Sophia Momodu has shared adorable pictures as she celebrated her new age in style

Davido's first baby mama also reflected on her life in her 20s and as a mother of one daughter

Fans and supporters have also flooded her social media page with birthday messages to celebrate with her

It is a moment of celebration for socialite and fashionista Sophia Momodu as she marked her 39th birthday on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Sophia, who is the first baby mama of music star Davido, to mark her over three decades on earth, reflected on her life in an interview with fashion magazine MarieClaire.

Davido’s first baby mama Sophia Momodu reveals her real age on birthday. Credit: thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on life in her 20s, Sophia revealed that age has made her calm and wiser

“When I was in my 20s, I was a hothead. You couldn’t tell me anything. It was my way or the highway. The older I get, the wiser I feel. And because of this, I’m calmer," she said.

The fashionista, a mother of one daughter, Imade Adeleke, also disclosed that motherhood taught her to choose herself.

“When I first had my daughter, I started to see myself in her eyes. I started to see how she sees me. She taught me to love myself even harder — because I’m like, this person actually thinks that I’m the best person in the whole world and comes to me for every single thing," she said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Sophia Momodu shared heartfelt messages as they celebrated their daughter, Imade Adeleke, at 11.

Birthday messages pour in for Sophia Momodu as she celebrates her new age. Credit: thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia, in a joint Instagram post with Imade, shared a series of pictures of the birthday celebrant and simply captioned it:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! So thankful for level 11."

Sophia Momodu's social media post and pictures as she celebrates her 39th birthday are below:

Birthday messages pour in for Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from many of Sophia Momodu's fans and supporters. Read them below:

tobbie_onaara commented:

"Happy birthday SOFIRE, keep shining, keep soaring and staying winning, have a blessed and blissful birthday celebration."

sassyglam1 said:

"Happy 39th birthday Big Sophie Beauty with brain."

official_queen_breezy commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful girl you already know the love is real over here."

prescey_ commented:

"Happy birthday Mother hen. Your audacity is one for the books. You’re so effortlessly beautiful and stylish phew. I pray all your wishes come through and you live long and prosper."

anuoluwapo14 said:

"Happy birthday Queen. Wish young life and good health, peace of mind and joy all round. You look gorgeous BTW."

candy131998 commented:

"Happy birthday wish you long life and prosperity good health always looking beautiful always I wish you nothing for the best. Love you so much kiss kiss happy birthday once."

Why Sophia Momodu clashed with troll

Legit.ng previously reported that Sophia Momodu again found herself at the centre of online drama after responding to a critic who questioned her lifestyle choices.

On her Snapchat page, a fan asked whether she had plans to settle down and start a family, criticising her for “always being in a club.”

She did not hold back in her response. She pointed out that critics often ignore her achievements and only focus on her social outings.

Source: Legit.ng