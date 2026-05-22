The United States has sharply escalated its stance on Cuba, with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio warning of possible military action

The administration has already imposed sanctions, fuel blockades and deployed naval forces in the Caribbean, intensifying pressure on the island

Cuba has rejected the accusations, while Russia and China have urged Washington to de-escalate tensions and avoid violence

United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have issued fresh threats of military action against Cuba.

Speaking late on Thursday, Rubio described Cuba as a “national security threat” due to its ties with Russia and China.

US escalates sanctions on Cuba as tensions rise in the Caribbean. Photo credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump added that he may be the president to finally take action, saying he would be “happy” to do so.

Pressure campaign on Cuba

According to Al Jazeera, the Trump administration, with Cuban-American Rubio at the forefront, has intensified pressure on the communist-led island. Measures include a fuel blockade that has pushed the Cuban economy to the brink of collapse, new sanctions, and a military build-up in the Caribbean.

On Wednesday, the US indicted Cuba’s former President Raul Castro over the 1996 downing of a plane. The following day, Adys Lastres Morera – linked to the military-controlled conglomerate GAESA – was arrested.

Rubio’s national security argument

Rejecting claims of “nation building,” Rubio insisted the issue is one of national security. He told reporters:

“Their economic system doesn’t work. It’s broken, and you can’t fix it with the current political system that’s in place.”

Rubio argued that Cuba has long relied on “buying time and waiting us out,” but warned that this strategy would no longer succeed.

He also noted that Cuba had tentatively accepted an offer of $100m in aid in return for reforms, though Washington insists on bypassing GAESA.

Cuban response

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez strongly rejected Rubio’s claims, saying:

“The US secretary of state lies once again to instigate a military aggression that would provoke the shedding of Cuban and American blood.”

The US military confirmed that several navy ships, including an aircraft carrier, arrived in the Caribbean on Wednesday to take part in maritime exercises with Latin American partners.

Analysts warn that Trump and Rubio may be pursuing a strategy similar to the regime change in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro was kidnapped in January and charged with “narcoterrorism” in the US.

International reaction

Both Russia and China have criticised Washington’s pressure on Cuba. Beijing said it “firmly supports” Cuba and urged the US to de-escalate tensions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added:

“We believe that under no circumstances should such methods – which border on violence – be used against either former or current heads of state.”

Cuba rejects US military threats as Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemns aggression. Photo credit: AndrewHanik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

35 interesting facts about Cuba

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cuba is one of the 30 states of the Caribbean region, and it is located where the northern Caribbean Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic Ocean meet. It is on the North American continent, and its capital city is Havana.

Cuba is one of the world's leading tourist destinations, with some of the best beaches and resorts. However, besides tourism, other things make it a unique place on earth. Learn the interesting facts about Cuba that would motivate you to travel there.

Source: Legit.ng