In a resurfaced interview, Alexx Ekubo explained his decision to show love even to those who hurt him

The star famously stated that the real battle Nigerians should be fighting is against poverty and lack, rather than against one another

Reflecting on the fragility of life, the actor noted that everyone is fighting a secret war behind their "glammed up" exterior

A resurfaced video of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has left many Nigerians emotional again as tributes continue pouring in following reports of his death.

Legit.ng recalls that news emerged on Tuesday alleging that the actor passed away on Monday, May 11, after reportedly battling cancer. He was said to be 40 years old.

Since the heartbreaking development became public, several old interviews and videos of the actor have resurfaced online.

Alexx Ekubo shared that he decided to show love even to those who hurt him. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

In the emotional throwback video now making the rounds online, the actor spoke passionately about forgiveness, kindness, and the importance of spreading love despite pain.

According to him, he intentionally chose peace over bitterness, even when people hurt him.

“Everybody that I encounter knows that I have nothing but love for them,” he said.

The actor went on to explain that when people offend him, he prefers understanding over revenge.

“You can hurt me and I will literally look at you… not to sound blasphemous to the point Jesus said, ‘Father forgive them for they don’t know what they are doing.’”

The actor also used the interview to speak against unnecessary hatred and conflict among friends and colleagues.

“What are we fighting for? The war is against poverty and not against friendship,” he added.

According to Alexx Ekubo, many people often hide their pain behind smiles, fashion, and social media appearances.

“Everybody you meet is fighting a battle you have no idea about,” he said.

He further explained that life is fragile and unpredictable, noting that people can appear fine publicly while privately dealing with serious emotional or health battles.

“People literally just woke up and died the next day… everybody is going through stuff," he added.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users video below:

@Afefe4live stated:

"This man was alive you did not post him ooo, now that he's dead you are posting him to fam engagement"

@FammerofEko commented:

"What legacy Biko cause yall just use this words anyhow . Person wey by end of the month una don forget"

@Abagi_Avesejoy shared:

"He had soo much light to give May his soul rest in peace"

Alexx Ekubo stated that the real battle Nigerians should be fighting is against poverty. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married

Legit.ng earlier recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Source: Legit.ng