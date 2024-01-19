2 Truths and a Lie: how to play and 100+ inventive lie ideas

Two Truths and a Lie is a popular icebreaker game that challenges players to distinguish between fact and fiction. It is a fantastic way to get to know each other better, spark conversations, and have a great time. Discover some Two Truths and a Lie ideas and how to play the game.

Playing Two Truths and a Lie not only deepens your understanding of others but also uncovers fascinating aspects about them. Seeking inspiration for your next game of Two Truths and a Lie? Below are numerous examples and ideas that would help you trick your friends into believing your lies.

How to play Two Truths and a Lie

The game’s concept is simple, making it ideal for groups of any size. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to play the game:

1. Before the game starts, come up with three statements about you. Out of the three, two should be true, and one should be a lie. For example:

I am an experienced scuba diver.

I have been to Disneyland.

I enjoy watching home renovation shows.

3. Next, everyone takes turns introducing themselves and making their statements.

4. After each person's turn, the other players try to guess which statement is the lie.

5. After everyone is done guessing, the player whose turn it was reveals which statement was the lie.

6. The game continues until everyone has had a turn.

Tips and strategies

Check out these simple strategies and make the Two Truths and a Lie game more challenging and enjoyable for everyone involved:

Make the lie convincing so it's challenging for others to guess which statement is false.

Mix around the order of your truths and lies.

Make all of your statements confidently.

statements confidently. Keep your truths and lie short and sweet.

Keep your two truths and one lies simple and believable.

Play it cool, and don’t let your body language give you away.

Choose diverse topics for your statements.

Keep your facial expressions neutral.

Two Truths and a Lie examples

Playing the Two Truths and a Lie game is a fun way to learn interesting facts about each other while also testing your ability to distinguish between facts and fiction. Whether you are looking for an icebreaker for the first day of school or a fun addition to your family game night, try two truths and a lie.

Best Two Truths and a Lie ideas

Two Truths and a Lie is a popular game in groups, at school, with business meetings, and even at home! It is an excellent icebreaker, particularly beneficial when you are with someone you don’t know. Here are some ideas if you're struggling to come up with a convincing lie for yourself:

I once appeared on national television.

I can play both the piano and the guitar.

I have never broken a single electronic device.

I once went for an interview for the wrong job.

I once got lost in the woods for three days.

I have autographs of several high-profile celebrities (insert celeb names for more believability).

I once won a hot dog eating contest by eating 20 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

I once won a tongue twister competition.

I can fit 20 marshmallows into my mouth.

I have travelled to every continent in the world.

A funny video that I shot once accidentally went viral.

I can’t get sleep without my stuffed teddy beside me.

I once finished an entire Christmas turkey all by myself.

I once saw Dwayne Johnson at a café, and he posed with me for a picture.

I’m an expert in computer programming.

I once brought a cat home and hid it from my family for an entire day.

Good Two Truths and a Lie

Perfect for maintaining things casual and general while also exciting, here are some good 2 Truths and a Lie to use when it is your turn to go:

I have visited at least 20 foreign countries.

I have visited Niagara Falls twice.

I drink 5 cups of coffee a day.

I have never lived in the same place for more than three years at a time.

I used to live in Colorado (or any other random city of your choice).

I was the first person in my family to go to college.

I am a self-published author.

I can play three different musical instruments.

I prefer relaxing at home on weekends rather than going out.

My family and I go on international trips every year.

I love Chinese noodles.

I have never accidentally sent an embarrassing email to the wrong person.

I am a qualified yoga instructor.

I have a bubble bath every single night.

My dad has my name tattooed on his arm.

Two Truths and a Lie ideas for work

Two Truths and a Lie game can be played with your colleagues at work or even with your family and friends. Here are some interesting two truths and a lie examples:

I have never taken a sick day in my entire career.

I once worked as a rodeo clown.

I once worked as a professional cake decorator.

I carry my work laptop even on my personal vacations.

I once won an employee of the month award.

I have been to three different countries for work-related conferences.

When I was a child, I wanted to be a politician when I grew up.

I once worked as a fashion model.

I have a collection of novelty socks that I wear to work every day.

I have never missed a deadline in my entire career.

I am a workaholic and can spend all 7 days of the week in the office.

I paid my college fees by doing part-time internships.

I have never been late to a meeting.

I have competed in a professional cooking competition on TV.

I have never been stuck in an elevator at work.

I can type 100 words per minute without making any mistakes.

I was once trapped in an elevator for five hours.

I once accidentally spilled coffee on my boss’ desk.

I once accidentally sent an email to the wrong client, causing a mix-up.

I have never spilt coffee on myself during a meeting.

Two Truths and a Lie examples for students

Playing Two Truths and a Lie with students is a fun and engaging way to teach them about honesty, communication, and critical thinking. Check out these 2 Truths and a Lie examples for students:

I can solve a Rubik's Cube in under a minute.

I have hiked to the top of the tallest mountain in my state/country.

My favourite animal is a koala.

I have swum with dolphins in the Caribbean Sea.

I can read 1000 words per minute.

I have won first place in a regional spelling bee.

I once rode a unicycle for a talent show.

I have been to Disneyland.

I get up at 4:30 am every day.

I have lived with my dad most of my life.

I know how to knit a hat.

I was in a commercial when I was 3.

I have been part of a robotics team that won a competition.

I have played piano at a local charity event.

I have a pet lizard named Spike.

I have performed in a school theatre production.

I have travelled to Antarctica on a research expedition.

I have written a short story that was published in a magazine.

Two Truths and a Lie examples for adults

Two Truths and a Lie is a game that combines storytelling, wit, and perception, creating an engaging, interactive method to reveal intriguing aspects of each other's lives. Here are some 2 Truths and a Lie examples for adults.

I have bungee jumped off a bridge in New Zealand.

I have lived in three different countries.

I speak fluent Spanish, French, and Mandarin.

I once won a cooking competition on TV.

I gatecrashed my ex’s wedding.

I have met a celebrity and had dinner with them.

I have swum with sharks in the open ocean.

I am a certified scuba diving instructor.

I have written a book that was published internationally.

I have run a marathon in under four hours.

I have performed in a band at a famous music festival.

I have skydived over the Grand Canyon.

I have volunteered at an animal sanctuary in Africa.

I have been featured in a major newspaper for my achievements.

I can play five musical instruments proficiently.

I have hiked the entire Appalachian Trail.

I have appeared as an extra in a movie.

I have won a significant award for my contributions to science.

Funny Two Truths and a Lie ideas

If you are looking to strike up a delightful conversation with your friends, here are some funny statements for your Two Truths and a Lie game. Have a look.

I have swum with dolphins before.

Me and my best friend share the same wardrobe and swap clothes.

I can hold my breath underwater for three minutes.

I have worn my shirt inside out all day without realizing it.

I eat ketchup with every meal.

I don’t know how to tie shoelaces.

I can touch my nose with my tongue.

I have no uncles or aunts.

I can dance like a monkey in front of a huge crowd without getting embarrassed.

As a kid, I never watched cartoons.

I can gobble up three large pizzas at a time.

I once farted accidentally in front of many guests at my place.

I have a selfie with Taylor Swift on my phone.

I don’t bathe before coming to work.

I can easily do a somersault.

I can sing the National Anthem backward.

I eat at least one Oreo every day.

I have never used a public toilet.

I have never eaten ice cream.

I don’t know how to use chopsticks.

Two Truths and a Lie is a popular icebreaker game where each person takes turns sharing three statements about themselves. Out of the three statements, two are true, and one is false. The goal is for the other players to guess which statement is the lie. The above collection of lie ideas for the game will allow you to get to know people better while learning something amusing about them.

