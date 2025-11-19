Curious about DStv Compact Plus? Here’s the channel list and how much you’ll pay

The DStv Compact Plus package offers more entertainment and sports than the Compact plan, with channels such as Africa Magic Showcase, SuperSport Premier League, and Nickelodeon. It is priced at ₦30,000 per month, subject to MultiChoice’s current rates.

Key takeaways

DStv Compact Plus is a mid-level package that offers more channels and premium content than the regular Compact plan.

than the regular Compact plan. It features more than 145+ TV channels spanning sports, movies, documentaries, and kids’ programming.

spanning sports, movies, documentaries, and kids’ programming. The monthly cost of DStv Compact Plus in Nigeria is ₦30,000 or ₦330,000 annually, depending on MultiChoice’s current pricing and your chosen payment method.

A DStv Compact Plus subscription can be paid via the MyDStv app, internet banking, USSD, QuickTeller, POS terminals, Baxi Box agents, or at any DStv walk-in centre.

What is the DStv Compact Plus package?

DStv Compact Plus is a mid-tier package that offers access to more sports, movies, entertainment, and documentary channels than the standard Compact plan, while being more affordable than the Premium package.

List of DStv Compact Plus channels and numbers

DStv Compact Plus offers over 145 channels, including HD channels. The monthly subscription for Compact Plus is ₦30,000, giving access to all channels included in the package without extra charges.

Below is an overview of DStv Compact Plus channels, organised by category. This partial list covers major channels, though channel numbers may vary slightly due to updates or regional differences.

Movies & entertainment channels

Below are some of the key movie and entertainment channels available on DStv Compact Plus.

Channel Channel number 1Magic 103 M-Net Movies 3 107 M-Net Movies 4 108 Studio Universal HD 112 KIX 114 ME Channel 115 Universal TV 117 TeleMundo 118 BBC Brit 120 E! Entertainment 124 Lifetime Entertainment 131 CBS Reality 132 TL Novelas 133

Documentary & lifestyle

The DStv Compact Plus package features a selection of the main documentary and lifestyle channels.

Channel Channel number Discovery Channel 121 Discovery TLC 135 Discovery Family 136 Curiosity Channel 185 National Geographic 181 NatGeo Wild 182 History 186 CBS Justice 170 BBC Lifestyle 174 Food Network 175

Sport channels

Below are some of the key DStv Compact Plus sports channels included in this DStv package.

Channel Channel number ESPN 218 ESPN 2 219 SuperSport Action 210 SuperSport Premier League 203 SuperSport LaLiga 204 SuperSport Variety 1 206 SuperSport Variety 2 207 SuperSport Variety 3 208 WWE Channel 128

Kids & teens channels

DStv Compact Plus provides a range of channels for kids and teens, including:

Channel Channel number Cartoon Network 301 Boomerang 302 Disney Channel 303 Nickelodeon 305 Nick Jr. 307 NickToons 308 Disney Junior 309 JimJam 310

Music channels

Here are some of the main music channels offered on the DStv Compact Plus package.

Channel Channel number MTV 130 HIP TV 324 Sound City 327 Afro Music English 326 POP Central 189 Trace Gospel 332

News & business channels

Below are some of the main news and business channels offered in this bouquet.

Channel Channel number CNN International 401 BBC World News 400 Sky News 402 Al Jazeera 406 Bloomberg Television 411 CNBC Africa 410 Arise News 416

Local & African channels

DStv Compact Plus also includes channels focused on local and African programming, as listed below.

Channel Channel number Africa Magic Showcase 151 Africa Magic Epic 152 Africa Magic Urban 153 Africa Magic Family 154 Real Time 155 Africa Magic Hausa 156 Africa Magic Yoruba 157 Africa Magic Igbo 159 ROK 168 ROK 2 169 ONMAX 257 Silverbird 252 AIT 253

How do I pay for DStv Compact Plus?

You can pay for your DStv Compact Plus package through several convenient channels, including the MyDStv app, internet banking, POS terminals, USSD codes, QuickTeller, Baxi Box agents, or at any DStv walk-in centre. Below are the simple steps to complete your payment:

Enter your smartcard number. Select Compact Plus. Choose a payment method. Confirm the amount. Complete the transaction and wait for confirmation.

What is the difference between Compact and Compact Plus?

The official Compare Packages page shows that DStv Compact Plus offers over 145 TV channels, compared with more than 130 TV channels on the regular Compact plan. The Compact Plus costs ₦30,000 per month, while the Compact is priced at ₦19,000 per month.

How much is the Compact Plus?

As of 2025, the DStv Compact Plus package costs ₦30,000 per month or ₦330,000 per year for annual payers. The annual plan effectively gives you one month free, making it a more cost-effective option.

How many channels are on DStv Compact Plus?

The DStv Compact Plus package in Nigeria offers over 145 channels across multiple categories, including sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyle, news, kids’ entertainment, and music.

What are the DStv Compact Plus SuperSport channels?

DStv Compact Plus offers a wide range of sports, including football, cricket, tennis, golf, and motorsport, with key channels such as SuperSport Premier League, La Liga, Action, Variety 1–4, ESPN, ESPN 2, and the WWE Channel.

DStv Compact Plus in Nigeria is ideal for those who want more than the basic viewing experience. It offers over 145 channels covering sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyle, news, kids’ entertainment, and music, all for a monthly fee of ₦30,000.

