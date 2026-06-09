Blessing CEO is currently facing trial for obtaining ₦36 million by false pretence, but her lawyer confirmed they are making refunds to the nominal complainant to settle the matter

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Lagos granted the social media influencer a bail of N10m with two sureties, but the day took an unexpected turn that nobody saw coming

The EFCC told the court it had no space for her in its custody, a decision that set off a chain of events leading to a correctional facility for the popular content creator

The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted bail to social media influencer Blessing CEO, born Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, in the sum of ₦10 million (£7,349) with two sureties over her ₦36m fraud case.

Justice D.I. Dipeolu gave the ruling on Tuesday, June 9. Despite the bail, she was remanded in prison after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declined to take her into custody, saying its facilities were already full.

Blessing CEO remains behind bars in a correctional facility after EFCC declines to keep her in its custody following a court-ordered bail ruling. Photo: officialblessingceo/efcc/highcourt

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO appeared in court today, and her lawyer, Nneka Nkama, urged the court to allow her client to remain in EFCC custody while perfecting bail conditions.

EFCC counsel Suleiman Suleiman opposed the request, insisting the agency had no space.

The judge ordered that she be remanded in a correctional facility until the bail requirements are met and adjourned the case to June 22, 2026, for continuation of the trial.

After the sitting, Nkama said her client was fine, and efforts were ongoing to meet bail conditions, as reported by BBC Pidgin.

She confirmed that Blessing CEO had settled with the nominal complainant, who promised to withdraw charges, though EFCC’s involvement leaves the next steps uncertain.

How EFCC's fight against Blessing CEO began

Blessing CEO is facing two counts of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing ₦36 million.

She pleaded not guilty last month, with her lawyer stating that she was repaying the funds to Mrs Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye, from whom she allegedly collected money under the guise of renting a six-bedroom duplex in Lekki, Lagos state.

Her lawyer, PI Nwafor, previously told the court that ₦24 million had already been returned and asked for an adjournment to arrange repayment of the balance.

The complainant reportedly agreed to withdraw the case once full payment was made.

Blessing CEO's case adjourns to June 22 as judge orders her to a correctional facility after EFCC tells court it has no space for her custody. Photo: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO's stage 4 cancer controversy

Before this trial, Blessing CEO had also stirred controversy after publicly claiming she had stage 4 cancer, a statement that attracted ₦13 million in donations.

When the video of her claim went viral, many Nigerians doubted her story and demanded medical proof, while others expressed sympathy.

In a later interview with Egungun of Lagos, she described the episode as a miscommunication that led her to believe she had cancer.

Many people dragged the controversial relationship expert online, with many calling for a refund of their donations, while others called for her arrest

Blessing CEO slams critics over Alexx Ekubo's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the backlash she received after sharing a post mourning late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality questioned why people prefer to celebrate the dead but choose to bully the living on social media.

She told her critics that she had developed a thick skin and would not be brought down by their harsh actions.

Source: Legit.ng