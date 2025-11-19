Curious about DStv Compact Plus? Here’s the channel list and how much you’ll pay
The DStv Compact Plus package offers more entertainment and sports than the Compact plan, with channels such as Africa Magic Showcase, SuperSport Premier League, and Nickelodeon. It is priced at ₦30,000 per month, subject to MultiChoice’s current rates.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What is the DStv Compact Plus package?
- List of DStv Compact Plus channels and numbers
- How do I pay for DStv Compact Plus?
- What is the difference between Compact and Compact Plus?
- How much is the Compact Plus?
- How many channels are on DStv Compact Plus?
- What are the DStv Compact Plus SuperSport channels?
Key takeaways
- DStv Compact Plus is a mid-level package that offers more channels and premium content than the regular Compact plan.
- It features more than 145+ TV channels spanning sports, movies, documentaries, and kids’ programming.
- The monthly cost of DStv Compact Plus in Nigeria is ₦30,000 or ₦330,000 annually, depending on MultiChoice’s current pricing and your chosen payment method.
- A DStv Compact Plus subscription can be paid via the MyDStv app, internet banking, USSD, QuickTeller, POS terminals, Baxi Box agents, or at any DStv walk-in centre.
What is the DStv Compact Plus package?
DStv Compact Plus is a mid-tier package that offers access to more sports, movies, entertainment, and documentary channels than the standard Compact plan, while being more affordable than the Premium package.
List of DStv Compact Plus channels and numbers
DStv Compact Plus offers over 145 channels, including HD channels. The monthly subscription for Compact Plus is ₦30,000, giving access to all channels included in the package without extra charges.
Below is an overview of DStv Compact Plus channels, organised by category. This partial list covers major channels, though channel numbers may vary slightly due to updates or regional differences.
Movies & entertainment channels
Below are some of the key movie and entertainment channels available on DStv Compact Plus.
Channel
Channel number
1Magic
103
M-Net Movies 3
107
M-Net Movies 4
108
Studio Universal HD
112
KIX
114
ME Channel
115
Universal TV
117
TeleMundo
118
BBC Brit
120
E! Entertainment
124
Lifetime Entertainment
131
CBS Reality
132
TL Novelas
133
Documentary & lifestyle
The DStv Compact Plus package features a selection of the main documentary and lifestyle channels.
Channel
Channel number
Discovery Channel
121
Discovery TLC
135
Discovery Family
136
Curiosity Channel
185
National Geographic
181
NatGeo Wild
182
History
186
CBS Justice
170
BBC Lifestyle
174
Food Network
175
Sport channels
Below are some of the key DStv Compact Plus sports channels included in this DStv package.
Channel
Channel number
ESPN
218
ESPN 2
219
SuperSport Action
210
SuperSport Premier League
203
SuperSport LaLiga
204
SuperSport Variety 1
206
SuperSport Variety 2
207
SuperSport Variety 3
208
WWE Channel
128
Kids & teens channels
DStv Compact Plus provides a range of channels for kids and teens, including:
Channel
Channel number
Cartoon Network
301
Boomerang
302
Disney Channel
303
Nickelodeon
305
Nick Jr.
307
NickToons
308
Disney Junior
309
JimJam
310
Music channels
Here are some of the main music channels offered on the DStv Compact Plus package.
Channel
Channel number
MTV
130
HIP TV
324
Sound City
327
Afro Music English
326
POP Central
189
Trace Gospel
332
News & business channels
Below are some of the main news and business channels offered in this bouquet.
Channel
Channel number
CNN International
401
BBC World News
400
Sky News
402
Al Jazeera
406
Bloomberg Television
411
CNBC Africa
410
Arise News
416
Local & African channels
DStv Compact Plus also includes channels focused on local and African programming, as listed below.
Channel
Channel number
Africa Magic Showcase
151
Africa Magic Epic
152
Africa Magic Urban
153
Africa Magic Family
154
Real Time
155
Africa Magic Hausa
156
Africa Magic Yoruba
157
Africa Magic Igbo
159
ROK
168
ROK 2
169
ONMAX
257
Silverbird
252
AIT
253
How do I pay for DStv Compact Plus?
You can pay for your DStv Compact Plus package through several convenient channels, including the MyDStv app, internet banking, POS terminals, USSD codes, QuickTeller, Baxi Box agents, or at any DStv walk-in centre. Below are the simple steps to complete your payment:
- Enter your smartcard number.
- Select Compact Plus.
- Choose a payment method.
- Confirm the amount.
- Complete the transaction and wait for confirmation.
What is the difference between Compact and Compact Plus?
The official Compare Packages page shows that DStv Compact Plus offers over 145 TV channels, compared with more than 130 TV channels on the regular Compact plan. The Compact Plus costs ₦30,000 per month, while the Compact is priced at ₦19,000 per month.
How much is the Compact Plus?
As of 2025, the DStv Compact Plus package costs ₦30,000 per month or ₦330,000 per year for annual payers. The annual plan effectively gives you one month free, making it a more cost-effective option.
How many channels are on DStv Compact Plus?
The DStv Compact Plus package in Nigeria offers over 145 channels across multiple categories, including sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyle, news, kids’ entertainment, and music.
What are the DStv Compact Plus SuperSport channels?
DStv Compact Plus offers a wide range of sports, including football, cricket, tennis, golf, and motorsport, with key channels such as SuperSport Premier League, La Liga, Action, Variety 1–4, ESPN, ESPN 2, and the WWE Channel.
DStv Compact Plus in Nigeria is ideal for those who want more than the basic viewing experience. It offers over 145 channels covering sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyle, news, kids’ entertainment, and music, all for a monthly fee of ₦30,000.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Legit.ng recently published an article on the DStv Confam channels and prices. DStv Confam offers more than 105 TV channels, including family entertainment, movies, series, kids’ programs, and select sports content.
DStv Confam costs ₦11,000 per month, granting access to all included channels with no extra charges. It is a lower-tier package compared to those that provide complete access to the Premier League and other major sports rights. Read on to learn everything you need to know about DStv Confam.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com