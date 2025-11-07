DStv has decided to open all Premium channels to every active subscriber over the weekend

The free access will give subscribers the chance to enjoy live Premier League and other sports events

MultiChoice also announced a 30 to 40% price cut on decoders as part of its 30th anniversary

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

DStv has opened access to all its premium channels for every active decoder subscriber starting today, Friday, November 7, 2025, as part of its “Open Time Weekend” celebration.

The three-day offer, which runs until Sunday, November 9, will allow customers on any package tier to enjoy unrestricted access to all DStv channels, including its full lineup of movies, sports, and entertainment content.

DStv celebrates 30 years of entertainment with a free Premium access weekend for all subscribers. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to MultiChoice, DStv’s parent company, in a statement, said the initiative marks the company’s 30th anniversary.

It added that it reflects its continued effort to make premium entertainment more accessible to viewers across Africa.

MultiChoice said in a statement:

“The Open Time Weekend gives every DStv household a chance to experience the very best of Premium, from world-class sports to blockbuster shows.”

The timing of the offer is particularly attractive to sports fans.

Over the weekend, DStv Premium viewers will be able to watch key events, including the Springboks’ test match against France in Paris, the Proteas’ ODI series decider against Pakistan, and the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Superspot also, in a statement, said Football enthusiasts can look forward to major Premier League fixtures, with Tottenham Hotspur taking on Manchester United on Saturday at 14:30, followed by Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday at 18:30, both live on SuperSport Premier League, channel 203.

"MotoGP fans can tune in to the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Portugal on Sunday afternoon on channel 215."

Beyond sports, subscribers will have access to a range of popular shows and new releases such as Survivor Season 48, America’s Got Talent: 20th Anniversary Special, NCIS: Tony and Ziva, Abandoned Season 4, Jerrod Carmichael: Don’t Be Gay, and Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember.

DStv unlocks every Premium channel from November 7 to 9, 2025. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Decorder price slash

As part of the anniversary celebration, MultiChoice also announced a significant price reduction for its hardware devices.

The company will cut the retail price of its HD decoders by 30% and by over 40% through its new DStv Store platform.

Multichoice added in its statement:

"This Open Time Weekend is our way of saying thank you.”

MultiChoice Increases DStv Subscription

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice Ghana has announced new subscription rates for its DStv packages.

The company is set to implement an average 15% increase across all its subscription plans.

Under the new pricing, the monthly cost for the DStv Premium package will rise from GHC750 to GHC865 (approximately ₦84,896).

The Compact Plus plan will now cost GHC570 (₦55,943), while the Compact package will go up to GHC380 (₦37,295) per month.

Source: Legit.ng