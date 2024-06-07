When is Father's Day 2024: date and ideas on how to celebrate it

Fatherhood is one of the most important jobs in the world, and celebrating fathers is important. Father's Day is a yearly holiday honouring fathers and celebrating paternal bonds. Over a century ago, an American named Sonora Smart Dodd proposed the day. Discover when Father's Day is in 2024 and some cool ideas to honour your dad.

Father's Day is a day to honour fathers and father figures for their impact on their kid's lives. Photo: pexels.com, @augustderichelieu (modified by author)

Father's Day is one of the most anticipated annual celebrations for parents. It is a day that allows people to recognise and appreciate all fathers. The dates of the celebration change from year to year. Father's Day is coming up soon, and it is time to explore some of the activities you can engage in.

When is Father's Day in 2024?

Father's Day is celebrated every third Sunday of June. In 2023, it will be celebrated on 16 June. The day provides an opportunity to congratulate and recognise the contributions of all fathers and father figures in their kids' lives.

Father's Day activities

Father's Day is a special day to wish all dads a happy Father's Day. Besides sending them best wishes and gifts, there are many activities you can engage in on this day with your dad. Here is a look at some fun things you can do to celebrate Father's Day.

1. Camping

If your family loves being outdoors, a camping experience is a great idea for Father's Day. Enjoy the stars as you make some of his favourite dishes outside.

2. Cook his favourite meal

Although most dads rarely cook, there must be a meal that he loves making. It could be grilling some barbecue or making sandwiches. Engage him and have a cooking session where he makes his favourite dish.

3. Go fishing

Most men love fishing; if your dad is one of them, you can organise a fishing expedition. It could be around your town or even set off to a lake or sea out of town. Cook the fish you catch later as you bond over the meal.

4. Indoor picnic

Spending time with your dad doesn't have to take much. It could be a simple indoor picnic at your house or his house. Arrange the furniture and create an indoor picnic experience, including your dad's favourite goodies and snacks.

5. Fly a kite

Make memories by flying a kite with your dad if you have space. You can do it in your backyard or go to the local park on a windy day.

6. Host a dinner for him

Create an at-home dinner experience by making a full dinner for the family in his honour. You can invite everyone close to him and organise different foods and drinks for the occasion. Have everyone say what he loves about your dad and appreciate him with gifts.

7. Wine tasting

Celebrating Father's Day is a way to express your love and appreciation to fathers. Photo: pexels.com, @askarabayev (modified by author)

If your father is a wine person, you can take him for wine tasting. It could be at a local winery or take a trip to a vineyard nearby. Pour glasses of wine and let your dad share how the wine makes his mouth feel.

8. Bird watching

Bird watching is an excellent way to bond with a dad and a therapeutic activity. Take a blanket and grab binoculars as you head to an area with birds. Enjoy a peaceful day spotting and identifying different bird species as you share knowledge about them.

9. Breakfast in bed

Surprise your dad with his favourite breakfast served in bed. Include all his favourite treats, sit there, and watch him eat.

10. Tackle a task together

Men love building and putting things together. You can join him and spend the day building a treehouse or painting a dog cage.

11. Bike ride

Bike riding is a great way to bond with your dad. You can dust off the bikes and ride around the neighbourhood or the park while discussing anything and everything.

12. Movie night

Organise a movie night at home or in the backyard, and find your dad's favourite movie. You can watch it on TV indoors or use a projector and a white bedsheet in the backyard.

13. Go hiking

Hiking is not only fun but also a great way to keep fit. You can invite your dad for a hike on the nearby trail. Carry some water and snacks to eat along the way.

14. Go on a vacation

Vacations never get old when it comes to celebrating someone special. You can organise a vacation with your dad to his favourite destination. Make prior arrangements to ensure everything goes according to plan.

15. Game night

Playing games on Father's Day 2024 is a way to bond and have fun. Photo: pexels.com, @koolshooters

Game nights always win when it comes to celebrating people. Whether your dad loves Spades, PlayStation, Rummikub, or Monopoly, there are limitless game ideas. You can gather everyone to play as you commemorate this special day. Another trick is considering letting him win since it's his special day.

16. Go to a concert

Look for a concert or show featuring his favourite artist or music genre and take him there. This could be close to your place or even out of town. He will be sure to have a good time.

17. Go to a charity event

Giving back to society is a great way to spend time with the people you love while spreading love to the less fortunate. You can choose his local community and accompany him with gifts for the charity.

When is Father's Day?

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, and in 2024, it will be celebrated on 16 June.

How can I make my Father's Day special?

There are many ways to make the day memorable and meaningful. They include:

Request him to explore his family tree.

Playing his favourite games.

Share your favourite memories about your dad.

Host a family dinner in honour of your dad.

Buy him gifts and include his favourite things.

Take a vacation together.

What are the traditions of Father's Day?

Father's Day traditions are things you do every year to honour your father. You could do anything like:

Father's Day breakfast in bed.

Give gifts and cards and happy Father's Day wishes.

Organising a family get-together.

Giving back to the community.

Father's Day will be marked on 16 June in 2024. The holiday is marked on every third Sunday of June. It commemorates fatherhood and is an opportunity to appreciate and honour dads and father figures.

