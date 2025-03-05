Global site navigation

55 must-try fall activities to make the most of the season
by  Naomi Karina 11 min read

Enjoy the crisp fall weather and vibrant foliage with exciting seasonal activities. Must-try fall experiences include planting bulbs for a colourful spring, going apple picking, having a picnic in the park, or hosting a cozy wine and cheese night. Whether solo or with loved ones, discover more fun fall activities that will make the season unforgettable.

Illustration showing people enjoying different must-try fall activities
Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Fall is a good time to enjoy various activities. You can visit a local apple orchard to pick fresh apples, enjoy the scenery, and participate in activities like hayrides.
  • It is a great time to bond with your loved ones. Host game nights, bake seasonal treats, or have a fall-themed movie marathon with friends and family.
  • Many towns and cities host fall festivals. They often feature live music, craft beer, local food, and seasonal activities like face painting and pumpkin decorating.

Must-try fall activities to try out alone

Fall is the perfect time to embrace all the fun activities you want. This is the moment when you can have your outdoor and indoor activities. Here are some of the must-try fall activities to try out alone.

Joyful young woman picking up apples in the orchard
Fall is the peak season for apples, making it the best time to pick fresh, juicy varieties straight from the orchard.
1. Go apple picking

During the fall season, you can pick apples and bring home some fresh fruits. You can use them to make your delicious meal or a flavoured recipe, such as an apple crunch pie.

2. Visit a pumpkin patch

Spending the day at the pumpkin patch is an undeniably perfect way to enjoy a fall afternoon. This is a fun seasonal activity for all ages.

3. Take a scenic train ride

Train rides are magical, and you get to enjoy the various views of the landscape through your train window. Take that ride, and remember to take some cool photos to keep the memories.

4. Tour a winery

Fall is one of the best times of the year to visit a winery. The vineyards are always beautiful during this time of year, and you can also experience the excitement of the fall harvest.

5. Light a fall candle

Fall-scented candles bring some cool ambience into the room. Light your favourite scented candle and enjoy a cosy evening listening to some cool music or reading a book.

6. Go for some holiday shopping

Portrait of a young woman on vacation in Barcelona shopping online on the street.
Many stores offer fall sales, allowing you to get great discounts before the holiday rush.
How about going some shopping? This is the best time to go shopping in the big malls and pick your favourite items. Explore local markets or malls for the best deals and unique finds.

7. Knit a scarf

You can learn how to knit a basic scarf by watching various tutorial videos. This is a relaxing hobby that makes for a thoughtful, personalized gift. Choose festive colours to match the season.

8. Plant fall flowers

You can celebrate the cooler weather by planting some flowers that can thrive during the season. Good examples include chrysanthemums, goldenrods, and pansies.

9. Decorate your porch for Halloween

Transform your porch into a spooky masterpiece with pumpkins, cobwebs, and eerie lights. You can also add skeletons, ghosts, or a fog machine for extra fright.

10. Make your fall candles

Home candle-making is easy and is a fun activity to keep you engaged. You can make different colourful candles using your favourite autumnal scents, such as cinnamon, clove, pumpkin, and vanilla.

11. Visit a farmers' market

How about taking an afternoon to visit your local farmers' market for some fresh fruits and vegetables? Farmers’ markets rotate out produce seasonally.

Fun fall activities for kids

Fall is a magical season filled with colourful leaves and endless opportunities for fun. Kids can enjoy various outdoor activities. You can also engage them in indoor activities like cooking. Here are some activities that will keep kids entertained all season long.

A father and daughter playing in pile of autumn leaves
Kids jumping in a pile of leaves is a great way for them to enjoy the fresh air and staying active.
1. Attend a fall festival

The autumn season is full of fall festivals and harvest celebrations with activities for kids and adults to enjoy. Take the kids to hang out with their friends.

2. Carve a pumpkin

Allow the kids to be creative by carving pumpkins with spooky or funny designs. They can scoop out the seeds to roast for a tasty snack while you work.

3. Make caramel apples

Kids enjoy sweet tastes, and making caramel apples will surely excite them. For extra fun, dip your caramel apple bar, complete with yummy toppings like chopped candies.

4. Watch your favourite fall movies

There are numerous exciting fall movies kids can watch. Set up a cosy area where they can sit while enjoying the movies. Add some popcorn snacks to help them relax.

5. Visit a petting zoo

Kids can spend a fun day at a petting zoo, interacting with friendly animals like goats, bunnies, and llamas. This is a great way to learn about different species while enjoying hands-on experiences.

6. Take a bike ride

Toddler ridding balance bike
Bike ridding keeps kids active and engaged outside before winter sets in.
Let the kids take a bike ride around your neighbourhood or a local park. That way, they will get some fresh air and get to experience all the stunning leaves at the golden hour.

7. Collect colourful leaves and press them into an album

Albums are good for memories. Allow the kids to collect leaves and pin them next to their favourite photos.

8. Help craft your Halloween costume

How about helping them craft a unique Halloween costume? This allows kids to create something they are excited to wear, making the holiday even more special and fun.

9. Jump in a pile of leaves

Another fun activity to keep kids outdoors is allowing them to jump in a pile of leaves. It is a great way to keep them active and away from gadgets.

10. Bake pumpkin bread together for breakfast

Baking is fun, and you can do this with your children. Let them learn how to mix the basic things. It is a great indoor activity.

11. Write down what you are thankful for

Being thankful fosters gratitude and appreciation in both kids and adults. Encouraging this habit helps them develop lifelong gratitude.

Fun fall activities for adults

Just like kids, adults, too, can enjoy and have great fun during the fall season. This is a good time to try out new things and those activities you have always said you will do. Here is a list of ideas to help you get started.

A large group of women hikers out in the campground ready to hike
Fall is a great time to go hiking.
1. Make a simmering pot

Fill your home with cosy scents by simmering a pot of water with cinnamon sticks, citrus slices, and cloves. It is a natural way to make your space feel festive.

2. Update your wardrobe

Update your wardrobe with some new outfits. Have a new look for the season, and enjoy the change.

3. Declutter items

Try to keep your home neat and simple by decluttering items that you do not need or use. This can be furniture, utensils, clothes, books or even used decorations.

4. DIY an outdoor fall festival

Set up your fall festival at home for a fun-filled weekend. You can use pumpkins, decorated buckets and some fall leaves.

5. Host a chili cook-off

Gather your friends, family and neighbours for a fun moment. Form groups and have a friendly competition on who makes the best chilli.

6. Try a new cocktail

Cropped shot of a group of friends enjoying cocktails
Fall-themed drinks add a special touch to gatherings and celebrations.
Cocktails are great. How about trying out something new that you have never tasted before? Use fresh ingredients to enhance the flavours.

7. Start a collection

Your collection can include vintage coins, books, or unique souvenirs. Building a collection is a fun way to express your personality and creativity.

8. Bring a fresh pie to a neighbour

Sharing is an act of kindness. Surprise your neighbour with a homemade pie. It is a sweet way to spread joy and build connections.

9. Volunteer at a soup kitchen

Spread kindness by helping serve some warm meals to the needy people in your community. A little time and effort can make a big difference.

32. Plan a backyard dinner

Create a cosy backyard atmosphere by setting up a beautifully decorated dining table for dinner. Add candles and pumpkins for a warm, festive touch.

10. Read a book outside

Find a calm spot next to a tree on your balcony. Read that book you have been meaning to read and enjoy a quiet afternoon.

Fun fall activities with friends

Do you love spending time with friends and making unforgettable memories? If so, why not try some fun fall activities together? Not only will you have a fantastic time, but you will also get to experience new adventures along the way.

Woman zip lining above trees
Zip lining makes you experience an adrenaline rush as you glide through the air.
1. Cozy up by the fireplace

Make a cosy fireplace and invite your friends over for some drinks as you chat. You can also play games, sing or just enjoy a normal chat.

2. Host a potluck

You do not have to wait until Thanksgiving to spread love. Host a potluck and allow your friends to bring a dish to share. It is a fun way to enjoy a variety of homemade foods.

3. Volunteer at a food bank

You can spend the fall season by giving back to the less fortunate. You can volunteer at a food bank or soup kitchen.

4. Host a murder mystery party

Turn your home into a crime scene with a thrilling murder mystery party. Assign characters, dress up, and let guests solve clues to uncover the culprit.

5. Play football

Gather friends or family for a fun game of football. This is a great way to stay active, bond with others, and enjoy some friendly competition.

6. Host a game night

Female colleagues laughing together
Playing games together strengthens relationships and creates lasting memories.
Game nights are always enjoyable. Invite friends over and take turns playing fun and wild games. It is a great way to bond and can be just as entertaining with family, too.

7. Zipline over the trees

Are you looking for something adventurous to do? Consider ziplining. This is an unforgettable way to embrace nature and excitement all at once.

8. Have a sweater swap

Invite your friends or siblings and have a sweater swap. Let everyone pick out their favourite as long as it is not your own.

9. Run a turkey trot

How about burning off some extra calories? Have a fun race where participants are wearing turkey-themed costumes. Later, after the race, enjoy some well-roasted turkey.

10. Host a Friendsgiving

Just like Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving is a great way to celebrate the bond you share with your friends. You can host them over and enjoy a feast filled with good food and laughter.

11. Donate some of your fall attire

Fall is the perfect time to give back. Sort through your closet and gather clothes to donate to a local shelter. Your kindness can help keep someone warm during the season.

Must-try fun fall activities for couples

Fall is the perfect season for couples to have great adventures and get to spend some quality time together. Here are some fall activities that will bring you closer and create unforgettable memories.

A couple on a outdoor walk and hike enjoying bird watching and photography
A fall photoshoot is a great way to document your love story and create lasting memories.
1. Rent a cabin

Take some time off and rent a cabin far away from your house. Complete it with an outdoor fireplace, and enjoy some quality time together.

2. Ride in a hot air balloon

If you want to feel peaceful and have a clear view of what is below you, then have a ride in a hot air balloon. This is a great romantic moment you can experience as a couple.

3. Go fishing

If your partner loves fishing or wants to learn, spend quality time together at the lake. Enjoy the peaceful surroundings and make a great catch for unforgettable memories.

4. Go horseback riding

Horseback riding with your partner is a great way to bond. Enjoy this fun activity as you enjoy the scenic view of the landscape.

5. Gaze at the harvest moon

Though the date may change each year, the full moon is always closest to the autumn equinox. Find a cosy spot, sit together, and enjoy the magic of the Harvest Moon rising.

6. Surprise love letter exchange

A couple reading a card
Fall's cozy atmosphere makes it the perfect season to express love and appreciation through handwritten letters.
You can surprise each other with some romantic love letters. Express how you feel about your partner. It is a special way to bond.

7. Stay at a romantic bed-and-breakfast

Escape to a charming bed-and-breakfast for a cosy getaway. Enjoy some quality time together. This is a perfect way to relax and rekindle your romance.

8. Couples’ photoshoot in the leaves

Photoshoots are a wonderful way to preserve special moments. Head outdoors for a scenic photoshoot among the colourful autumn leaves.

9. Drive through the countryside

How about going for a drive with your partner to the countryside? This is a great road trip that both of you will enjoy. Remember to play some of your favourite music.

10. Rent a boat for the afternoon

If you can afford to rent a boat, why not? This is a lifetime experience that you can get to enjoy with your partner.

11. Hit the hiking trail

Explore outdoor activities by taking a scenic hike through the woods. It is a perfect way to stay active and unwind.

What activities can be done in autumn?

Some of the fun activities you can do during the autumn season include apple picking, visiting a pumpkin patch, hiking through colourful foliage, hosting bonfires, and enjoying fall festivals. You can also enjoy cosy indoor activities like baking seasonal treats and watching movies.

What is the most popular fall activity?

One of the most popular fall activities is visiting a pumpkin patch. People pick pumpkins, take festive photos, and enjoy hayrides. Another popular one is carving pumpkins and going on scenic autumn hikes.

What are fun fall activities at home with friends?

Fun fall activities to enjoy at home with friends include hosting fun indoor games, baking seasonal treats like pumpkin pie, watching a movie, hosting a Friendsgiving dinner, or lighting up a bonfire.

Fall activities offer endless fun for couples, kids, friends, and even solo adventures. These activities can be both indoor and outdoor. Don’t let autumn pass you by—pick a few of your favourites and start making the most of this magical time of year.

