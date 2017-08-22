How to open a GTBank account online: A helpful step-by-step guide

The GTBank Internet banking system is among Nigeria's most innovative digital services. You can open a GTBank account online to save the time you would have used to visit the nearest branch to access this service. With the help of GTBank Internet banking services, you can transfer or receive funds from within or outside Nigeria and check your account balance in real-time. This article has an easy manual for opening a GTBank online account. You will realize that the process is easier than you think.

GTBank Internet banking allows you to deposit money into your account from anywhere in the world. You can also do more financial transactions on the system, including paying utility bills such as PHCN & water bills, DSTV subscriptions, etc., shopping online, converting money into different foreign currencies, and printing your account's bank statement, among other services.

How can I open a GTBank account online?

GTBank Plc remains one of the top Nigerian banks. For that reason, it is unsurprising that this multinational bank has gone the extra mile to deliver top-notch online banking services to customers living within and outside Nigeria. What's more, it customized its services to suit its diverse client base, including low-income earners and the younger generation.

How to open a GTBank savings account online with a BVN

You can open an account online with this bank anytime and any day because the GTBank Internet banking service is accessible 24/7. The new account opening interface has an intuitive flow and is mobile-friendly. Follow the steps below to open a GTBank account online today:

Visit the GTBank official website.

Click on "Personal."

Click on "Accounts."

Click on "Open Account."

Click on "Continue to New Interface."

Click on "Personal."

Choose "Open a New Savings Account."

Select the Starter, Standard, or Premium accounts because they need a BVN.

Click the checkbox to agree with GTBank's data privacy policy.

Enter your BVN and

How to open a GTBank account online without a BVN

You can open a personal GTBank savings account online without a BVN. Your savings account is important because it helps you separate your daily expenses from money you set aside for other activities like emergencies and business investments. Here is how to open a GTBank savings account online without a BVN:

Visit the GTBank official website.

Tap on "Personal."

Tap on "Accounts."

Tap on "Open Account."

Tap on "Continue to New Interface."

Tap on "Personal."

Choose "Open a New Savings Account."

Select the "Wallet" account type because it does not require a BVN.

Click the checkbox to agree with GTBank's data privacy policy.

Enter your mobile number, and the OTP code GTBank sends to your number.

Enter your date of birth. It must correspond with that on your BVN or NIN.

Click "Continue" and follow the prompts to complete the process.

GTBank personal savings account types

GTBank has four types of personal savings accounts you can open online. Each account requires different documents to open. Below are the account names and the required documents:

Account name Requirements to open the account Wallet Phone number Starter BVN and phone number Standard BVN, Work or Regulatory IDs, and Phone number Premium BVN, Work or Regulatory IDs, Phone number, and Utility Bill (NIN, International Passport, Drivers License, Voter's card)

How to open a GTBank domiciliary account online?

You can only open a GTBank domiciliary account in person at your nearest GTBank branch. You must complete and sign a domiciliary account opening form at the GTBank branch. You need the following documents:

A copy of the identification document (Driver's License, International passport, National ID card, or any other acceptable by the bank).

Two (2) completed reference forms.

One passport photograph.

Utility bill issued within the last three months.

How to open a GTBank student account online?

You can only open two types of GTBank Smart Kids Save (SKS) accounts, the SKS (0 – 12 years) and the SKS Teen (13 – under 18 years), at your nearest GTBank branch. You need the following documents to open these accounts:

Utility bill

One passport photograph of the signatory and the child.

A valid ID for each signatory (National ID Card, National Driver's license, International Passport).

A copy of the child's birth certificate.

How to open a GTBank business account online

You can only open a GTBank business account via the Guaranty Trust Bank Online Account Opening Web Engine. The following steps will guide you:

Visit the GTBank official website.

Tap on "Personal."

Tap on "Accounts."

Tap on "Open Account."

Tap on "Continue to New Interface."

Tap on "Business."

Click the "I consent" checkbox.

Fill out the account opening form.

Click "Validate" and follow the prompts to complete the process.

You can check the required documents for opening each account on the same form. Look for "To learn more about the account products and the categories under respective account product click here" and tap on the words "click here" to open a pdf.

After reading this guide, hope you can now open a GTBank account online for yourself or guide your loved ones on how to do it. Ensure you have the required documents for GTBank Internet banking registration to make the process easy and smooth.

