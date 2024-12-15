The ultimate baby shower checklist to help you plan an awesome event

Every baby, whether born into a family, carried by a surrogate, or lovingly adopted, deserves a celebration. Regardless of the baby's arrival or order, baby showers may be a unique and enjoyable way to celebrate the mom-to-be and welcome the child into the world. An ultimate baby shower checklist will help the hosts to stay organised and on schedule.

A pregnant woman showing presents to friends sitting by during her baby shower party. Photo: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

A baby shower is among the most joyful family-related ceremonies. It is, in most ways, a way to celebrate the anticipation of a newborn. Usually, the event is held weeks or days before the expected delivery date. A baby shower checklist will be of enormous help when it comes to planning a good party.

What is a baby shower?

It is a celebratory event organised to honour the­ e­xpe­ctant mothe­r, offe­ring he­r support and e­ncourage­me­nt as she­ pre­pare­s for the­ arrival of he­r ne­w baby. It is a be­autiful way to e­xpre­ss joy and cele­brate­ ne­w life­.

Baby shower checklist

Preparation and planning are key to a memorable baby shower. A baby shower checklist will keep you on track and help you avoid overlooking crucial aspects. Below are the essential items that need to be included in your checklist.

1. Verify the event's logistics

When planning a baby shower, it is easier to stay organised and ensure you do not overlook anything crucial. Here are ways to verify the event's logistics.

Determine the host — Whether it is your mother, sister, closest friend, or yourself, decide who will host the shower.

Organise schedules and the guest list — Ensures everyone knows crucial information like the register and guest list.

Decide on a time and date for the shower. — Baby showers can occur weeks or days before the baby's due date.

Decide on a budget — Budgets for baby showers vary from $100 to $1,000, depending on the preferences of the parents-to-be.

Decide on a shower theme — Consider what the soon-to-be parents are enthusiastic about and incorporate that into the theme.

Find a location and make a reservation — You can search for the best location online and make a reservation. Employ any required additional suppliers, such as a professional photographer, florist, or entertainment.

Make reservations for any necessary furniture, such as tables, foldable chairs, and musical instruments.

2. Food

Baby shower party table with food and drinks with gifts on the decorated table at the gender reveal party. Photo: Luis Alvarez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The food and beverages you select can influence the event atmosphere, whether you are throwing a large party or a small get-together. This is what to look at in the list.

Create a menu for the occasion — Consider what to serve infants, toddlers, or children who might be present.

Consider any allergies and determine how to inform visitors of any allergens.

Distribute a copy of the menu—Ensure that everyone who needs to know, including the host, vendors, and venue, has a copy.

Make a grocery list.

Decide on the drinks to serve— Serving mocktails as beverages is a great concept. These non-alcoholic beverages are a fantastic way to add flair and distinction to the occasion.

3. Invitations

The baby shower invitation should be sent out roughly six weeks in advance. Here is what to do under the invites.

Make beautiful invitations — You can customize them for a girl or boy baby shower or leave them neutral.

Invites should contain a registry — Before sending out invitations, ensure the invites contain a registry. At this stage, the registry does not have to be finished, but it should be set up and running so that guests will have ample options when the invites are sent out.

Make a guest list — The host wants to ensure they invite the right individuals for the mother, depending on the mother's social group, the venue size, and the kind of shower. Choose which invitations to send.

Address and distribute invites — Remember to include the date, time, place, RSVP details, dress code, theme, and registry details. Ensure that guests know the events' schedule and where to submit gifts.

4. Activities and games

Fun activities and games are a must for any baby shower. Make the day enjoyable by incorporating games and fun activities.

Choose the games and fun activities. — Select the games you wish to play on a fateful day, such as Diaper Raffle or Guess the Candy bar

Obtain game-related supplies, such as sheet masks, onesies, and cards.

Compile all the game ideas — Ensure you have the materials for every game and the awards for the winners.

Provide activities for the virtual baby shower if any visitors will join your party virtually.

Get small gifts for winners.

5. Decorations

Baby shower decorations help set the scene for celebration and create a wonderful setting for the soon-to-be mother and her guests. Below is what to consider when thinking of a baby shower decor.

Determine whether you want to purchase decorations or make them yourself. Choose matching baby shower decorations from a party store if you have a theme.

Add banners, balloons, streamers, tablecloths, confetti, and floral arrangements.

If you cannot hire a vendor, make homemade decorations, such as a diaper bouquet centrepiece or stuffed animals for nursery décor.

Consider party goodies while you're organising decorations. Cookies, chocolates, or cupcakes are excellent tiny goodies to give as favours for your shower. Other inventive baby shower favours include picture frames, egg timers, and bar soap.

6. Gifts and favours

It is usually a good idea to thank your guests for coming and joining you in celebrating this momentous occasion with the pregnant mother. Below is what to do concerning gifts and favours.

Women taking a photo at a baby shower. Photo: Yellowdog

Source: Getty Images

Use gift bags or boxes with goodies like cookies or candies to express your creativity.

Give take-home bags or handcrafted chocolates for a sugar-and-spice to stay true to your theme.

What is the order of events at a baby shower?

Most baby showers involve playing fun games, consuming light meals or snacks, and presenting presents. They can occur later in the day or earlier in the morning and can be longer or shorter. Here is a schedule example of how the order of events can happen.

Time Activities 11:00 AM Welcoming visitors, providing snacks, and engaging in lighthearted activities 11:30 AM Greetings and entertaining interactive games 12:30 PM Desserts or lunch 1:30 PM Gifts 2:00 PM The last and less-active game 2:30 PM Mingling and departure

What are you supposed to have at a baby shower?

Several things or activities are needed for the baby shower. The most common ones are meals, drinks, games, and gifts.

Who pays for a baby shower?

The host or hosts usually fund the baby shower. However, it is also typical for some visitors to band together and split the expenses.

What do you actually do at a baby shower?

Family and friends of the parents-to-be gather to shower them with gifts and advice regarding various aspects of motherhood. They can also be flashy with many baby shower activities and games.

This baby shower checklist will help you plan a perfect baby shower. Organising a baby shower is an enjoyable way to commemorate the impending major life transformation for the new parents and welcome a little one. With some planning and much love, you can throw the ideal baby shower for yourself or your favourite parent or mom-to-be.

Legit.ng recently published an article on retirement party ideas. It is thrilling and unforgettable to ensure your loved ones retire in style. Retirement festivities are typically held in the last month of the retiree's employment. Thus, early preparation is crucial to prevent a last-minute rush.

The ideal occasion to celebrate a person's career achievements and bid them farewell for the next phase of their lives is during their retirement party. Retirement also allows retirees to visit destinations they have always wanted to see.

Source: Legit.ng