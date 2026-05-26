Many Nigerians dream of exploring Europe, but visa approval rates can vary widely depending on the country

Some Schengen destinations are reported to be more approachable, thanks to lower application volumes and clearer documentation requirements

While approval is never guaranteed, choosing the right embassy can make the process smoother for genuine travellers

Travelling to Europe can feel daunting for Nigerian applicants, especially with the strict requirements and high rejection rates at some embassies.

However, several Schengen countries are often reported to have relatively higher approval rates, thanks to lower application volumes and clearer documentation processes.

Lithuania visa approval offers Nigerians smoother processing with fewer applications. Photo credit: CraigHastings/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

While approval is never guaranteed, these destinations are generally seen as more flexible compared to heavily saturated embassies.

Lithuania

Lithuania is often regarded as one of the more accessible Schengen destinations for Nigerian applicants. With fewer applications compared to major European countries, the process tends to be smoother, with clearer expectations for genuine travellers.

Estonia

Estonia is another favourable option. Its application centres are less congested than those of larger Schengen states, making the process more straightforward for Nigerians who provide complete documentation.

Finland

Finland is known for its structured and transparent visa system. Nigerian applicants who submit credible documents are often viewed positively, making Finland a consistent choice within the Schengen area.

Latvia

Latvia has built a reputation for efficient visa processing. With fewer applicants compared to popular tourist destinations, Nigerians often find it a practical option for Schengen access.

Iceland

Iceland, though a smaller destination, is seen as having a clear and well-organised visa process. Its lower application volume can make the process less competitive for genuine travellers.

Slovakia

Slovakia is generally considered welcoming in terms of visa processing. Applicants with strong supporting documents benefit from the country’s lower tourist pressure compared to Western Europe.

Slovenia

Slovenia is frequently viewed as balanced and accessible. With straightforward requirements and moderate application traffic, it remains a viable option for Nigerian travellers seeking Schengen entry.

Schengen visa

The Schengen Area is a group of European countries that have removed border controls between them, allowing people to travel freely once they enter. A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that lets travellers visit any of the member countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

For Nigerians and other non-EU citizens, this visa is essential for tourism, business, or family visits across Europe. It simplifies travel by avoiding the need for separate visas for each country, making it one of the most practical options for exploring multiple European destinations in one trip.

Finland visa system provides transparency and consistency for applicants from Nigeria. Photo credit: AntonPetrus/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Countries that have declared visa-free for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Visa-free travel across Africa is gaining momentum, making it easier for Nigerians and other Africans to explore the continent without the hassle of paperwork. Here’s a fresh look at the countries that have officially opened their borders to all African passport holders.

Seychelles was the first African nation to welcome all visitors without a visa. Known for its turquoise waters, coral reefs and lush forests, the island nation also celebrates a vibrant Creole culture. Its pioneering stance on visa-free entry set the tone for other African countries to follow.

Source: Legit.ng