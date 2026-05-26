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Former Minister Pantami Defects to PDP, Wins Governorship Ticket in Gombe
Politics

Former Minister Pantami Defects to PDP, Wins Governorship Ticket in Gombe

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • Isa Ali Pantami has defected to the PDP and secured the party’s governorship ticket for Gombe State through a voice affirmation primary
  • Party officials confirmed him as the sole aspirant after the nomination process held in Gombe on Tuesday
  • His emergence followed objections from some party members who questioned the legality of his entry into the race after earlier political involvement elsewhere

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Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has secured the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State after formally joining the party and emerging as its flag bearer through a voice affirmation primary.

Isa Pantami has defected to PDP.
Isa Ali Pantami has defected to the PDP and secured the party’s governorship ticket. Photo: FB/IsaPantami
Source: Facebook

Pantami was presented as the sole aspirant during the PDP primary election held on Tuesday, May 26, in Gombe, where party officials confirmed his emergence without a contested vote.

PDP Gombe governorship primary outcome

As reported by Daily Trust, the election panel chairman, Hon. Gregory Yenlong, declared him the party’s candidate following the affirmation process by delegates.

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Speaking after his nomination, Pantami said his decision to contest the governorship was driven by a desire to serve the people of Gombe State. He pledged that his administration, if elected in 2027, would be guided by fairness and justice.

Pantami now prepares to face Jamilu Gwamna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in what is expected to be a closely watched contest.

Controversy over defection and nomination process

His move to the PDP and swift emergence as candidate follows earlier political tensions within both parties. Some PDP aspirants had raised objections, arguing that his entry into the race raised procedural and legal concerns.

They maintained that it was inappropriate for a candidate who had participated in another party’s primaries to be introduced into a new party’s governorship process after votes had already been concluded elsewhere.

Despite the internal disagreement, PDP stakeholders in Gombe proceeded with the affirmation process and backed Pantami as their standard bearer ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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