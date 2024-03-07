200+ Hardest would you rather questions for game night

The "Would you rather'' game is a popular fun question-and-answer game where players choose between two impossible scenarios. This game can help fill awkward silences and spark romance on a date, bond with coworkers at the office, and create fun and engaging conversations when out with friends. Discover some hardest "would you rather" questions for your next game night.

The "Would you rather" game encourages critical thinking and communication skills. Photo; exels.com, @plato-terentev (modified by author)

The ''Would you rather'' questions game has always been an enticing family-party game involving everyone. It is a great team-building exercise that can be played in person or remotely, as the game only requires choosing between two options, making it an easy activity. These questions are a fun way to spark meaningful conversations and build stronger relationship bonds.

Best "would you rather" questions

This fun question game can be played in various settings, such as during road trips, parties, or as an icebreaker activity. It is a versatile game that can be tailored to suit the interests and ages of the participants, making it popular among people of all ages.

The hardest "would you rather" questions

"Would you rather" questions can promote communication skills. These questions cultivate critical thinking by presenting two different yet equally appealing or unappealing options.

Would you rather get the ability never to cry again, or would you like to be able to cry for 10 minutes at random daily?

Would you rather receive one penny every time you took a step or $10 every time someone you didn’t know bumped into you?

Would you rather live in a world without love or a world without truth?

Would you rather have Louis Theroux or Stacey Dooley do a documentary on your life?

Would you rather save one person you love from a burning building or save 100 strangers from a burning building?

Would you rather always have to say whatever was on your mind or never be able to speak again?

Would you rather prefer to be taller than how much you are now or weigh less than how much you do now?

Would you rather fulfil your biggest wish or resolve your biggest regret?

Would you rather have unlimited wealth but no meaningful relationships or have deep connections with others but struggle financially?

The hardest "would you rather" questions to answer cultivate critical thinking. Photo: pexels.com, @plato-terentev (modified by author)

Would you rather have hair that grows fast and long or have the same hair for the rest of your life?

Would you rather be the boss of a failing company or an entry-level employee at a successful one?

Would you rather do carpool karaoke with Harry Styles or Taylor Swift?

Would you rather like to live in a house with animals or would you like to live in a barn with animals in it?

Would you rather get a new puppy for your birthday or get an increase in your pocket money every month?

Would you rather know when you’re going to die or how you’re going to die?

Would you rather lose the ability to speak or lose the ability to hear?

Would you rather be the first to die or the last?

Would you rather be really hairy all over your body and not be able to shave or not have a single hair anywhere on your body?

Would you rather never age or never need to sleep to function?

Would you rather be a child and never grow up or instantly be an adult and never age?

Would you rather live in a world without music or a world without movies?

Would you rather have your dream job for only two years or never have your dream job but be paid generously for a job you hate?

Would you rather have the ability to fly or to be invisible?

Would you rather live in a tiny house on a nice street or a big house on a less nice street?

Would you rather have flawless skin or designer clothes?

Would you rather prefer to be trapped in the Lord of the Rings Universe or in the Matrix world?

Would you rather have the ability to time travel to the past or the future?

Would you rather never be able to hold hands again or never be able to spoon again?

Would you rather have your head be the size of a tennis ball or the size of a watermelon?

Would you rather face punishment for a crime or try to hide it and get away?

Would you rather lose all of your friends but win the lottery or keep your friends but you don’t get a raise for the rest of your life?

Would you rather live a long life full of mediocrity or a short life filled with extraordinary experiences?

Hardest "would you rather" questions for adults

The hardest "would you rather" questions for adults can spark interesting discussions about a person's values and preferences. Photo: pexels.com, @rachel-claire (modified by author)

Hardest would you rather questions for adults can spark interesting discussions and reveal a lot about a person's values and preferences.

Would you rather prefer to skydive or choose bungee jumping?

Would you rather lose all your money and valuables but gain invaluable experiences, or keep your wealth but live a mundane and unfulfilling life?

Would you rather marry someone you have known all your life or someone you have just met?

Would you rather prefer to be abducted by an alien or be taken hostage by crooks?

Would you rather always speak your mind but constantly offend people or never be able to speak again?

Would you prefer to eat undercooked food or burnt and overcooked food?

Would you rather have the ability to see 10 years into your future or 10 years into the future of anyone else but yourself?

Would you rather make your food for an entire month or eat food from outside for the full month?

Would you rather get a tattoo on your neck or have your tongue pierced?

Would you rather always know the truth but never be believed, or always be believed but never know the truth?

Would you rather have your life story turned into a book or want it to be made into a movie?

Would you rather speak before thousands of people in front of the town hall or want to be interviewed on live TV in a studio?

Would you rather prefer that everyone else in the world become taller than you or they become stronger than you?

Would you rather travel a hundred years into the future or go back a hundred years to the past?

Would you rather prefer to be in a tank during a war or in a submarine?

Would you rather prefer to forget your spouse’s birthday or would you be ready to do the dishes every day?

Dark "hardest would you rather" questions

These questions delve into darker themes and can provoke intense contemplation about morality, fear, and the human condition.

Would you rather kill one innocent person to save five others or do nothing and let the five die?

Would you rather be locked in a room with no light for a week or a room with constant bright light for a week?

Would you rather have the ability to feel no physical pain but still experience emotional pain or feel only physical pain but never emotional pain?

Would you rather realize life’s a simulation or be the sole real entity in a world of automatons?

Would you rather accidentally cause the death of someone you love or have someone you love accidentally cause your death?

Would you rather lose all memories of your past or be unable to make any new memories starting today?

Would you rather be forced to witness the death of a loved one repeatedly or be the cause of their death once?

Would you rather be tortured for a month but guaranteed to survive or live in constant fear of being tortured for the rest of your life?

Would you rather have your worst nightmare come true once or live with your greatest fear for the rest of your life?

Would you rather live cursed knowing future suffering or in a world of empathy-devoid children?

Would you rather lose the ability to feel emotions or overwhelming emotions you can't control?

Would you rather lose all of your loved ones in a sudden, tragic event or be the sole survivor of a catastrophic event that wipes out your entire community?

Would you rather be haunted by a malevolent ghost for the rest of your life or be constantly stalked by a psychopathic serial killer who can never be caught?

Would you rather date the hottest person in the world but not be able to have sex with them or date an ugly person that you can have sex with?

Weird "would you rather" questions

Weird "would you rather" questions are meant to test your imagination. Photo: pexels.com, @dmitry-demidov (modified by author)

Below is a list of some weird would you rather questions that will test your imagination and spark some wild debates!

Would you rather have a third eye on the back of your head or a third arm coming out of your chest?

Would you rather sneeze whenever you meet someone new or burp whenever you say goodbye?

Would you rather eat a live worm or be locked in a room with a tarantula for an hour (but not know where the tarantula is)?

Would you rather eat a live insect every day or a raw vegetable you despise?

Would you rather have a pet dragon or be able to transform into a dragon?

Would you rather only be able to whisper or only be able to shout?

Would you rather have a permanent unibrow or no eyebrows at all?

Would you rather eat a spoonful of mustard every morning or a raw onion every night before bed?

Would you rather have 2 toes removed or prefer just one finger removed?

Would you rather have a permanent unibrow or no eyebrows at all?

Would you rather have fingers as long as your legs or legs as long as your fingers?

Would you rather have to walk on all fours like an animal or only be able to crawl like a baby?

Would you rather have to wear wet socks for the rest of your life or only be allowed to wash your hair once a year?

Would you rather be able to communicate with animals or speak every human language fluently?

Would you rather put your hand inside a hornet’s nest, or would you be willing to kick a sleeping grizzly?

Would you rather have a permanent clown face paint or a permanent red rubber nose?

Would you rather always have to skip everywhere you go or only be able to hop on one foot?

Would you rather be able to teleport anywhere in the world or be able to time travel but only into the future?

Would you rather stay in a room with a snake or be ready to stay in a room with a tarantula?

Would you rather have to lick every doorknob you encounter or every handrail?

Would you rather have a constant itch that you can never scratch or always feel like you have a pebble in your shoe?

Would you rather have a head twice as large as normal or half as large as normal?

Would you rather have to walk backwards everywhere you go or only be able to communicate by speaking in rhyme?

Would you rather have the ability to control the volume of your farts or the direction they travel?

Would you rather have to eat only insects for the rest of your life or never be able to eat any fruits or vegetables?

Would you rather find a dead body or be a witness to a deadly assault?

Hardest "would you rather" questions for couples

"Would you rather" love questions for couples is a great way to get to know your partner better. Photo: pexels.com, @taryn-elliott (modified by author)

"Would you rather" love questions for couples is a great way to get to know your partner better and learn more about their personality. If you are out of ideas, here are some good questions you can use.

Would you rather have a fancy dinner date or a picnic in the park?

Would you rather be with someone you love or someone who loves you?

Would you rather date someone smarter or someone more successful than you?

Would you rather go on a date to a fancy restaurant or take the date to your favourite small eatery?

Would you rather spend the day at the beach or hike in the mountains?

Would you rather get married to the partner your parents choose for you or marry a monkey?

Would you rather want to outlive your partner or want your partner should live longer than you?

Would you rather stay in and watch a movie or go out to a concert?

Would you rather have a quiet night indoors or go to a loud party?

Would you rather be in a bad relationship for the rest of your life or have no significant other for the rest of your life?

Would you rather receive a gift or be surprised with a romantic gesture?

Would you rather cook dinner together or order takeout?

For a date night, would you rather stay in and enjoy the comforts of home or go out for an exciting night on the town?

Would you rather have all the money you want or all the time you want?

Would you rather go on a hot air balloon ride or a helicopter tour?

Would you rather receive a handwritten love letter or a bouquet of flowers?

Would you rather have a candlelit dinner at home or go to a fancy restaurant?

Would you rather learn a new skill together or take a dance class?

Would you rather prefer to travel a lot or meet many people during your regular work routine?

Would you rather go camping or stay in a luxurious hotel?

Would you rather be 80 years old and live forever, or want to be 10 years old and live forever?

Would you rather have a partner who earns more than you or someone who earns less than you?

The hardest "would you rather" questions for food

"Would you rather" food questions are ideal during family dinners. Photo: pexels.com, @rachel-claire (modified by author)

These "would you rather" food questions are ideal if you are looking for a fun game to play with friends or your family.

Would you rather give up all sweet foods for the rest of your life or give up all savoury foods?

Would you rather eat cooked foods or raw foods that are uncooked?

Would you rather live in a world with no mac and cheese or a world with no pizza?

Would you rather have a breakfast of pancakes or waffles?

Would you rather never taste chocolate again or never taste cheese again?

Would you rather give up pizza or burgers for the rest of your life?

Would you rather give up salt forever or sugar forever?

Would you like to lose your sense of smell or your sense of taste?

Would you rather always eat your food extremely hot or cold?

Would you rather eat a spoonful of cinnamon daily or a spoonful of hot sauce?

Would you rather be allergic to eggs or be allergic to peanuts?

Would you rather have a steak or seafood for dinner?

Would you rather eat as much salad as you want or eat a limited quantity of your favourite dish?

Would you rather eat a vegetarian meal or a meat-based meal?

Would you rather only be able to eat undercooked or overcooked food?

Would you rather never be allowed to eat bananas, or would you never eat apples?

Would you rather have to eat something extremely bitter every day or something extremely bland every day?

Would you rather eat a bowl of cereal or oatmeal for breakfast?

Would you rather be willing to give up potato chips forever or choose to give up popcorn forever?

Would you prefer ice cream or fresh fruit juice on a hot day?

Would you rather go without food for an entire day or be willing to eat stale food?

Would you rather have unlimited access to your favourite snack but never be able to eat a full meal, or only be able to eat full meals but never snack again?

Would you rather have to eat something extremely spicy every day or something extremely sour every day?

Hardest "would you rather" questions for coworkers

These questions can help coworkers understand each other. Pexels.com, @lachlan-ross (modified by author)

These hardest "would you rather" questions for coworkers can help coworkers understand each other's preferences and potential conflict areas, fostering better communication and teamwork.

Would you rather go to the office or work from home?

Would you rather work on a project with a coworker who micromanages every detail or one who is completely hands-off and uninvolved?

Would you rather have a coworker constantly interrupting you during meetings or never speaking up and contributing?

Would you rather work at the same company for the rest of your life at the same salary, or would you be ready to risk changing jobs every 5 years?

Would you rather work in a noisy and bustling office environment or complete silence with no interaction?

Would you rather have a job with a lot of travel or one mostly in the office?

Would you rather have a supportive boss or supportive colleagues?

Would you rather work at a place you dislike but earn a good salary or work at a great place with a meagre salary?

Would you rather have a coworker who is consistently late but excels at their job or who is always on time but performs poorly?

Would you rather work at a company where you must sit in front of the computer all day? Or would you be ready to do manual labour for at least 4 hours daily?

Would you rather have a challenging job that pays well or an easy job that pays less?

Would you rather work in a startup environment or a corporate one?

Would you rather never fail in whatever you do or never be rejected again?

Would you rather work in a dream job that requires a commute for 2 hours or work in a place next to your home at a lower pay?

Would you rather get your lunch to work daily or get free food from the company, but without having a choice or knowing what would be served?

Would you rather have a job with many perks or one that pays more?

Would you rather have a job with a lot of pressure or one that's more relaxed?

Would you rather work in a job with a fixed monthly salary or be ready to get paid the money you deserve based on your work output?

Would you rather work for a large company with thousands of employees or a small company with just a few people?

Would you rather be the CEO of your company ready to take maximum risks, or prefer to be an ordinary executive with no tensions?

Would you rather work an extra hour and get an hour break or work without breaks but be allowed to leave early?

Would you rather have a job with much autonomy or requiring constant supervision?

Would you rather work on your own or be part of a team?

Would you rather work in a company with no formal organization structure, or would you work in a place where roles & responsibilities are clearly defined?

Would you rather work in a noisy office or want to work in a quiet environment?

Hardest funny "would you rather" questions

Funny "would you rather" questions are great conversation starters. Photo: pexels.com, @cahilrom (modified by author)

These funny "would you rather" questions are a great way to get a conversation started in a fun and interesting way.

Would you rather spend an entire day with a senator or the head chef of a leading restaurant?

Would you rather be allergic to your favourite food or choose to be allergic to animals?

Would you rather have superpowers that you don’t know how to use or be a psychic whose predictions no one believes?

Would you rather wear a clown suit every day for the rest of your life or wear a tutu every day for the rest of your life?

Would you rather have a bad hair day or a bad breath?

Would you rather lose the ability to run or not be able to swim again?

Would you rather fight a tiger or Thanos?

Would you rather have a permanent case of the hiccups or have to sneeze every five minutes?

Would you rather be a mermaid or a unicorn?

Would you rather want to turn into a dog or a cat for an hour every time you sneeze?

Would you rather want people to forget your name or mispronounce it every time?

Would you rather prefer to have a dragon as a pet you can’t properly control or a talking elephant?

Would you rather have a magic carpet or a flying broomstick?

Would you rather have a permanent case of the hiccups or a permanent case of the giggles?

Would you rather eat broccoli for the rest of your life or get up at 5 am daily?

Would you rather be willing to have poor eyesight or have difficulty hearing?

Would you rather praise your boss every single day or prefer to slap yourself daily?

Would you rather want to have your right hand tied behind your back or have tape on your mouth always?

Would you rather be able to read minds or teleport anywhere you want?

Would you rather get your head fully shaved or get your lips pierced?

Would you rather replace your head with a toaster or have a cactus instead of your spine?

Hardest "would you rather" questions for kids

"Would you rather" questions can improve kids' creativity and decision-making skills. Photo: pexels.com, @jplenio (modified by author)

Here are some fun "would you rather" question ideas to share with your children for fun conversations to keep them entertained. They also help to improve the kids' creativity, decision-making, and communication skills.

Would you rather be able to fly or be invisible?

Would you rather have a robot that does all your chores or a robot that can take you anywhere in the world?

Would you rather be able to breathe underwater or fly through the air?

Would you rather be able to time travel or travel to different planets in outer space?

Would you rather be the best player on a losing team or the worst player on a winning team?

Would you rather have a magical room that can transform into anything you want or a closet that always has your favourite snacks?

Would you rather be able to control the weather or talk to ghosts?

Would you rather live in a world where it's always summer or winter?

Would you rather be able to run as fast as a cheetah or jump as high as a kangaroo?

Would you rather live in a treehouse or a castle?

Would you rather have a never-ending supply of candy or pizza?

Would you rather be a famous superhero or a famous inventor?

Would you rather have the power of invisibility or the power of teleportation?

Would you rather have a pet dragon or a pet unicorn?

Would you rather have a huge treehouse or water slide in your backyard?

Would you rather have a pet dinosaur or a pet robot?

Would you rather be able to breathe fire or freeze things with your touch?

Would you rather be able to talk to the dead or see into the future?

Would you rather have a magic wand or a time machine?

Would you rather be able to teleport or read minds?

These hardest ''would you rather'' questions are a delightful way to engage your minds and explore your preferences. Whether you are pondering with friends, family, or colleagues, these questions can lead to fascinating discussions.

