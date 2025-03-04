30 baby shower game ideas that will make your celebration unforgettable

For new parents, a baby shower is a joyous occasion filled with excitement as they prepare to welcome a new member to the family. One of the best ways to make a baby shower enjoyable is by incorporating fun and engaging games. Discover some fun baby shower game ideas to create lasting memories and keep guests entertained.

Baby shower games can be the perfect icebreakers, livening with a mix of laughter, creativity, and friendly competition. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Baby showers bring joy and lasting memories through fun and interactive games .

Virtual baby shower games offer engaging ways to celebrate when friends and family cannot attend in person.

offer engaging ways to celebrate when friends and family cannot attend in person. Baby shower games cater to different settings, including traditional, co-ed, workplace, and themed celebrations, ensuring inclusivity and entertainment.

Baby shower game ideas

Celebrating the impending arrival of a new baby is the perfect reason to bring friends, family, and colleagues together. This compilation includes the funniest baby shower games ever, perfect for themed celebrations, co-ed or separate parties.

Virtual baby shower game ideas

As distance becomes a barrier, virtual celebrations are emerging as a trendy solution. If you are away from family and friends, here are some free and fun baby shower game ideas to entertain your online guests.

1. Wishes for Baby

Online social media or video calling platforms offer a great alternative when guests are not physically available. To play Wishes for Baby, your guests need to do the following;

Communicate instructions on how the game will be played on Zoom, FaceTime, WhatsApp or other means. Allow guests enough time to log on to the video calling platform. Give your guests a few minutes to think of wishes. Send your wishes through the video calling platform's chat feature or social media. The host or parents-to-be read the wishes aloud without revealing who wrote what. The rest of your guests can try to guess who the wisher is.

Virtual baby shower games are engaging ways to celebrate a new baby's arrival with online guests. Photo: @LeToyaLuckett

Source: Twitter

2. Baby Shower Pictionary

Baby Shower Pictionary is a picture game that brings out everyone's creative and competitive sides. Here is how to play it;

Divide the guests into two teams. Players from each team pick a baby-themed word and draw it. The opposing team then guesses what the word is within a set time limit.

3. Charades

Charades is a top contender when it comes to virtual gaming options. Have a look at the twists you can add to make it a spectacular baby shower game;

Divide the guests into two teams. Write down different baby-related tasks or items with a themed twist on pieces of paper. Guests take turns drawing a card or acting out the phrase without speaking. The opposing team then attempt to guess what the task or item is within a set time limit.

4. Guess-the-Lyrics

How well do you know your songs? This game brings out memorable lighthearted moments while testing your guests' knowledge of songs.

Divide the guests into two teams. Play a short clip of a song, pausing before the next lyrics. Teams can take turns to guess the next lyrics. Award points or gifts for each correct answer and bonus points for singing along.

How well do you know the mother-to-be? This classic game idea allows guests to predict the due date and time the baby will be born.Guests who guess correctly win gifts or prizes.

Virtual baby showers come in handy whenever family, friends and colleagues are away from each other. Photo: @_YvesNOsaint (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

6. How Old

This game brings a dose of comedy to the baby shower by allowing guests to guess how old the parents-to-be were at different stages of their lives. Here is how to play this game;

Arrange pictures of the parents-to-be so that everyone can see. Ask the guests to write the ages they assume are the most correct for all photos. Those who guess the correct ages of the parents can win prizes or receive gifts.

7. Word Twist

Despite what you may think, word games have a place in baby showers. Word Twist challenges participants to unscramble mixed-up or misspelt baby words.

Select 10 to 20 words associated with babies and scramble the letters of each word. Once all the letters have been mixed up, the guests alternate to arrange them within a predetermined time frame. Alternatively, the host could publish all the misspelt words on the Zoom whiteboard, where guests can then rearrange as many words within the time limit.

8. Over or Under

This game brings the participants closer to the parents-to-be by testing them on numerical facts about their lives, pregnancy and parenthood. For each numerical fact the host gives, guests respond by saying over or under if they think the number is higher than the fact or lower.

9. What’s Mom's Craving?

In this game, guests guess all the strange foods the mother-to-be has been craving. The guests write down what foods they think, without actually saying the name of the food.

10. Would They Rather

For baby showers, this classic game, derived from Would You Rather, is enjoyed with the parents-to-be as the primary players and the guests as secondary participants. Through each Would You Rather question, guests give parents a chance to explore their parenting expectations humorously or sentimentally.

Baby shower game ideas for the workplace

Celebrating a parent-to-be at the workplace brings colleagues together as they honour one of their own. Photo: moodboard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Having a baby shower at work can be a fun way to celebrate a coworker. These game options are ideal for making a prospective parent feel honoured and celebrated at the workplace.

1. Because I Said So!

In this game, colleagues get to offer funny, quirky or sensible parental advice to the new parents. Here is how to play it;

Offer each guest a pen and a piece of paper. Each guest then writes down their words of wisdom and puts them in a bowl. Each guest then draws a piece of paper from the bowl and reads from it.

2. Do You Know Your Cartoon Babies?

This game tests your guests on their cartoon knowledge. Participants play by recalling details such as the names of babies in cartoons they used to love as kids. Whoever gets the most baby names correct wins.

3. Memory Game

The Baby Shower Memory Game requires a bag or tray with at least twenty baby-related items. Have a look at the details of how to play it,

Fill the bag or tray with various baby items. The hosts or parents-to-be then quickly walk around the room, showing everyone the bag and its contents. Hide the basket after everyone has had a look at the bag. Ask all participants to write down the items they saw in the basket.

4. Guess Who?

To play this game, each guest should bring their baby photos to the party. At the beginning of the party, the pictures are posted around a room. At the end of the party, guests are asked to guess who is pictured in each photo.

5. Pass the Gift

Similar to Pass The Parcel, this game requires guests to pass a gift to each other in a circle as the music is playing. Once the music stops, whoever has the gift in their hands keeps it. Continue to play in turns depending on how many gits you had prepared.

Celebrating each other at the workplace brings together colleagues. Photo: monkeybusinessimages (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

6. Baby Shower Bingo

Bingo is a timeless party game, however, some tweaks and adjustments can make it perfect for a baby shower. Have a look at how you can play Baby Shower Bingo.

Download and print out bingo sheets customised for a baby shower. Give one to each guest at the start of the gifting session. As the parents-to-be open their gifts, guests mark off any items with a sticker or cross. The first guest to complete a row, column, or diagonal wins.

7. Baby Animal Jeopardy

This Jeopardy game allows you to test your knowledge of babies in the animal kingdom. In preparation for the game, prepare questions in different categories, such as animal facts, names or sounds. Have a look at a few Jeopardy questions you can try.

This animal has the longest lactation periods in the animal kingdom. What is an orca? This baby elephant became famous in a 1941 Disney film. What is Dumbo? The rain washed the Itsy Bitsy spider from this. What is a water spout? This sound is produced by a baby sheep. What is baaa?

8. What Am I?

For an extra dose of laughs, test your guests' baby knowledge with this game. Have a look at these steps to play What Am I?

Create a card for each guest by writing a baby item on it. Pin a card on each guest's back without them knowing what it says and have them mingle. They must ask each other a series of yes or no questions to try to identify the item. If a guest's card has been correctly guessed, they can pin it to the front or remove it.

9. Who Said What?

This question game would be perfect for any party, regardless of the theme. To create the game, the parents-to-be write down answers to fact or sentimental questions. During the party, guests attempt to match the parents' answers.

10. Match the Socks

This active baby shower game allows parents-to-be and their guests to challenge each other's speed and baby care skills. To play it, you need pairs of baby socks and ready players. Here is how to do it;

Spread baby socks as randomly as possible on a surface, ensuring that no pairs are next to each other. Set a one-minute time limit and task each guest to take turns finding all matching pairs.

Baby shower game ideas for a co-ed party

Co-ed baby showers accommodate both men and women while also allowing both parents to feel celebrated. Photo: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Unlike traditional showers, co-ed parties allow male and female guests to attend and participate in the party activities. Additionally, they are open to guests of all ages. Below are the best baby shower game ideas for your co-ed celebration.

1. Bobbing for Pacifiers

Like in any active party game, Bobbing for Pacifiers gives guests the chance to see each other in action. To play it;

Fill a set number of bowls with water, and set them in a row. Add the pacifiers to the bowls and the game is set. With their hands behind their backs, guests must try to get as many pacifiers out of the bowls with their teeth before the whistle blows.

2. Find the Guest!

This is an ice-breaker game, makes socialising and interacting easy. To play it, have guests communicate fun facts about themselves. Have the guests mingle with each other during the party, armed with these fun facts about each other.

3. Ring Pop Pacifier

This game requires guests to eat a ring pop as quickly as they can. This game idea is best suited for small and large groups. To play it, hand each quest a ring pop and time them as they devour the candies.

4. Feed the Baby

This is a hilarious game guaranteed to leave everyone in stitches. Here is how to play it;

Have each guest choose a partner with one of them designated as the baby. While blindfolded, the 'parents' must feed the 'baby' within one minute. The partner who feeds their 'baby' the most food wins the game.

5. Pacifier hunt

To play this game, hide pacifiers around the party venue like you would in a Scavenger hunt. Give each guest a basket to collect the pacifiers. The guest who finds the most pacifiers within the set time runs out wins.

A co-ed baby shower's activities appeal to a wider range of people compared to traditional gatherings. Photo: martinedoucet (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

6. Diaper Toss

This is a simple baby shower game that requires minimal equipment and preparation. To play it, guests take turns throwing diapers into a basket set a reasonable distance away.

7. Don’t Say Baby

This elimination game aims to remove anyone who says the word 'baby' anytime during the party. At the end of the activity, the guests who have not said the word are declared the winners.

8. Balloon Baby

To play this game, you will need several balloons and a permanent marker. Use the marker to draw baby faces on each balloon to represent the baby. To play it, the guests must do the following;

Partner up with a fellow guest. Once the whistle has been blown, each team blows up their balloon and one of them places it under their shirt. The partners then attempt to complete tasks or challenges with the balloon safely tucked under their shirts.

9. Diaper Change Relay Race

Liven up your co-ed party with this game as you pit new, seasoned and aspiring parents against each other. To play it, you will need to arrange your guests in teams. In each relay stage, the participants compete to remove a soiled diaper, clean the 'baby', change the diaper, and dress them. The first team to complete each step wins.

10. Hang the Diaper

This game challenges players' speed as guests race to hang as many diapers as possible. Guests can play individually or in teams. For a more competitive twist, time the game, and the person with the highest number of diapers wins.

What are some fun baby shower games?

Baby shower game ideas for a girl or boy, such as Balloon Baby and Hang the Diaper, can liven up any event. Parents-to-be and guests compete for a chance to win prizes during classic games such as Over or Under and Bingo.

How many games should be played at a baby shower?

When planning a shower, have three to five games in your itinerary, lasting up to 45 minutes. However, include some backup games just in case you have any unforeseen hiccups on the day of the party.

What to do at a baby shower if there are no games?

The fun does not need to stop when there are no games to play. Here are some activities you can engage in sharing parenting advice and stories, serving food, opening gifts, having an arts and crafts session, or simply socializing.

Whether you choose classic games or more interactive options, these baby shower game ideas will make the celebration fun and memorable. With a little creativity, you can tailor the games to suit the unique circumstances of the shower and ensure everyone has a great time.

Legit.ng has recently published an article outlining the ultimate baby shower checklist. Having and using a checklist is a sure way to stay organised and on schedule during a baby shower.

The ultimate checklist will help you verify the day's logistics, invitations, catering, decorations, gifts, activities and games. Read on for a detailed guide on how to create yours.

Source: Legit.ng