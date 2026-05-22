Governor Fubara vowed to complete ongoing infrastructure projects in Rivers State despite political challenges

He said the Airport Road Bypass project is 65% complete and expected to be finished by October 2026

Fubara expresses optimism and commitment to governance amidst recent political developments

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port-Harcourt, Rivers State - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said his administration will complete ongoing infrastructural projects in the state.

Fubara assured that he will continue with the task of governance to impact the lives of the people.

Governor Fubara inspects the new Airport Road bypass after he withdrew from the APC governorship race. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Fubara stated this on Friday while inspecting the level of work on the new Airport Road Bypass in Port Harcourt.

Fubara stated these days after he withdrew from the Rivers governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the decision followed extensive consultations, emphasising unity and loyalty within the party despite stepping down

Fubara said the new Airport Road Bypass project had reached sixty-five per cent (65%) completion stage.

The governor said he remains in “high spirits” despite recent developments on the political scene.

This was contained in a statement issued by Fubara’s spokesman, Onwuka Nzeshi, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

“I want to assure our people that, notwithstanding the situation of things, one thing that I can promise everyone is that every good work that we have started, by the special grace of God, will continue, and we will complete them. We’re in high spirits. Like, we always say, Rivers First.”

According to Fubara, the idea of constructing a bypass to the Airport Road is to create an alternative route for the communities around the airport.

Fubara was conducted around the project site by the contractors working on the project.

The governor expressed delight at the pace of work on the road, disclosing that the complete project will be delivered before October 2026.

APC declares Winner in Rivers governorship primary

Recall that the APC finally declared its governorship candidate in Rivers following the conduct of its gubernatorial primary elections in the state.

Bitrus Kwamoti, the chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee, announced the winner of the primary at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The APC gubernatorial candidate emerged amid the political tension in the state, following the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from the race, a development that continued to generate condemnation.

APC speaks amid renewed Wike vs Fubara saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that APC in Rivers state said that 58 out of 65 Rivers State House of Assembly aspirants who were disqualified by the party's screening committee appealed the decision.

Abdul Mahmud, the Chairman of the appeal committee, made the disclosure while speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

This development came amid allegations that those disqualified were loyalists of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and that those cleared were supporters of Nyesom Wike.

Source: Legit.ng