Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Curious about DStv Compact Plus? Here’s the channel list and how much you’ll pay
Guides

Curious about DStv Compact Plus? Here’s the channel list and how much you’ll pay

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

The DStv Compact Plus package offers more entertainment and sports than the Compact plan, with channels such as Africa Magic Showcase, SuperSport Premier League, and Nickelodeon. It is priced at ₦30,000 per month, subject to MultiChoice’s current rates.

DStv logo and a dish
DStv Compact Plus features over 145 TV channels. Photo: @dstvnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • DStv Compact Plus is a mid-level package that offers more channels and premium content than the regular Compact plan.
  • It features more than 145+ TV channels spanning sports, movies, documentaries, and kids’ programming.
  • The monthly cost of DStv Compact Plus in Nigeria is ₦30,000 or ₦330,000 annually, depending on MultiChoice’s current pricing and your chosen payment method.
  • A DStv Compact Plus subscription can be paid via the MyDStv app, internet banking, USSD, QuickTeller, POS terminals, Baxi Box agents, or at any DStv walk-in centre.

What is the DStv Compact Plus package?

DStv Compact Plus is a mid-tier package that offers access to more sports, movies, entertainment, and documentary channels than the standard Compact plan, while being more affordable than the Premium package.

Read also

DStv announces free premium channels for all subscribers from today

A DStv satellite dish, decoder, and remote
DStv Compact Plus offers more sports, movies, and entertainment than Compact. Photo: @Greatafrica6 (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

List of DStv Compact Plus channels and numbers

DStv Compact Plus offers over 145 channels, including HD channels. The monthly subscription for Compact Plus is ₦30,000, giving access to all channels included in the package without extra charges.

Below is an overview of DStv Compact Plus channels, organised by category. This partial list covers major channels, though channel numbers may vary slightly due to updates or regional differences.

Movies & entertainment channels

Below are some of the key movie and entertainment channels available on DStv Compact Plus.

Channel

Channel number

1Magic

103

M-Net Movies 3

107

M-Net Movies 4

108

Studio Universal HD

112

KIX

114

ME Channel

115

Universal TV

117

TeleMundo

118

BBC Brit

120

E! Entertainment

124

Lifetime Entertainment

131

CBS Reality

132

TL Novelas

133

Documentary & lifestyle

The DStv Compact Plus package features a selection of the main documentary and lifestyle channels.

Read also

DStv Padi channels, prices, and why it is a good starter package

Channel

Channel number

Discovery Channel

121

Discovery TLC

135

Discovery Family

136

Curiosity Channel

185

National Geographic

181

NatGeo Wild

182

History

186

CBS Justice

170

BBC Lifestyle

174

Food Network

175

Sport channels

Below are some of the key DStv Compact Plus sports channels included in this DStv package.

Channel

Channel number

ESPN

218

ESPN 2

219

SuperSport Action

210

SuperSport Premier League

203

SuperSport LaLiga

204

SuperSport Variety 1

206

SuperSport Variety 2

207

SuperSport Variety 3

208

WWE Channel

128

Kids & teens channels

DStv Compact Plus provides a range of channels for kids and teens, including:

Channel

Channel number

Cartoon Network

301

Boomerang

302

Disney Channel

303

Nickelodeon

305

Nick Jr.

307

NickToons

308

Disney Junior

309

JimJam

310

Music channels

Here are some of the main music channels offered on the DStv Compact Plus package.

Channel

Channel number

MTV

130

HIP TV

324

Sound City

327

Afro Music English

326

POP Central

189

Trace Gospel

332

News & business channels

Below are some of the main news and business channels offered in this bouquet.

Read also

DStv Yanga channels list, complete with pricing and benefits

Channel

Channel number

CNN International

401

BBC World News

400

Sky News

402

Al Jazeera

406

Bloomberg Television

411

CNBC Africa

410

Arise News

416

Local & African channels

DStv Compact Plus also includes channels focused on local and African programming, as listed below.

Channel

Channel number

Africa Magic Showcase

151

Africa Magic Epic

152

Africa Magic Urban

153

Africa Magic Family

154

Real Time

155

Africa Magic Hausa

156

Africa Magic Yoruba

157

Africa Magic Igbo

159

ROK

168

ROK 2

169

ONMAX

257

Silverbird

252

AIT

253

How do I pay for DStv Compact Plus?

You can pay for your DStv Compact Plus package through several convenient channels, including the MyDStv app, internet banking, POS terminals, USSD codes, QuickTeller, Baxi Box agents, or at any DStv walk-in centre. Below are the simple steps to complete your payment:

  1. Enter your smartcard number.
  2. Select Compact Plus.
  3. Choose a payment method.
  4. Confirm the amount.
  5. Complete the transaction and wait for confirmation.

What is the difference between Compact and Compact Plus?

Read also

Does DStv Confam show Premier League? All Confam channels and prices

The official Compare Packages page shows that DStv Compact Plus offers over 145 TV channels, compared with more than 130 TV channels on the regular Compact plan. The Compact Plus costs ₦30,000 per month, while the Compact is priced at ₦19,000 per month.

How much is the Compact Plus?

As of 2025, the DStv Compact Plus package costs ₦30,000 per month or ₦330,000 per year for annual payers. The annual plan effectively gives you one month free, making it a more cost-effective option.

A screenshot displaying DStv Compact Plus subscription fees
The DStv Compact Plus package costs ₦30,000 per month. Photo: www.dstv.com
Source: UGC

How many channels are on DStv Compact Plus?

The DStv Compact Plus package in Nigeria offers over 145 channels across multiple categories, including sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyle, news, kids’ entertainment, and music.

What are the DStv Compact Plus SuperSport channels?

DStv Compact Plus offers a wide range of sports, including football, cricket, tennis, golf, and motorsport, with key channels such as SuperSport Premier League, La Liga, Action, Variety 1–4, ESPN, ESPN 2, and the WWE Channel.

DStv Compact Plus in Nigeria is ideal for those who want more than the basic viewing experience. It offers over 145 channels covering sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyle, news, kids’ entertainment, and music, all for a monthly fee of ₦30,000.

Read also

How to get a DStv subscription and make payments in Nigeria

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on the DStv Confam channels and prices. DStv Confam offers more than 105 TV channels, including family entertainment, movies, series, kids’ programs, and select sports content.

DStv Confam costs ₦11,000 per month, granting access to all included channels with no extra charges. It is a lower-tier package compared to those that provide complete access to the Premier League and other major sports rights. Read on to learn everything you need to know about DStv Confam.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com

Hot: