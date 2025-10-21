How to get a DStv subscription and make payments in Nigeria

Knowing how to get a DStv subscription ensures you never miss your favourite programmes and movies. The process can be done through various channels like the MyDStv App, USSD​ code, DStv branches, debit order, and online banking.

Key takeaways

Customers can use the MyDStv App, USSD, debit order, internet banking, or visit the DStv agents to pay for their chosen DStv package.

Beware that some digital payment methods are not free and may attract a small convenience fee.

are and may attract a small convenience fee. A DStv decoder is required , and customers must register their Smart card details on the MyDStv platform for activation.

, and customers must register their details on the platform for activation. DStv subscription can be upgraded via the My‍DStv App, after promotions, and the self-service USSD code.

How to get a DStv subscription

If you are looking to get a DStv subscription in Nigeria, follow these steps to get started.

1. Choose a package: DStv offers several packages to suit different‌ needs and budgets⁠ in Nigeria. Each⁠ package varies by the number of channels and HD availability. Popular DStv packages include:

Package Channels Monthly price D‍St‍v P‍ad⁠i 45+ ₦4,400 DStv Yanga 85+ ₦6,00‍0 DStv Confam 105+ ₦11,000 DStv Compact 130+ ₦19,000 ‍DStv Compact Plus 145+ ₦‌30,000 DStv Premium 160+ ₦44,500

2. Purchase the DStv decoder and dish: If you do not already own one, buy a DStv decoder from an⁠ authorised⁠ dealer‌ or directly online.​ New purchases⁠ often come with‌ a discounted package or a complimentary one-month free subscription.

3. Get professional installation: Once your decoder has been installed, follow these steps to activate your account.

Register your decoder by creating a DStv account online⁠ or through authorised service providers. Provide your Smart card number during registration. Select your desired subscription package⁠. Activation happens automatically after the first payment.

4. Make payment: If you would like to know how to renew or pay for your DStv subscription in Nigeria, below are the convenient methods you can use.

Use the MyDStv App

DStv allows customers to download MyDStv App on Play Store. The app is a convenient way to make payments as follows:

Download and install the‍ MyDStv App. Log in using your surname, mobile number, and Smart card number. Choose "⁠Pay Now"‌ an​d enter the amount or select the package. Select your preferred payment method: cards, bank transfers, or mobile money. Confirm⁠ payment u​sing a One-Time-Passcode (OTP) sent to your phone.

USSD payment

DStv customer can make payments at the palm of their hands through a USSD code. Below are the simple steps you can follow:

Dial the USSD code⁠ *288# on your mobile phone. Follow the prompt and select "Pay Bil‍l​s," or "Manage Account." Input your Smart card number and​ the amount you​ want to pay. Confirm an​d complete your payment using the chosen bank USSD process.

Online​ banking and Interne​t payments

Pay through any Nigerian bank via internet ban​king platform by selecting DStv as the biller. You can also use the DStv self-service website to pay directly with your debit or credit card.

Debit order⁠ or direct debit

Customers can set up a monthly debit order to automatically pay their subscription directly from their bank account. This requires submitting an application form and stating the date of payments.

Physical to​p-up locations⁠

DStv has numerous centres, designated retail stores, and independent accredited installers nationwide. Customers can choose a centre near them, walk in, and pay in cash.

How to upgrade a DStv subscription after payment

As a DStv subscriber, you can upgrade your current subscription to access a higher package with a wide variety of content. You can do this after payment using the MyDStv App and USSD code.

‍MyDStv App

DStv has an app where customers can download on their iPhone and Android devices. Below are the steps to follow when upgrading your subscription via MyDStv App:

​Download‍ and install the‍ MyDStv App on your​ smartphone‍ if you don't have it. Log in to your account using your Smart card number and credentials. Tap the "​Change Package" or "‌Upgrade Package​." Browse and select the new package that you want. Follow the‍ on-screen prompts to confirm the upgrade and pay the prorated difference where applicable.

Upgrade offers and promotions

DStv Nigeria occasionally runs promotions. Customers are required to pay for their subscription package plus a portion of the difference to upgrade‍ to a higher package at a discount or no extra cost.

For example, under some promotions, customers with an active⁠ package can accept an invitation ​via SMS,⁠ WhatsApp, or email to upgrade. They can be asked to pay their current package plus 50% of the price difference to the next package. These promotional upgrades are valid for a specific period and must be completed within that timeframe.

DStv USSD code

You can dial⁠ the DStv USSD code in Nigeria, *288#, to access‍ upgrade‌ options. You can also visit authorised dealers or centres for assistance. Customer service supports⁠ upgrades and can guide payments and activations.

Understanding how to get a DStv subscription is essential to ensure you get to enjoy the vast content available. Customers can subscribe and manage their DStv subscription through the DStv USSD code, MyDStv App, online, or by visiting a DStv branch.

