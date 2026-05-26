Isa Ali Pantami has defected to the PDP and secured the party’s governorship ticket for Gombe State through a voice affirmation primary

Party officials confirmed him as the sole aspirant after the nomination process held in Gombe on Tuesday

His emergence followed objections from some party members who questioned the legality of his entry into the race after earlier political involvement elsewhere

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has secured the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State after formally joining the party and emerging as its flag bearer through a voice affirmation primary.

Isa Ali Pantami has defected to the PDP and secured the party’s governorship ticket. Photo: FB/IsaPantami

Source: Facebook

Pantami was presented as the sole aspirant during the PDP primary election held on Tuesday, May 26, in Gombe, where party officials confirmed his emergence without a contested vote.

PDP Gombe governorship primary outcome

As reported by Daily Trust, the election panel chairman, Hon. Gregory Yenlong, declared him the party’s candidate following the affirmation process by delegates.

Speaking after his nomination, Pantami said his decision to contest the governorship was driven by a desire to serve the people of Gombe State. He pledged that his administration, if elected in 2027, would be guided by fairness and justice.

Pantami now prepares to face Jamilu Gwamna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in what is expected to be a closely watched contest.

Controversy over defection and nomination process

His move to the PDP and swift emergence as candidate follows earlier political tensions within both parties. Some PDP aspirants had raised objections, arguing that his entry into the race raised procedural and legal concerns.

They maintained that it was inappropriate for a candidate who had participated in another party’s primaries to be introduced into a new party’s governorship process after votes had already been concluded elsewhere.

Despite the internal disagreement, PDP stakeholders in Gombe proceeded with the affirmation process and backed Pantami as their standard bearer ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng