A Nigerian lady identified as Adeyemo Odunayo shared her Babcock University admission letter on social media

She explained that she chose to study for a Master of Business Administration degree at the institution to solve real problems

The postgraduate student noted that she wants to go beyond being a regular banker by acquiring strategic management skills

A Nigerian lady has gone online to celebrate getting admission into Babcock University for her Master of Business Administration programme.

The lady, Adeyemo Odunayo, shared a photo of her official admission letter and explained the reasons behind her academic choice.

A Nigerian lady flaunts her admission letter while celebrating gaining admission for her master's in Babcock University. Photo credit: ADEYEMO Odunayo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Odunayo shares why she chose Babcock University

Odunayo explained that her decision to pursue the postgraduate degree at the institution was driven by a desire to gain advanced problem-solving skills.

According to her, she wants to specialise in strategic and analytical management to expand her professional scope.

Odunayo said in her LinkedIn post:

"I don’t just want to be a banker.

I want to sit where real problems are analyzed, challenged, and solved. This desire is what led me to begin my MBA journey at Babcock University, specializing in Strategic and Analytical Management. And while this journey involves classrooms, coursework, and certifications, I’ve come to realize that growth isn’t limited to the four corners of a school or a certificate earned it’s driven by intentionality."

Babcock University student speaks on academic journey

The postgraduate student also revealed that she has progressed well in her studies at the university.

She expressed optimism about the future impact of her education as she advances in the programme.

Odunayo added:

"As I resume my second semester, I’m excited about the discipline, exposure, and mindset this path continues to build. Learning, for me, is not about ticking boxes, it’s about becoming equipped to create impact. Here’s to continuous growth, sharper thinking, and staying committed to purpose."

Reactions as lady starts master's in Babcock

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the postgraduate student's post below:

Jeremiah Olorunda said:

"Somebody say Power!"

Collins Uwabor said:

"ADEYEMO Odunayo congratulations ... That's actually the dream of an average cooperate worker.... All the best."

Obianuju Nwokorie said:

"Congratulations to you."

Babcock University graduate bags first-class, critics react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University young graduate celebrated finishing her degree with a first-class honour. The lady stated that a critic told her that her field of study is one of the most useless choices in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng