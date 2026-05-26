A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has earned praise online after he posted a screenshot that showed his UTME score

The screenshot he posted showed the subjects he did in the JAMB examination several years back, and other sensitive details

Many people who saw the high score he got in his JAMB exam took to the comment section of the post to praise him

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who studied Physiotherapy has mentioned the score he got when he sat for the UTME in 2017.

The individual earned praise on social media after he shared proof that he sat for the JAMB exam, which showed that he picked the University of Ibadan as his first choice.

University of Ibadan alumnus shares old JAMB result, gets praised. Photo Source: TikTok/numuno

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate posts UTME results

At the beginning of the viral post, the graduate @_numuno wrote:

"I know what you are."

"312 in JAMB... can't remember PUTME score. My OBMS guys that didn't have up to that are in UI MBBS now and thriving really well."

University of Ibadan graduate posts JAMB result screenshot, goes viral. Photo Source: TikTok/numuno

Source: TikTok

In the same post, the University of Ibadan graduate shared a photo that showed the year he sat for the JAMB exam, his subject combinations, and also the total score he got in the UTME.

Reactions as UI graduate posts UTME score

@themainabiola noted:

"Congratulations dear brother. In this space, not everyone deserves a response. I wish you all the very best in all your future endeavours LEGEND

@IfedolapoKareem noted:

"Congratulations Oluwasegun For a student that is aiming for your score and high in jamb 2027 and is not very good with physics, chemistry and biology to study medicine or nursing. Do you teach online or know someone that teach this subjects well online?"

@Man_of_Fire_ stressed:

"This guy doesn’t know how much of a genius segun is, segun thought me at Cambridge one of the things that shaped my whole life."

@NurainYelu noted:

"Are new Gen Mbbs holders this dull. He thought everyone wants to study MBBS another one to show how dull they are. It turns out that those ones in the north and wailing online wanted pharmacy but couldn't get it."

@ChukwukaNnorom explained:

"Congratulations bro. I feel it’s inappropriate to assume that everybody that did not study/ not studying MBBS aren’t intelligent or book smart, all things being equal. Especially other healthcare professionals."

@TuwaSamson noted:

"Omo , na you be book oh. You have once again put that nitwit to shame. He hasn't shown any of his. Zero level, Zero pedigree, and he wants to talk down on you. Forgive him."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared her academic achievement online after finishing with a First Class degree.

The young lady said she has always been a bright student from her primary school days and continued her strong performance in the university.

University of Ibadan graduate shares CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared her academic journey online after finishing with a Second Class Lower degree.

The young lady said she once hoped to graduate with a First Class or Second Class Upper but did not achieve it. She also shared her CGPA journey from 100 level to final year and said she is not ashamed of her result.

Source: Legit.ng