that shipments will arrive within two weeks or less, and returns are free within 15 days of receipt.

The app offers multilingual customer support and supports six languages, English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Traditional Chinese.

As an added incentive, new customers get 50% off their first delivery, encouraging first-time users to explore the app’s offerings.

A global expansion strategy

With Bazaar, Amazon is clearly doubling down on affordability and accessibility, positioning itself as a trusted alternative in regions where price sensitivity defines shopping habits.

By introducing a separate, mobile-first platform for inexpensive products, Amazon is expanding its footprint in Africa and beyond, while reshaping how millions of people shop online, one $2 item at a time.

