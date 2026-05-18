Union Bank of Nigeria PLC is one of the oldest and most trusted financial institutions in Nigeria, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). For many users, the Union Bank USSD code *826# remains the most reliable way to bank offline. It offers a smart banking experience on any mobile device without an internet connection.

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc is a commercial bank in Nigeria headquartered in Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos. Photo: @Unionbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The primary Union Bank USSD code is *826# .

. You can transfer money to Union Bank via *826*1*Amount*Account No# and to other banks via *826*2*Amount*Account No# .

and to other banks via . The USSD code can be used to check balance , make cardless withdrawals , request a loan , and recharge airtime without a data plan or a smartphone.

, , , and without a data plan or a smartphone. Transactions are protected by a unique 4-digit PIN created during registration.

created during registration. The service is available 24/7 on MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile networks.

Union Bank USSD code

Union Bank is a Nigerian commercial bank founded in 1971. The bank unveiled a digital banking solution in 2017 with the launch of its official Union Bank USSD code, *826#. The short code serves as a gateway to a suite of self-service options that let customers manage their finances on the go.

Union Bank USSD code gives you access to financial serves from anywhere. Photo: @Unionbankng (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Whether you are using a high-end smartphone or a basic phone, dialling this code gives you instant access to your funds. Below is a summary of the USSD codes for Union Bank and their functions.

Function Short code Start banking *826# Check balance *826*4# Transfer to Union Bank *826*1*Amount*Account No# Transfer to other banks *826*2*Amount*Account No# Buy Airtime (self) *826*Amount# Buy Airtime (others) *826*Amount*Recipient Number# Buy Internet data *826*9# Cardless withdrawal *826*7*Amount# Request a loan *826*41# Request a debit card *826*21# Block account *826*6#

How to use the Union Bank USSD code

Using the Union Bank USSD code is straightforward. Photo: @Unionbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Using the service is straightforward. To get started, you must use the mobile number linked to your Union Bank account. Below is a step-by-step guide to using the Union Bank code.

Dial *826# on your phone. A pop-up menu will appear with options such as transfer, airtime, and balance enquiry. Enter the number corresponding to your desired transaction. Provide the necessary info, such as the recipient's account number or the amount. Confirm the transaction by entering your 4-digit USSD PIN.

How do I check my Union Bank account balance?

To check your account balance on Union Bank, follow these steps.

Dial the Union Bank USSD code to check balance *826*4#. Enter your 4-digit PIN. Your available balance will be displayed on your screen and sent via SMS.

How can I transfer money from Union Bank to another bank?

Union Bank USSD code allows users to transfer money within and without the bank cardless. Photo: @Unionbankng (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The commercial bank has made money transfers within the bank or to other banks easier. Below are the simple steps to follow to make a transfer using the code.

Dial the Union Bank USSD code to transfer money *826*2*Amount*Account Number#. Alternatively, dial *826*2*Amount*Account No# to transfer to other banks. Select the recipient's bank from the list. Verify the name, and enter your PIN to complete the process.

What is the Union Bank USSD code for airtime?

To top up your mobile phone, use the Union Bank USSD code for airtime. Dial *826*Amount# if buying for your own line. If you are buying for someone else, dial *826*Amount*Phone Number#.

What is the Union Bank USSD code transfer limit?

The standard Union Bank USSD code *826# transfer limit allows a maximum daily transfer of ₦5,000,000 for users who increase it via self-service on UnionOnline. Customers can manage and edit their transaction limits through the self-service portal.

What do you do if the Union Bank USSD code is not working?

Union Bank USSD code helps users access their account from anywhere. Photo: @Unionbankng (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

If you find the Union Bank USSD code is not working, it could be for several reasons. Below are some solutions you could implement to troubleshoot:

Ensure you are dialling from the number linked to your bank account.

USSD requires a strong cellular signal; therefore, ensure your signal is strong.

Some network providers charge a small "session fee" for USSD banking. Check to ensure you have the money on your phone before using the code.

What is the new Union Bank USSD code?

The new Union Bank USSD code is *826#. The code can be used to perform various functions, including money transfers, checking transfers and balances, cashless withdrawals, blocking the card, and buying airtime and data.

UnionCare: +234-02-012716816 and 07007007000

+234-02-012716816 and 07007007000 WhatsApp: 09070070001

09070070001 Email: customerservice@unionbankng.com

customerservice@unionbankng.com Head office address: Stallion Plaza, 36 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos

Stallion Plaza, 36 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos Instagram : @unionbankng

: @unionbankng Facebook: @Unionbankng

The Union Bank USSD code is an essential tool for any customer looking for speed and convenience. By mastering the codes for money transfers, airtime, and balance checks, you ensure that you are never stranded, regardless of your location. It is secure and fast, putting total control of your bank account right in the palm of your hand.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied upon to make any decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about the Keystone Bank code. Keystone Bank is a Nigerian bank founded in 2011 and now owned by the Sigma Golf River Bank Consortium. They provide various USSD codes for a range of different banking services.

Keystone Bank has several short codes you can use on your phone to get things done. These codes let you perform many tasks, such as sending money or checking your account balance, without visiting the bank. Find out more about Keystone Bank codes in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng