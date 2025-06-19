25+ fun games to play when hosting an event to keep your guests engaged

Keeping an event lively with icebreakers, team games, prize games, or mystery games can turn an ordinary gathering into an unforgettable experience. Examples include board games, card games, and interactive online games. Since this role falls squarely on the host, you need to familiarise yourself with fun games to play when hosting an event and how to play them.

Fun games to play when hosting an event can take any form as long as they encourage laughter, interaction, and participation. Photo: PixelsEffect (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Physical games such as relay races, tag, rolling chair races, and Musical Chairs, among others add energy.

such as relay races, tag, rolling chair races, and Musical Chairs, among others add energy. Performative games such as karaoke, improv, charades, and talent shows entertain the crowd.

such as karaoke, improv, charades, and talent shows entertain the crowd. You could also organise craft activities such as paper plane challenges, back-to-back drawing, and collaborative drawing boost creativity and teamwork.

A look at all the fun games to play when hosting an event

Games incorporated into an event depend heavily on the audience demographics and the event's purpose. The list below accounts for different player demographics and the fun games you can play at each event.

Fun games to play when hosting an event for children

Children's events are required to be active, simple and full of laughter. The games below are perfect for a birthday party, school function, or family gathering.

Children's games take advantage of simple and silly interactions, such as the outcomes of Simon Says. Photo: Anastasiia Krivenok

Source: Getty Images

1. Treasure hunt

The treasure hunt is a versatile game that can fit various kids' events, ranging from birthdays to graduations and field trips. To host such an event, you might find it helpful to have an assortment of prizes, clues, and markers for the children.

Have clear instructions, helping them follow the trail of clues in search of hidden treasures and the ultimate prize. This game can be played in teams or individually.

2. Tag

This field day game is as engaging as it is fun. To play it, all you need is an obstacle-free venue large enough for the number of children in attendance.

Once one child has been chosen to be 'it,' the game is on. However, ensure you help the children define boundaries of rough play and safe zones for tired players.

3. Duck, Duck, Goose

This classic circle game is perfect for children between the ages of three and seven. As the host, a large, safe area for play is all you need.

To start the game, allow all the children to sit in a circle with one 'tapper'. The game is played by walking around the circle, tapping heads while chanting duck, duck, goose. The 'goose' then jumps up and chases the tapper as he or she tries to sit in the goose's spot.

4. Craft Station

This is a self-paced activity that allows children to interact and intermingle without much involvement from an adult. You will need basic art supplies, a large working area, and cleaning supplies. Alternatively, you can use pre-prepared kits such as mask-making, bracelet-making, or paper animal-making kits.

5. Paper Plane Challenge

This creative game is perfect for children above the age of five. It involves challenging children to make paper planes of different designs and competing over the best designs, the most distance covered, and accuracy. Ensure you have enough coloured paper planes, decoration supplies, templates, and a sample paper plane to help the children.

6. Painting party

This game allows kids and their adults to unwind after a day of energetic play and activity. Using washable, non-toxic paint, kids can also turn this into a face-painting activity. After setting up the painting area with templates and samples, allow older kids or adults to sit near and paint together with younger children.

Fun games to play when hosting an event for adults

The key to balancing the atmosphere in an adult event lies between serious engagement and the incorporation of silliness and fun. Here is a list of games to use during casual and formal events with adults.

Physical games to play with adult guests are not only engaging but also keep the tone of the event competitive and high energy. Photo: Zoran Zeremski

Source: Getty Images

1. Collaborative drawing

This is another fun game to play at an event, where participants collaborate to create a single large artwork, each adding their unique touch. This activity can be theme-based or based on each player's creativity. To prepare for this game, ensure you have large canvases and basic art supplies such as crayons, coloured pencils, and markers.

2. Back-to-Back Drawing

In this game, the craziness and creativity start with each turn. To play it, players sit back to back, and while one gives verbal instructions, another attempts to draw the mystery image as instructed. As the host, this communication-focused activity can test and enhance effective communication.

3. Dress up challenge

This game unleashes creativity by challenging each guest to arrive wearing complete themed looks or prepare a look based on available props. You can have themes such as Dress Like It's The 90s or Granny Dress-Up. To spice things up, include a fashion show for each guest to showcase their fit.

4. Mega Jenga

This game works best for corporate social events as well as friendly game nights. The primary equipment needed for this game is giant wooden or cardboard Jenga blocks. Add a twist to the game by instructing each player to complete a challenge, task, or dare before removing and stacking a block.

5. Trivia

Trivia is a perfect traditional party game for large groups as well as small groups. To host the game, ensure you have a pre-prepared question list based on the theme of the party or random categories.

6. Relay race

This is a highly physical game that gets your guests up and running, literally. When preparing this game, ensure you have a large venue with clearly marked boundaries for the race.

Fun games to play when hosting an event online

The atmosphere around online events can be fun and memorable when hosts schedule timed activities and games. Have a look at this collection of options for yourself as the game master.

Online games hosted on various platforms can spice up formal meetings and friendly calls. Photo: visualspace

Source: Getty Images

1. Most likely to

The game is played by participants voting on who among them is most likely to perform a specific task, action, or behaviour. As the host, ensure you have prepared a diverse and engaging list of 'most likely to' questions and prompts.

Depending on the video conferencing tool, players can vote using Zoom polls, Slido, Google Forms, or Mentimeter.

2. Charades

Charades is a fun improv game where one player acts out a word or phrase, while a second player or team attempts to guess what the word is. In addition to preparing theme-specific categories and the online video conferencing platform, ensure the game flows by privately messaging the acting player the word or phrase.

3. Simon Says

Interested in testing your guests' listening and attention skills? Simon Says allows one player to take control of the game by giving commands prefixed by 'Simon Says... Players who perform a command without the prefix are out or lose points.

4. Online Bingo

Like traditional Bingo, this modern version brings together guests in physical meetups as well as online sessions. To host this game, you will need to use bingo card generators online, such as Bingo Baker, Canva, or My Free Bingo Cards.

5. Codenames

Codenames is a perfect game, perfect for formal events as well as casual ones. The game is based on the official codenames.game website that can be complemented with video-conferencing tools such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Discord.

Fun games to play at a corporate event

Games and activities bond teams together while energising colleagues during workshops. Here is a list of interactive and collaborative games that will foster team building.

The games of choice for corporate events must complement their corresponding values, such as professionalism and team building. Photo: littlehenrabi

Source: Getty Images

1. Rolling chair race

Put a twist on traditional sprint and relay races with this game. You will need a large venue, timers, and sturdy chairs. When hosting the game, ensure you communicate the safety rules. This game can be played by teams or individually.

2. Balloon Pop Challenge

The Balloon Pop Challenge is a timed game that requires competitors to pop balloons as quickly as possible by sitting, stomping, or squeezing. To host it, you need to have enough inflated balloons, a large venue, and clear popping rules.

3. Talent show

This game allows employees to showcase their secret talents, skills, and hobbies. As the host, ensure the event has a suitable venue with appropriate performance equipment such as microphones, speakers, and lights. Encourage your colleagues to sign up a range of talents individually or by department.

4. Auction for Charity

Hosting a live auction event allows colleagues to interact in a fun and relaxed environment. Switch up the traditional event into a game by introducing mystery items, mini-challenges, and prizes.

5. Interactive Mural Wall

This is a collaborative, creative game where colleagues work together to create a large mural representing the company logo, culture, or a specific theme. The activity can be done by scheduling specific times for different teams or departments.

Fun games to play when hosting an event with friends

When hosting games with friends, it is important to understand the energy level and personality of each guest. Below are the most fun game ideas for your get-together.

Consider memorable and engaging activities when preparing a fun and engaging event with friends. Photo: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

1. Copycat

This impersonation game allows players to mimic each other's movements, expressions, or voices. As the host, prepare a set of hilarious actions and phrases that other players compete to mimic as accurately as possible.

2. Musical Chairs

Musical chairs is an engaging elimination game that guarantees to keep your guests active and entertained. You will need music and equipment such as chairs for the game. Remember to remove one chair for each round played until one winner remains.

3. Improv

There is no better way for friends to amuse themselves than by sharing spontaneous performances. As the host, you will need to choose a format for the improv game, such as prompts, speaking in questions, or telling a story one word at a time. You can also use viral improv challenges such as 'I make the face, you make the sound.'

4. Karaoke

Karaoke adds an enchanting hue to friendships and hangout sessions. Whether you host the party in a club or at home, you can modify the karaoke night sessions to feature a theme or battle rounds with your friends.

5. Murder Mystery Party

The classic Murder Mystery Party mimics the theatrical whodunnit performance that follows actors as they attempt to solve a murder. As the host, ensure there is a theme, characters, clues, and a storyline that fits the guest's interests.

How can I make an event more fun?

When hosting a fun event, prioritise interactive elements in the games and activities. Incorporate live entertainment and interactive physical games to play with friends, family, and colleagues to cater to different interests and keep attendees engaged.

What fun activities can be done for a company party?

For a fun and engaging company party, consider activities like scavenger hunts, escape rooms, karaoke, talent shows, or a charity fundraiser. You could also host a casino night, comedy show, photo booth, or award ceremony. For more interactive fun, try bingo, games night, or even sports tournaments.

Which games can be played with no equipment for adults?

Many fun games can be played with no equipment, perfect for gatherings or downtime. These include classic games like Charades, Twenty Questions, and I Spy, as well as Most Likely to, Simon Says, and Improv.

Finding fun games to play when hosting an event may seem difficult. However, countless options are available to spice up your next casual or formal event, suitable for participants of all ages and occasions.

Legit.ng has recently published a detailed list of fun games to play over FaceTime. FaceTime is a video calling platform that allows real-time communication with family, friends, and colleagues.

There is a wide array of fun and engaging games to play while video calling on FaceTime. Read this article for games to enjoy with family and friends on the platform.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng