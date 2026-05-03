JAMB Mentions When 2026 UTME Cutoff Marks Will Be Announced

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will hold its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Abuja

The meeting will decide the minimum UTME cut-off marks and key admission guidelines for the 2026/2027 academic session

Stakeholders from universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and regulatory bodies will gather to shape Nigeria’s tertiary admission policies

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions will take place on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The event will be held at the Body of Benchers Auditorium, Plot 688, Institute and Research District, FCC Phase III, Jabi, Abuja.

JAMB sets UTME cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 admission session. Photo credit: JAMB Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

UTME cut-off marks for 2026/2027

One of the key highlights of the meeting will be the determination of the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session. These cut-off marks will serve as the benchmark for admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

In a statement issued on Sunday, JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained the importance of the annual gathering.

He said:

“The Board’s annual policy meeting on admissions is a crucial annual gathering where stakeholders decide minimum tolerable UTME marks, admission guidelines, and policies for tertiary institutions.”

Benjamin added that the meeting will be presided over by the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, who will unveil key policy directions.

Stakeholders expected at the meeting

The 2026 policy meeting will bring together critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector, including:

- Vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, registrars, and admission officers

- Regulatory bodies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)

Goodwill messages are also expected from agencies including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

See the X post below:

NATAP-M awards to feature

The event will also feature the 6th edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance-Merit Awards (NATAP-M). This award scheme is designed to promote compliance with admission guidelines and improve standards in tertiary education across the country.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is Nigeria’s central examination body responsible for conducting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Established in 1978, it oversees admissions into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country.

JAMB sets minimum cut-off marks, issues guidelines, and ensures fairness in the admission process. It also works closely with regulatory agencies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The Minister of Education unveils key admission guidelines at the JAMB meeting. Photo credit: JAMB Nigeria/x

Source: UGC

JAMB announces commencement of screening of underage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The move affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

According to Punch, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications, directing them to proceed to the next stage of evaluation at their selected institutions. According to the board, candidates who met the required benchmark have had their details forwarded to their institutions of choice for further assessment.

Source: Legit.ng