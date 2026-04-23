A 37-year-old man who retook the JAMB exam after 15 years has taken to social media to post his 2026 UTME result

The individual mentioned the score he got when he wrote his first JAMB exam, and also his score in the 2026 UTME

The brilliant individual mentioned the course he wishes to study at the university for his second degree

A 37-year-old man who wrote the 2026 UTME exam after initially sitting for it 16 years ago has proudly displayed his JAMB score.

The individual mentioned in his post that, at his age, he is going back to school to get a second degree. Hence, he joined the 2026 JAMB candidates to sit for the exam.

37-year-old man retakes JAMB after 15 years, shares 2026 UTME result. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Chukwunenye Iheaka, JAMB

Source: Getty Images

Man retakes JAMB exam, displays UTME result

He explained that he is a graduate of Mass Communication, a course he studied for four years, and now he is interested in going back to school to study the English Language.

@UsulorIsraelM said in his social media post:

“At 37, I want to go back to school to study English Language after studying Mass Communication for four years.”

“So I wrote JAMB in 2026.”

After taking part in the 2026 UTME exam despite his age, he mentioned that he got a high score, higher than the score he got when he sat for the same exam 16 years ago.

His statement:

“Here’s my JAMB result.”

“I scored 285, more than the 261 I scored when I first wrote the exam 16 years ago.”

He went on to add that for the 2026 JAMB exam, he didn’t read much, but only tried to go through the English textbook and also read some of the recommended poems.

He confirmed:

“I literally didn’t read for this exam. I only managed to complete ‘The Lekki Headmaster’ and ‘The Marriage of Anansewa’ and recommended poems.”

Man compares first JAMB score with 2026 UTME result online. Photo Source: Twitter/UsulorIsraelM

Source: Twitter

Man shares screenshot of 2026 UTME result

He again confirmed that he didn’t read any book to prepare for his CRS exam, and also that he didn’t read anything in English and Government, and hopes that he is offered admission by a school so he can get a second degree.

He shared:

“I didn’t open any CRK books, I didn’t read anything else in English or Government.”

“I hope to get the admission so I can get another degree.”

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an art student has gone viral after sharing his 2026 UTME result, where he scored 98 in CRS and also did very well in Government. He posted a screenshot of his full results on social media, showing all the subjects he sat for.

Boy trends after scoring 95 in Physics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young boy fell to the ground after checking his JAMB result and seeing that he scored 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and 98 in Chemistry.

The boy had earlier shared his results with his teacher on WhatsApp and thanked him for helping him study well.

Source: Legit.ng