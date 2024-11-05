The Internet has revolutionised workplaces, and remote work has become a trend since the COVID era. With more people adopting remote work, virtual team building has played a vital role in bonding employees. One of the best ways to undertake online team building is to organise a virtual scavenger hunt. These are virtual scavenger hunt ideas you can adopt for your remote workforce.

A virtual scavenger hunt is a great tool for team building for remote workers. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Virtual scavenger hunts are among the best online teambuilding activities for remote staff. The thrill and fun that come from the challenge of seeking out things create a friendly competition. If you are looking for virtual scavenger hunts for your team, here are fun ideas to get you started.

Virtual scavenger hunt ideas

Virtual scavenger hunts are online games where players compete to fulfil challenges within a stipulated time. The goal of these challenges is to have fun and encourage team engagement. Below is a virtual scavenger hunt list to engage your team.

1. Home office challenge

The social activity allows the team to explore the home workplace on Zoom. The hunt asks employees to find items from their home office in a set time, like 10 minutes. They must show these items to their peers, and points will be awarded to the person with the most items within the shortest time.

Virtual scavenger hunt items to find could be anything from an office chair to a cute mouse pen. This activity can be an excellent icebreaker for virtual team building.

2. Family hunt

This activity allows employees to learn more about each other. Have everyone show and tell the others something unique about their family members. They can even share photos as they share.

3. Movie Trivia treasure hunt

This activity is excellent for movie lovers. Have a team leader who will create a list of renowned movies. Share the list with the team over Zoom and then ask them to find items that reference the film symbolically or physically.

The items could be anything from a DVD or VHS to food featured in the movie or anything else. You can test the team members' movie knowledge and creativity.

4. Decades scavenger hunt

Decade-themed activities have become popular in recent years as they evoke nostalgia. Furthermore, most work teams include people from different generations. A decade scavenger hunt is a great virtual activity that allows employees to find items from various eras in their homes.

The eras could be the 1980s, 1990s, or even the 2000s. They can then share these items via a video call with their colleagues. From vintage clothes to music records, you're sure to learn from each other based on the items they have.

5. Selfie Scavenger hunt

A virtual scavenger hunt is one of the best ways to have fun for remote workers. Photo: pexels.com, @davdkuko

Source: UGC

This is among the easy activities you can have as a virtual scavenger hunt. It offers an opportunity to share some fun photos of the members. Have team members take selfies holding items from a scavenger hunt list. The most creative wins some fantastic prizes.

6. High school memorabilia

Team building is about getting to know your colleagues better; this fun game will do just that. The scavenger hunt ideally challenges the team members to find items from high school in their house. These could be anything from certificates to trophies to uniforms or even photos. They can share a brief story about the item with their colleagues.

7. Mystery item hunt

The mystery item hunt is an indoor scavenger challenge that tests the team's quick thinking and clue dissection. A host is chosen, and they come up with popular household items. The virtual scavenger hunt items to find should be spread out from the living room, kitchen, bedroom, and even bathroom. The host will then share a vague description of the items one at a time, and players must find them and present them on call within a set timeline.

8. Client clues

This scavenger hunt idea tests how well the team knows its clients. A team leader challenges team members with puzzles and clues about a client. The players must decipher which client it is and share it with the team. By the end of the game, everyone will have a better understanding of the company's clients.

9. Holiday item hunt

This is an excellent scavenger hunt for the holiday season. You can begin by which holiday you will focus on and then provide the team with a list of items associated with the holiday.

Let the team members look for these items in the house within a specified time. The items could include holiday greeting cards, photos, clothing, and decorations. List items commonly found in every household.

10. Music scavenger hunt

This game is a free virtual scavenger hunt for remote employees. The hunt will allow you to tap into the team's rhythm. Start by choosing a team leader to compile a list of popular songs from every genre and decade.

The host will then share a few lines from the song, and members must guess which song. The players can Google but should give the correct answer the fastest.

A virtual scavenger hunt can bring out team creativity. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto

Source: UGC

11. Pet treasure hunts

Does your team have pet owners or animal lovers? If so, a pet scavenger hunt will be so much fun. Start by listing different pet items that can be found within a home.

These can be pet accessories, photos, etc., that players must find quickly. To broaden the pool, include all kinds of pets, even those that crawl or swim.

12. Riddle-themed scavenger hunt

Riddles are always fun to solve with colleagues. The team leader should devise a list of intriguing riddles and have the players solve them. The riddles should be attached to items that can be found at home or elaborate items that can be found online. An example can be, "Everyone constantly overlooks me, but everyone has me. What am I?"

13. Nature scavenger hunt

Just because the team works remotely doesn't mean they can't get outside. Have everyone go outside and gather things that can be found in nature and share them online. You can allocate more time to allow people to collect the items.

Some things can be found around the compound, like leaves, stones, soil, etc. Consider gifting more points to the person with the most unique natural item.

14. City landmark scavenger hunt

This kind of game works well for teams with members worldwide or in a country. To play, team members must share a picture of the landmark in their city. They could have visited the landmark before or even just Googled it. Afterwards, everyone can share why the landmark is important and its location on Zoom or Slack.

How do you play scavenger hunt virtually?

Scavenger hunts require an Internet connection. They are mostly played by people who work remotely and can be played via Zoom or any other video conference platform. Members log in at a specific time to play from the comfort of their homes.

Are there scavenger hunt apps?

Various scavenger hunt apps are available for remote workers. The free apps include Scavify, Scavos, and Scavr. Others, like Actionbound, GooseChase, and TurfHunt, require a subscription.

How long should a virtual scavenger hunt last?

Virtual scavenger hunts can last as long as the team members have time. However, the best hunts are usually around one to two hours long. Consider asking your team before planning the game how long it should take.

A virtual scavenger hunt, also known as a digital or online treasure hunt, allows teams to bond remotely. The game is fun and works as a team-building activity. If you are looking for ideas for a virtual scavenger hunt, the above ideas will come in handy.

Legit.ng published an article about sweet things to do in a long-distance relationship. Being in a long-distance relationship requires work and dedication to work. Communication is the main ingredient that holds the relationship together, and your partner will appreciate sweet words.

Having a successful long-distance relationship can be challenging. However, treating your long-distance partner with sweet things can keep the relationship alive and healthy. Discover some sweet things you can do for your partner who lives far from you.

Source: Legit.ng