Three people have been killed and six others injured after armed attackers invaded the Yafa community in Adamawa state

A local source described the renewed violence that has forced many farmers to abandon farmlands over safety fears

Security operatives have also rescued abducted residents after a ransom arrangement and coordinated intervention

At least three persons have been killed and about six others injured after suspected armed attackers invaded the Yafa community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

A local source in Adamawa state’s Yafa community says armed men invaded farmlands. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathered that the incident occurred while residents were working on their farmlands last week, Tuesday, May 12.

The attack, according to local sources, has further worsened the security situation in the area, as residents have been forced to abandon farming activities out of fear of renewed violence.

Speaking to a Legit.ng correspondent, a source from the community gave a disturbing account of how the attack unfolded.

“Our people were working on their farmlands when suddenly they were attacked by some individuals who came down from a mountain top unexpectedly. 3 people were killed on the spot, 6 were injured.”

The source explained that despite earlier displacement caused by insecurity, residents had returned to their farms in search of survival, only to face renewed violence.

“After the last attack, most of us ran away from the community for safety, but we couldn't bear staying away from our own land, so we came back to look for food that we could eat to survive with our families, but unfortunately, we have been deprived of that right. We no longer have the freedom of movement to wherever we want to go because we are not safe anymore.”

Eight abducted residents rescued in operation

According to him, about eight residents were kidnapped, and the abductors initially demanded 5 million naira as ransom.

“Some of our members were also kidnapped, almost 8 of them. They demanded a ransom of about 5 million naira. We, in the entire community, do not have such an amount of money to pay, so we pleaded. The kidnappers agreed on 3 million naira. We gathered the money, and they gave us the location where we could take it."

"Fortunately, the newly employed forest guards alongside the Nigerian Army helped us rescue the victims. When we took the money, they surrounded the environment without the knowledge of the kidnappers, and they were able to rescue the victims.”

Residents of a farming community in Madagali, Adamawa state, recount how armed men attacked farmland

Source: Original

Residents unable to farm amid attacks

He also described the worsening food crisis in the community, where the fear of attacks has made farming nearly impossible.

“The main problem we are facing currently is hunger in the community. We do not go to the farm, and we do not have food. We cannot go out without fear of what might happen to us or to the family we leave behind. The attackers have different ways of causing pain to the people silently and unprepared.”

Calling for urgent intervention, the resident urged government and security agencies to strengthen protection in rural communities.

“We need food to survive and stay strong. In a situation where we cannot go to the farm or school, we are in total captivity in our own land. We appreciate the efforts of the government and security personnel, but we need more action to be taken. The silent attack is worse than the open attack. It is when they have affected us silently that they will openly strike,” he lamented.

One killed, another kidnapped in Kwara raid

Residents of Tsaragi in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state have been thrown into panic after armed men invaded the community.

The incident reportedly occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, when the attackers stormed a residential area and killed a man identified as Baba Nnayaya. Another victim was abducted during the late-night attack.

Source: Legit.ng