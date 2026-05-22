The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that students, pupils and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area have not yet been rescued, contrary to reports circulating on social media suggesting their release.

The statement was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka.

The Command said security operatives are still carrying out coordinated operations aimed at securing the safe return of the victims and apprehending those behind the kidnapping.

Police debunk rescue rumours

Authorities described reports of the victims’ rescue as false, urging members of the public to disregard such information and rely only on verified updates from official channels.

The Command also warned against the spread of misinformation, stressing that it could undermine ongoing security operations.

Security operation ongoing in Orire

According to the police, intensive efforts involving joint security teams are still ongoing in the affected area as part of the rescue mission.

Residents were urged to remain calm and support security agencies rather than circulate unverified claims that could heighten tension in the state.

Police warn against fake news

The Command noted that the spread of false information could cause unnecessary panic and divert operational attention away from critical rescue efforts.

“The Command hereby debunks the rumour currently circulating that the victims have been rescued. Members of the public are urged to remain calm, support the ongoing efforts of the joint security team, and verify every piece of information before sharing it,” the statement said.

It added that only official updates would be released as the situation develops.

The police urged anyone seeking authentic information to reach the Command through its official communication lines, including the emergency number 615, as well as 08081768614 and 09054133071.

Source: Legit.ng