A young Nigerian lady graduated from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University as the best student in her faculty

She shared a video from her convocation shoot, where she celebrated finishing her studies with a 4.82 CGPA

The graduate revealed that she maintained a perfect 5.0 GPA for three consecutive semesters during her four-year journey

A young Nigerian lady, Ifiora Uche, has stirred reactions on social media after sharing her academic achievement at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

The graduate emerged as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Natural Sciences after finishing her four-year course with a 4.82 CGPA.

A student who got 5.0 GPA bags first class and emerges best in faculty and posts CGPA. Photo: @ellachukwu27

Source: TikTok

Academic excellence at COOU

Uche posted a video of herself in her graduation gown to celebrate the milestone. In her caption, she noted that the journey was not an easy one but credited her success to God and her support system.

She wrote:

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life.I am proud of myself. I thank God for accompanying me through this journey of four years it was not an easy one but God ,my family and friends made it easy for me."

The scholar further revealed a significant highlight of her academic record. She mentioned that for three semesters, she earned a perfect 5.0 Grade Point Average (GPA).

She added:

"I am graduating today not only with FIRST CLASS HONORS but as the FACULTY BEST GRADUATING STUDENT with 5.0 CGPA for 3 semesters."

The video has since gathered over 18,500 views on TikTok, with many users congratulating her.

See the TikTok video below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to Ifiora Uche's post below:

So Nia said:

"Congrats stranger, I even have to post your video on my WhatsApp status without knowing who you are. I’m happy for you and I tap from ur success"

Stephanie wrote:

"Pls ma teach me how u built your 1st class all through your years in university…I’m in 100lvl, Coou"

yourghrilfavy commented:

"I have to say congratulations too and work harder for mine. The sky is your starting point"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng