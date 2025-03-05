40 fun Christmas games: the ultimate list of Christmas games for all ages

Christmas is the perfect time to gather with family and friends, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than with fun Christmas games? Christmas games bring joy, bonding, and a little friendly competition to your celebrations. Explore these fun Christmas games to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Fun Christmas games for kids

The holiday season is a magical time for children, filled with excitement, joy, and festive traditions. One of the best ways to keep the little ones entertained. Explore the following Christmas games ideas to keep them engaged.

1. Pin the Nose on Rudolph

This holiday twist on "Pin the Tail on the Donkey" has blindfolded kids trying to stick a red nose on a poster of Rudolph. The player who gets the nose closest to the right spot wins. It’s a simple and fun game that brings lots of giggles.

2. Christmas Treasure Hunt

Hide Christmas-themed items around the house and give kids clues or a checklist to find them. The first to find all the items wins a small prize. You can make it more exciting by using rhyming clues or hiding candy canes as surprises.

3. Snowball Toss

Let kids take turns tossing white pom-poms, cotton balls, or soft foam "snowballs" into buckets or festive containers. Assign different point values to each bucket for extra challenge. The player with the highest score at the end wins.

4. Christmas Freeze Dance

Christmas is an exciting moment for kids and playing various games only makes it better and enjoyable. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Play Christmas music and have the kids dance around, but when the music stops, they must freeze in place. Anyone who moves after the music stops is out, and the last dancer standing wins. The fun gets even better with silly dance moves!

5. Christmas Cookie Decorating Contest

Give kids plain cookies, frosting, sprinkles, and candy decorations, and let them create their own festive treats. Set a timer and let them decorate as creatively as possible. Judges can pick winners for categories like Most Colorful or Silliest Design, or everyone can just enjoy their cookies.

6. Santa Says

This Christmas version of "Simon Says" has kids following commands that start with "Santa says," like "Santa says touch your nose" or "Santa says ho-ho-ho." If a command doesn’t start with “Santa says” and someone does it, they’re out. The last player standing wins.

7. Christmas Bingo

Give each child a bingo card decorated with Christmas-themed pictures like Santa, stockings, and reindeer. Call out the images, and kids mark them on their cards until someone gets five in a row and shouts "Bingo!" Small prizes or candy canes make great rewards.

8. Build a Snowman Relay

Divide kids into teams and have them race to dress a teammate as a "snowman" using toilet paper, scarves, and hats. The team that finishes their snowman first or makes the most creative one wins. It’s a hilarious, fast-paced game that brings lots of laughter.

Fun Christmas games for adults

Christmas also makes an opportune moment for adults to interact and bond over multiple interesting games. Photo: 10'000 Hours

Christmas isn’t just for kids—adults can join in the holiday fun with exciting and entertaining Christmas games too! Christmas games bring laughter, competition, and holiday cheer. The adult games below make unforgettable holiday memories.

1. Christmas Movie Drinking Game

Pick a classic Christmas movie and set up drinking rules based on common themes or phrases. For example, take a sip every time someone says “Merry Christmas” or when a character learns the true meaning of the holiday. It’s a fun way to enjoy holiday films with friends while adding a festive twist.

2. Christmas Charades

This holiday version of charades has players acting out Christmas-themed words, movies, songs, or traditions without speaking. Teams take turns guessing within a time limit, and the team with the most correct answers wins. It’s a hilarious way to test your creativity and acting skills.

3. Naughty or Nice Trivia

Players answer holiday-related trivia questions, but with a twist—some are sweet and festive, while others are funny or mischievous. If someone answers incorrectly, they may have to do a silly "punishment" like singing a carol in a funny voice. It’s a great mix of knowledge and humor, keeping everyone engaged.

4. Christmas Song Lyric Challenge

One person reads a line from a popular Christmas song, and others must sing the next line correctly. If they mess up, they’re out or have to complete a fun challenge. This game tests memory and musical skills while bringing lots of laughs.

5. Santa’s Hat Drinking Game

Place a Santa hat on the corner of the TV and take a drink every time a character in a movie or show appears to “wear” it. The randomness of when it happens makes the game both surprising and funny. It’s an easy and low-effort way to add a festive drinking game to any gathering.

6. Ugly Sweater Contest

Guests show up in their most outrageous holiday sweaters, and everyone votes on categories like “Ugliest,” “Most Creative,” or “Funniest.” The winner gets a small prize or just the glory of having the best (or worst) sweater. Some versions include a fashion show or a themed catwalk.

7. Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Christmas Scavenger Hunt game involves hiding Christmas-themed items around the house or party space and giving players a list of clues to find them. The first to collect all the items or complete the most challenges wins. You can add fun twists like requiring players to sing a carol or answer trivia before moving on.

8. Blindfolded Christmas Crafting

Players must decorate ornaments, wrap presents, or create holiday crafts while blindfolded. The results are often hilarious, with lopsided bows and messy designs adding to the fun. It’s a fantastic way to get creative and laugh at the same time!

Fun Christmas games for family

Christmas games for families make their time together more enjoyable and also strengthen bonds. Photo: Somyot Techapuwapat

The holiday season is all about spending quality time with loved ones. Playing Christmas games does not only create fun moments but also strengthens family bonds. Here are interesting family Christmas games.

1. Christmas Pictionary

Players take turns drawing Christmas-themed words or phrases while their team guesses before time runs out. Categories can include holiday movies, songs, or traditions for added fun. The team with the most correct guesses wins.

2. Ornament Spoon Relay

Family members race to carry a Christmas ornament on a spoon from one side of the room to the other without dropping it. If they drop the ornament, they must start over. The first team to finish wins.

3. Candy Cane Hook-Up

Players hold a candy cane in their mouth and try to hook and lift another candy cane without using their hands. The person who collects the most candy canes in a minute wins.

4. Pass the Present

A wrapped gift is passed around while Christmas music plays, and when the music stops, the person holding it removes one layer of wrapping. The game continues until the final layer is removed, and that player keeps the gift.

5. Guess the Christmas Scent

Blindfolded players take turns smelling holiday scents like cinnamon, peppermint, pine, or gingerbread and try to guess them. You can use candles, essential oils, or real holiday treats. The player with the most correct guesses wins.

6. Secret Santa

Family members draw names and secretly buy or make a small Christmas gift for the person they picked. On gift-exchange day, everyone tries to guess who their Secret Santa is before opening their present. You can set a theme or budget to make it more fun.

7. Toy Touchdown

Players must slide or toss small holiday toys or stuffed animals across a table and try to land them into a designated “end zone” area. Each successful landing earns points, and the player with the highest score wins. You can add obstacles for extra challenge.

8. Ornament Roll

Players use a candy cane or a straw to roll an ornament across the floor to the finish line. The first one to get their ornament across wins. It’s harder than it looks, making it fun and challenging for all ages.

Fun Christmas games for parties

Adding games to a Christmas party activities enhances better connection among friends. Photo: M_a_y_a

A Christmas party isn’t complete without fun and festive games. The games can add excitement, laughter, and a touch of friendly competition, creating long-lasting connections. Below are Christmas games you can enjoy playing at parties.

1. Christmas Movie Bingo

Party guests get bingo cards filled with common Christmas movie moments like “Someone says ‘Merry Christmas’” or “A snowball fight happens.” As they watch a holiday film, they mark off squares when those events occur. The first to complete a row wins a prize.

2. Christmas Karaoke Challenge

Players take turns singing their favorite Christmas songs, either solo or in teams. You can add fun challenges, like singing in a silly voice or finishing the lyrics after the music stops. Judges or the crowd can vote on the best performances.

3. Reindeer Ring Toss

One person wears inflatable or homemade antlers while others try to toss rings onto them. Each successful toss earns points, and the player with the most points wins. You can play in teams or have multiple rounds for extra fun.

4. Christmas "Would You Rather?"

Keep the questions lighthearted and funny for more laughs. Photo: DALL.E

Source: UGC

Guests take turns answering funny or tricky Christmas-themed questions like “Would you rather eat only candy canes or drink only eggnog for a week?” or “Would you rather get stuck in a chimney or be chased by an angry reindeer?” The game sparks laughter and conversation, making it perfect for parties.

5. Human Christmas Tree

Teams wrap one person in tinsel, garland, and ornaments to turn them into a “human Christmas tree.” The most creative or funniest tree wins. You can add a time limit to make it more challenging.

6. Christmas Story

One person starts a holiday-themed story with a single sentence, and each guest adds a sentence to continue it. The story can take funny, unexpected twists as it goes around the room. By the end, you have a hilarious and unique Christmas tale.

7. Most Likely To

Guests vote on who in the group is “most likely to” in various holiday scenarios, like “Most likely to finish all the Christmas cookies” or “Most likely to forget to buy a present.” Players can write their categories or draw from a list. The person with the most votes in each round wins a silly title.

8. Name That Tune

A host plays a short snippet of a Christmas song, and players race to name the title. You can make it more challenging by only playing instrumental versions or speeding up the song. The player or team with the most correct answers wins.

Fun Christmas games for the office

Christmas games break the monotony of work and introduce a cheerful mood. Photo: Recep-bg

Bringing holiday cheer into the workplace is easy with fun Christmas games designed for the office. The games boost office morale and strengthen workplace bonds that foster future office coordination among workmates. Below are office games you can play during Christmas.

1. Office Desk Decoration Contest

Employees decorate their desks with festive holiday themes, from winter wonderlands to Santa’s workshop. Judges or coworkers vote on categories like "Most Creative," "Funniest," or "Best Overall." The winner gets a small prize or bragging rights.

2. Christmas Movie Trivia

Employees compete by answering questions about classic Christmas movies like Home Alone, Elf, or The Grinch. Questions can range from easy to tricky, making it fun for both casual viewers and movie buffs. The person or team with the most correct answers wins.

3. White Elephant Gift Exchange

Employees bring wrapped gifts (often humorous or quirky) and take turns picking one or stealing an already opened gift. The game continues until everyone has a present, making for lots of surprises and laughs. You can set a budget or theme to make it more interesting.

4. Christmas "Two Truths and a Lie"

Each employee shares three holiday-related statements about themselves—two true and one false—while others try to guess the lie. The more creative or funny the statements, the better! It’s a great way for coworkers to learn fun facts about each other.

5. Candy Cane Relay

Employees race to pass a candy cane down a line using only their mouths (hooking it onto another candy cane). The first team to successfully pass the candy cane to the end without dropping it wins. It’s a hilarious and slightly challenging game that encourages teamwork.

6. Find the Jingle Bells

Hide bells in creative spots for an extra challenge. Photo: DALL.E

Source: UGC

Small jingle bells are hidden around the office, and employees have a set time to find as many as possible. The person with the most bells at the end wins a small prize. You can make it harder by adding clues or hiding them in unexpected places.

7. Dangling Doughnuts

Doughnuts are hung from a string, and employees must eat them hands-free as quickly as possible. The first to finish their doughnut wins. It’s a messy, hilarious game that guarantees laughs.

8. Funny Employee Award

Employees nominate coworkers for humorous awards like "Most Likely to Bring Leftovers," "Office DJ," or "Biggest Coffee Addict." Awards can be read aloud during a holiday party, and winners can receive small, fun prizes. It’s a lighthearted way to recognize coworkers and boost office morale.

How can I make Christmas games more exciting?

You can add prizes, team competitions, or themed challenges to make the games more engaging. Playing with music, setting time limits, or adding funny twists can also increase the fun factor. Christmas

Are there any virtual Christmas games?

Yes! Virtual games like Christmas Bingo, Online Christmas Trivia, and Guess the Christmas Song can be played over video calls. These games are perfect for celebrating with friends and family who can’t be together in person.

Fun Christmas games are the perfect way to bring joy, laughter, and excitement to any holiday gathering. The games help create unforgettable memories and strengthen connections among friends, family, and workmates.

