15 fun Office Olympics games ideas: how to throw the ultimate Office Olympics

Work can be monotonous and boring if workers are not well motivated. The best way to motivate workers is to engage them in team-building and fun activities such as playing Office Olympics games. These games make them feel happier and more excited about daily tasks, foster social bonds, and create lasting memories.

Office Olympics games help colleagues bond and learn about each other in a fun way. They allow workers to create positive relationships that enhance job satisfaction, boost workplace productivity, and contribute to overall well-being and contentment. These games help ensure that each worker enjoys their time at the office.

Fun Office Olympics games ideas

There is no reason to have a dull moment with your colleagues. You can play several funny Office Olympics games with your workers to help you build positive relationships. Here are some of the fun games to play.

1. Pencil javelin

This is one of the office Olympic games' challenges. A clean and empty trash bin is placed from a marked line. Participants stand behind the line and have a limited time, like 30 seconds, to attempt to throw as many pencils as possible, one at a time, toward the bin. Points are awarded when one gets one inside; the winner will be the player who gets the most pencils in the bin.

2. Desk chair soccer

Desk chair soccer is an indoor office Olympic game. It is ideal if you have a spacious office area. It is played just like you'd play soccer, but the players sit on their office chairs while they play. A group of two will compete against each other.

3. Rubber band archery

Rubber band archery helps test the workers' concentration and accuracy. However, bows and arrows are not the materials used for the game. Instead, the archers use their hands as bows and rubber bands as shooters.

A piece of paper or marker board is used to create a target. The participants are given a pile of rubber bands and must hit the target within 30 seconds. The winner will be the person who hits the target many times.

4. Mental gymnastics

Mental gymnastics is similar to a game of charades, except it's the Olympic version. A set of cards listing several Olympic events is created. Then, each team appoints one person to act out the cards within a minute. Every team guesses as many events as they can within a minute with no words or clues given. The team with the most correct guesses wins.

5. Table tennis

Table tennis can easily be played in the office, provided a pip pong table, paddles, and balls are provided. The players hit a lightweight ball back and forth across the table divided by a net using paddles.

All the players have an aim to score a point by making the ball land on the opponent's side of the table without them returning it. The one who earns 21 points first wins.

6. Minute to Win It

This game was inspired by the famous TV show Minutes to Win It. It is easy, quick, and exciting and tests various skills. The participants should choose tricky tasks they can do within a minute, such as balancing pencils, stacking cups, or moving cotton balls with a spoon.

These activities aim to make team members comfortable and improve their quick thinking and problem-solving abilities.

7. Relay Tic Tac Toe

It is a game that requires participants to use a lot of energy as it involves running. Two teams are created, and each team member is given three coloured towels or T-shirts to use as game pieces.

A 3x3 grid is prepared on the floor outside, and one player from each team will go out and place a piece on it. Then, after putting, the player should return to their team for the next player to place another.

8. Typing speed race

Typing speed race games is ideal for remote employees. They are a relaxed way to start team building. All that is needed is a program that everyone can access and share their screen on Zoom.

This lets the entire group participate and showcase their typing skills together. Remember that the time is set for this challenge; therefore, the winner is the one who completes typing first with the fewest errors.

9. Scavenger hunt

Scavenger hunt promotes teamwork and creativity while fostering a sense of fun among players. Participants join a video call and receive a list of items to find within their homes. They race against each other to locate and show the items on camera, earning points for each successful find. Scavenger hunt games bring more fun even when you're not physically together.

Football games are one of the office Olympic games outdoors. Have access to a field or a futsal arena and get your teams ready to play. The game may last 50 minutes, with each half lasting 25 minutes. You can set up a league-based competition if you have more than two football teams. The teams that make it to the final will compete for a trophy.

11. Coffee run

In this game, there should be two groups. A player from each team fills a coffee mug to the brim and runs through a pre-determined race course to the finish line and back. This player tags the next team member to do the same.

The group that completes within the set time and has the least amount of coffee split emerges as the winner.

12. Olympic trivia

Olympic trivia games get teams communicating and collaborating. They can be virtual Olympic office games done via Zoom. Read off your questions, and the players should give answers. Points are awarded to the person who answers first and correctly.

The questions could be about the company history, team members, or random office-related tidbits. This helps the employees better understand their workplace.

13. Speed ice skating

Speed skating is best during winter. It is a type of ice skating in which participants race each other to travel a particular distance on skates. Players use boxes in place of ice skates.

14. Balloon relay race

Every player plays the balloon race by placing an inflated balloon between the knees. Then, hop down to the finish line with the balloon between your legs. Once you reach the finish line, you must return to the start line to pass the balloon to the next person in your team.

15. Office chair curling

Four concrete circles should be created, and each player should let the wheeled chair glide into the circles. Each team should push the opponent's chairs away so that they are the closest chairs to win. The winner is the player who gets to the centre.

How to create Office Olympics

You should prepare in advance before embarking on any Office Olympics game. Here are some guidelines for a perfect Office Olympics game idea.

Setting up: You must set things or materials needed before the game begins so that the games can be played smoothly and in an orderly manner.

You must set things or materials needed before the game begins so that the games can be played smoothly and in an orderly manner. Creating a schedule of events: It's essential to have a timetable for how the events will be carried out.

It's essential to have a timetable for how the events will be carried out. Create teams: Before the game begins, ensure every employee participates.

Before the game begins, ensure every employee participates. Choose your games: After setting everything up correctly, select the games or challenges you will compete in that day.

After setting everything up correctly, select the games or challenges you will compete in that day. Keep score: List the teams on a marker board and assign points to each team by updating the scoreboard throughout the event.

List the teams on a marker board and assign points to each team by updating the scoreboard throughout the event. Collect prizes: Prepare gifts for the winners. You can also include custom medals to hand out to the winners and small gifts for everyone who participates.

Why are the common Olympic games in the office?

Common office Olympic games include mental gymnastics, desk chair soccer, paper airplane throwing, chair racing, typing race, and rubber band archery.

Fun Office Olympics games are a great way to unite everyone and make work more enjoyable. They help build teamwork and foster communication within professional settings. Employees who take a break from work to play games can feel re-energised and more connected to their colleagues.

