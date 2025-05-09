Nigerian singer Davido’s wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke had the internet on chokehold with the recent outfit she stepped out in

The renowned chef Chi known for her expensive taste in fashion and jewellery, gave her fans and followers something to talk about

Details and prices of the ensemble Chioma put together for a casual outing with her husband left netizens gushing over their wealth

Nigerian singer Davido’s wife Chioma Adeleke has heated up the internet with details of her recent ensemble to a casual outing.

The reviewed chef was spotted in a chic white top, blue knitted trousers, cozy slippers, and a statement blue Hermès bag.

In a photo that made rounds online, Chioma sat pretty with a glass of cocktail in her hands and her blue luxurious bag placed on her thighs as the camera captured her in the moment.

A popular page on Instagram Style of Chi known for stating the prices of Chioma’s outfit, confirmed that her simple white top costs ₦329,751, Blue trousers N1,816,020, Hermes bag ₦39,817,035, and her slippers N1,847,880.

They wrote:

“logo stamp stretch cotton t-shirt ($207) (₦329,751.00)

“- @casablancabrand similar knitted loose fit pants in blue ($1,140.00) (₦1,816,020.00)

“- @hermes Celeste epsom birkin 30 ($24,995) (₦39,817,035.00)

“- @louisvuitton bom dia flat comfort mule ($1,160.00) (₦1,847,880.00).”

See the post below:

In a previous report, Jennifer Rowland, Chioma's elder sister, shared the beautiful story behind her 30th birthday dress.

The designer went online to reveal that the dress was initially designed in 2024 for Chioma's after-party but was not used. She noted that she wanted the dress to portray a full bloom era, which was exactly what it depicted.

Rowland noted that the embellishments were also specifically sourced to complement the outfit. Chioma's 30th birthday was one that trended for days. Her husband, Davido, made sure to make it special for her by throwing her a surprise party.

Chioma's new look and body impressed many online users, who clearly could not get enough of her.

She wrote in part:

"I created this piece sometime in June 2024 for the Chivido24 wedding. After party look. But... it wasn't worn. Inspired by the beauty and Powerful presence of a peacock see. This handcrafted piece was made out of a traditional handwoven fabric Asooke. Each piece was hand-cut, woven and individually embellished to mimic the details of the feathers of a peacock in full bloom

"I designed this dress with these earrings in mind. I just wanted an entire look that screams "bloom season". It was such a hassle trying to source them last year. Ah! If you know me, when I actually NEED something-I won't take no for an answer. I needed these earrings to complete this look. They were sold out in this color everywhere."

How netizens reacted to Chioma’s outfit

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

justgnv said:

"Her casual wear…..😮🙌🙌 Big Chi .. the billionaire’s wife 🙌🙌😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

christie_augustine8 said:

"Davido one and only wife sitting pretty 😍."

justgnv wrote:

"Her casual wear…..😮🙌🙌 Big Chi .. the billionaire’s wife 🙌."

turay8260 wrote:

"Billionaire wife presenting ❤️❤️."

justvee29 said:

"Simple but expensive ❤️❤️."

oluwa_sharonn said:

"How much is one dollar presently."

bellepeauworld said:

"I was patiently waiting for this and its🔥🔥🔥🔥."

easygoingfrancis wrote:

"Hi can u do the one with the lace jumpsuit in the clurbbbb🔥."

Moment Davido's Wife Shed Happy Tears

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido’s wife, Chioma, had her birthday on April 30, and he made sure it was a memorable one for her.

After having a private dinner earlier in the day, the singer went further to throw his wife a surprise party.

The moment she walked into her room, the birthday surprise trended as she expressed sweet emotions in the clip.

