20 fun get-to-know-you games to break the ice with everyone

When you meet people for the first time, one of the most bothering questions you may have is how you will create a connection with them. Whether meeting not-so-close colleagues or new friends, get-to-know-you games can help set the mood and build a strong connection. The games are meant to liven your first-time interactions, bringing fun and creating lasting memories.

Get-to-know-you games can help set the mood and build a strong connection before an activity. Photo: Wera Rodsawang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Starting a conversation with strangers is always an uphill task, especially when you know almost nothing about them. However, it can be an easy manoeuvre if you start playing a game that helps you know a few basics about them. Get-to-know-you games are an excellent ice-breaker that eases the tension usually palpable in first-time interactions.

Awesome get-to-know-you games you should try

Ice-breaker get-to-know-you games are essential for several reasons. They are not only for entertainment, as they can be a clever way of avoiding the formality of introductions.

According to a video on the Surf Office YouTube channel, the games are a perfect way for group members to get to know each other better by sharing personal information and forming bonds. They are also an excellent strategy for starting team meetings. Below is a compilation of fun get-to-know-you games for different groups.

Get-to-know-you games for adults

The games can help people loosen up and feel free to share interesting things about themselves. Photo: Pro-stock Studio

Source: Getty Images

During meetings, adults can be a bit reserved and sometimes reluctant to interact with each other. In such a gathering, get-to-know-you games can help them loosen up and feel free to share interesting things about themselves. Below are some of the best ice-breaker games for adults.

1. Two Truths and a Lie

This easy-to-play game requires no material but only a group of between 10 and 15 people. You may divide it into smaller groups if you have a larger group. With a small group, it takes approximately 20 minutes to complete the game.

To play Two Truths and a Lie, let each group member take turns stating two truths and one lie about themselves. The other members guess which statements are factual and which are lies. The statements must not be intimate but can include simple things like hobbies and past experiences.

2. Speed Networking

Speed Networking is an exciting way of making as many new connections as possible in a group. For people who would love not to meet many new people at the same time, this is an ideal game that allows you to have a one-on-one with each group member.

You can set up a speed networking game by creating a personal schedule for each member to meet other members of the group. Each meeting session should last approximately seven minutes, and therefore, each person should gather as much information as possible from their partner.

3. Who Am I?

If you intend to play several ice-breaker get-to-know-you games, this game should be at the top of your list. Since knowing a person’s name comes first in every meeting with a stranger, this game makes you try to figure out participants' names without them saying them.

No one wears a name tag or anything likely to suggest their name for this game. Each participant does not say their name but gives a hint about what their name is and lets the other members guess. It is quite weird and interesting, as it seems impossible to simply tell a person’s name by their appearance or by relying on a random clue.

4. The Hot Seat

The Hot Seat game is a popular one due to its simplicity and the fun it brings to a group. All it requires is a sizeable number of participants and a seat placed at a central position.

Each group member takes turns sitting on the hot seat, and the other members ask them random questions. The questions dig deeper into the person’s personality and may include hobbies, interests, and life ambitions. The person on the hot seat should answer as many questions as possible within a set time limit.

5. Desert Island Picks

This is an interesting game that tests people’s creativity and life preferences. It brings out group members' unique ideas and ways of solving problems in dire situations.

Ask, “ If you were stranded on a desert island, what three items would you bring?” Every team member takes turns answering the question and explaining the reasons for their items of choice. It must not necessarily be the one question, as you can have another depending on your circumstances.

Get-to-know-you games for students

Get-to-know-you games games make the learning environment more friendly. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Get-to-know-you games for teens are appropriate for school-going kids. By incorporating fun activities and several interactive sessions, these kid games make the learning environment more friendly. Students can easily mingle and connect seamlessly.

1. Find someone who… Bingo

How easy is it to find out other people’s interests? This game reveals students’ ability to interact with each other and establish particular facts during their interactions.

To play this game, create bingo cards with fun instructions and distribute them to students. The instructions may be anything interesting, such as "Find someone who loves pets," "Find someone who loves playing football," or "Find someone who loves dancing."

Let the students move around the room, talking with each other and trying to find answers to the questions. The first one to find all the answers shouts, “Bingo”.

2. The name game

The Name Game is a fun way for students to get to know each other and the things they like. It is also an interesting way to jog their memory and improve their concentration.

To play this game, all students should make a circle. The first student says their name and what they like. For example, the first student may say, “Susan Taylor, who loves painting.”

The next student in the circle should say their name, what they like, and what the previous student said. This creates a memory chain that makes them listen keenly and memorise what was previously said.

3. Would You Rather

Asking "Would You Rather" questions is an easy way to learn students' personal preferences. At the same time, the game provides an opportunity for students to interact and identify areas of common interest with their fellow students.

4. Human Knot

The Human Knot game is an excellent way to start a conversation among new students. It improves their problem-solving skills by making them think deeply and communicate with each other to find a solution to the problem at hand.

Let all students stand in a circle and reach out their hands to grab each other’s hands randomly. Their hands will tangle, and therefore, the goal of the game is to untangle the hands without letting go of each other’s hands. They have to communicate, cooperate, and coordinate to achieve the goal.

5. Three Words

How well can you describe yourself using only a few words? This game aims to tell people about yourself in three words only, so you must find three words that best suit your personality.

Students in a classroom take turns describing themselves in three words. For instance, one can say, “Empathetic, adventurous, extroverted.” The short description makes others imagine the student’s personality and satisfy their curiosity by asking follow-up questions.

Get-to-know-you online games

Get-to-know-you games can improve interactions in a world quickly embracing working online. Photo: Damircudic

Source: Getty Images

Online meetings are the in thing nowadays as many people work from home. Since there are minimal physical interactions, many people may not be familiar with each other, and engaging in a get-to-know-you-game can create a connection. Here are a few games to play online.

1. Virtual Scavenger Hunt

This is an awesome game to play with everyone’s camera on. It helps you better establish your colleagues' favourite things and learn their preferences.

With everyone’s camera turned on, each team member takes turns telling colleagues about items they should locate within their home environment. Once they find the item, each player displays it, and the session should be timed. It is a nice way to share personal favourites and break the monotony of online meetings.

2. Guess the Emoji Story

It is quite normal to use emojis in text conversations, but do you know the meaning of every emoji? The Guess the Emoji Story game can add fun and liven up a virtual meeting.

Let each group member use three emojis to represent something about themselves. The other group members will try to guess what the emojis mean, sparking discussion, shared interests, and the revelation of the meanings of some of the emojis you did not know about.

3. Show and Tell

This game is similar to a Virtual Scavenger Hunt. It helps your team members learn more about your interests, such as your favourite things in your home.

Each member takes turns displaying an item they value. The item can be anything, such as a book, watch, or pet. The member should explain to the other members why the item is meaningful to them.

4. Story Chain

People love storytelling; it is one of the best ways of sparking a conversation and getting people together for an activity. Story Chain game explores your storytelling skills while testing your creativity.

In a virtual setting, let each group member pick a number in a series. The first person starts telling a story by saying a few words, and the next person adds a few words to continue the story.

5. Memory Match

The Memory Match game is an interesting way to share interests and get to know each other better. Every group member shares a memory related to a particular topic, such as travel, games, or food. Other participants take turns sharing their memories to match their own.

Get-to-know-you games for small groups

An ideal game should not be prolonged, allowing adequate time for the main activity. Photo: Lucky Business

Source: Getty Images

Interacting in a small group can be easy, but it can present challenges if you do not know how to proceed. Games to know each other in a small group do not take much time and create a personal connection. Below are a few games to try.

1. The Story Behind My Name

Every name has a meaning, or at least the name bearer can tell why they were given it. In this game, each participant takes turns telling other members their name, its special meaning, and a unique nickname they may have.

2. Memory Wall

Everyone has a memorable experience they would like to share if given a chance. This game allows participants to tell members about an interesting happening they will not forget. It could be a concert, your greatest achievement, or experience travelling abroad.

3. Quick Connections

The Quick Connections game is about identifying common interests among people. To play the game, ask everyone to write three things they love or are passionate about. Then, read them out and let other members comment on whether they share the same interests.

4. Bucket List

Tell everyone to share an item on their bucket list and let them explain why the item is so important to them. This reveals their ambitions and dreams, creating connections with people who have similar plans.

5. Dream Dinner Guests

Who would you love to have a dinner with? Ask every team member to write three people they would invite to a dream dinner party. The guests could be famous personalities, alive or dead. It is an exciting way of exploring people’s wishes and inspirations.

Why are get-to-know-you games important?

The games help people to get comfortable and relieve the awkwardness always felt when people meet for the first time. They also help create connections by identifying common interest areas. The games are easy to master, and people of different age groups can play them physically or online.

Should a get-to-know-you game take a long time?

An ideal game should not take a long time. It should be short and interesting, allowing adequate time for the main activity.

Are there disadvantages of get-to-know-you games?

Some games may be offensive to some participants, thus creating an unfavourable atmosphere. Sometimes, poorly planned games are time-wasting and retrogressive to having a good meeting.

Get-to-know-you games are an interesting way of breaking the ice, having fun, and creating bonds before an activity begins. The games avoid monotonous formal introductions by incorporating laughter and sharing interests, creating a friendly atmosphere. You can use them in almost any meeting, including corporate events, social gatherings, and virtual meetings.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of party games for teens. Teens love fun, so any activity involving them should have many enjoyable and memorable moments.

Planning a teen party can be cumbersome if you do not have ready ideas. Instead of the usual drinks and foods, including games can enhance the experience. Find suggestions for teen games you can incorporate in a party in this post.

Source: Legit.ng