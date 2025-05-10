BBNaija stars Liquorose and Prince Enwerem were voted the best dressed at the AMVCA 2025 cultural night

A video from the star-studded event in Lagos showed the moment Liquorose and Prince were presented with their N1 million prize each

Prince and Liquorose's win has also stirred reactions from fans and supporters, who congratulated the duo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) again won big at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025 Cultural Night, as Liquorose and Prince Enwerem were named Best Dressed Female and Male at the event held in Lagos on Friday, May 9.

Recall that BBNaija stars Neo and Venita Akpofure emerged the best dressed at the 2024 edition of the AMVCA cultural night.

Liquorose and Prince Enwerem won Best Dressed at the AMVCA 2025 Cultural Night. Credit: liquorose/princenelsonenwerem

In the 2025 edition, Prince and Liquorose wowed guests and viewers with their traditional outfits, showcasing creativity and connection to Nigerian culture.

Legit.ng reported that popular faces like Ramsey Noauh, Uche Jombo, Yemi Cregx, Stan Nze, among others also showed up at the event.

Liquorose, a dancer, made a statement with a richly embellished outfit styled with beads, coral accessories, and a dramatic headpiece, bringing Yoruba culture into play.

BBNaija star and dancer Liquorose emerges best dressed female at AMVCA 2025 cultural night. Credit: liquorose

Prince, a former Mr Nigeria, rocked an outfit with classic accessories which highlighted his royalty, portraying Benin culture.

Each pair returned home with a cash prize of N1 million for emerging winners.

The Cultural Day event is part of the AMVCA three-day celebration, featuring performances meant to promote African culture.

Attention is now focused on the award ceremony set to take place on Saturday, May 11.

The video showing the moment Prince and Liquorose were presented their cash prize after emerging best dressed at AMVCA is below:

Reactions as Prince, Liquorose emerge best-dressed

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

helenvictoria100 said:

"Prince Nelson and Nelly’s Edo outfit gave me goosebumps.love it.

franca_choice commented:

"I loved Saga’s outfit too! finely put together .. you all looked great!"

cupidevents wrote:

"I love how Saga came to get her!!!! Too beautiful."

passyera_empire commented:

"prudent_gabriel made her dress and I love this win for her and Liquorose."

jjkeks_ said:

"Saga should be quick about this nauu. Congratulations to them."

ubokobongwilson wrote:

"I don't care about who won, I just admire what Saga did there."

thesandypreneur said:

"Congratulations to the winners, Yes to Liquor's dress, prudent went all out on that one. Well tailored, very creative, a work of art..Saga's look did it for me though."

adesipe reacted:

"Saga no dey disappoint....but just thinking...why are bbn housemates always winning."

Celebs attend AMVCA icon night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that legends and superstars gathered at the AMVCA Icon night, as organisers kicked off part of the program for this year's edition.

The Icon Night took place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and videos from the ceremony trended online.

Veteran actors, including Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Joke Silva, Ego Boy, Ghanaian actor Majid Michel, Ejike Aisegbu, and many others, were spotted in some of the recordings.

