How to check my BVN date of birth online and on phone

In a world where the banking industry has embraced technology, several security measures safeguard customers' bank accounts. In Nigeria, using BVN is one safeguard measure, and all banks assign clients unique BVN numbers when they open accounts. If you are a BVN holder, occasionally, you may want to check and confirm the correctness of the details, but you may not know how to go about it. So, how do you check your BVN date of birth?

Every bank customer has a unique BVN number. Photo: @ykttecharewa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Every bank account holder must have a unique BVN as a legal requirement and financial regulation policy in Nigeria. Your BVN contains your personal information, including your number, name, date of birth, and biometric details. It helps in the easy identification of persons and the prevention of financial fraud in the banking sector.

What is a BVN?

A Bank Verification Number (BVN) is a unique 11-digit identification number issued to every bank client in Nigeria. The Central Bank of Nigeria introduced it in 2014 as a measure to preventseveral banking malpractices, including fraud and illegal transactions. The number also enhances safety and security in banking operations.

What information does a BVN contain? Some of the personal information the number contains includes your official full name, date of birth, and contact details. It is a mandatory requirement for account openings at any bank in Nigeria.

You can check your BVN details on your bank’s online platform or visit the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) website. Photo: Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

How do I check my BVN name and date of birth online? If you are already a BVN holder, you can use multiple online methods to check your date of birth and name. You can either check them on your bank’s online platform or visit the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

Online banking platform

Nowadays, most Nigerian banks have BVN verification services on their online banking platforms. Below are steps to follow to check your BVN date of birth on an online banking platform.

Visit your bank’s official online banking platform. Log into your account on the platform. Navigate to the BVN section. Request to view your BVN details. Your BVN details, including date of birth, will appear on the screen.

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS)

The NIBSS is another alternative for checking your BVN date of birth online. This platform is owned by all licensed banks in Nigeria, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Here is how to check your BVN date of birth on the platform.

Visit the NIBSS website. Provide your information on the required fields. Enter the phone number linked to your BVN. Click the Submit button. Choose your preferred payment option and pay the required fee. Your BVN details, including your date of birth, will be displayed on the screen.

How can I check my BVN details on a phone? You can also check your BVN date of birth and name on your phone in the comfort of your home or office. To check the details on your phone, you can either opt for a USSD code or a mobile banking application.

Using a USSD code

You can check you BVN details on a phone using a USSD code or a bank mobile application. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook

Source: UGC

You can use your phone to retrieve BVN details using a USSD code. Here is a guide on how to use a USSD code to check your BVN date of birth.

Dial *565*0# on your phone using the number linked to your BVN. On the menu that appears on the screen, choose option 1 to retrieve your BVN details. Your BVN details, including your date of birth and name, will be displayed on the screen.

Using a mobile banking application

Some banks have mobile applications with sections that allow you to manage your BVN. If your bank has such an app, here is how to check your BVN date of birth.

Log into your account on the app. Locate the BVN management section. Follow instructions and provide the information required to view your BVN details, including your date of birth.

If you cannot check the details, you should contact your bank’s customer care service through email, call, or chat. Before providing your BVN date of birth, the bank attendant may request more information for verification.

Alternatively, you can visit the nearest bank branch where you registered your BVN. Ensure you carry your identification details, as you will be asked to provide them before your BVN details are revealed.

The essence of checking your BVN date of birth is to confirm whether it is correct. If you check it and realise that it is incorrect, you should correct it to avoid issues that might arise during your financial transactions. Here are steps to follow to fix your BVN date of birth.

Visit your nearest bank branch: Go to the bank branch where you registered your BVN and inform them of the incorrect details of your date of birth. You should have a valid national ID and BVN number to verify your identity. Provide the required information and documents: You will fill out a details correction form. Additionally, you may be required to attach supporting documents, such as a birth certificate or affidavit confirming the date of birth. Wait for details confirmation: Correcting your date of birth takes a few days. You will receive an email confirmation of the change of details. You may also want to confirm the correction by using the abovementioned procedures to check your BVN date of birth.

BVN has multiple benefits including preventing fraudulent transactions. Photo: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

How do I check my BVN status?

You can quickly check your BVN using the USSD code *565*0#. This is only possible when you dial the USSD code with your phone number linked to your BVN. The process will cost you ₦20. Alternatively, you can use online platforms such as your bank’s online banking platform and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) website.

Can my BVN be blacklisted?

Yes. Your BVN can be blacklisted, preventing you from carrying out further financial transactions. This may occur if an individual or organisation engages in fraudulent transactions.

To change your BVN date of birth, go to your nearest bank branch, request the correction of the date of birth, and provide the required information and documents, including a valid birth certificate or an affidavit. This process is only done at the bank and cannot be done online.

What happens if someone has my BVN?

No one else should have your BVN number, as they can use it to perform fraudulent activities and get you in trouble. If you unintentionally expose your BVN details to third parties, you should immediately contact your bank to stop any transactions until the matter is resolved.

"How to check my BVN date of birth" is a question that bothers many bank customers in Nigeria. Ensuring your BVN details, including your date of birth, are correct is an important step that makes your banking operations seamless. You can check it using a USSD code, online platforms, or visit your bank. BVN details are confidential; you must not share them with untrusted persons.

Source: Legit.ng