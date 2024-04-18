20 scary dog breeds: Which are the most terrifying guard dogs?
Dogs are known to be man's best friend, but not all breeds are friendly. Some dogs are seen as more dangerous than others. These dogs are scary, can bite you, and cause injuries if not careful. If you are wondering which dogs to stay away from, these are frightening dog breeds you should know about.
We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from Animal Corner, Ranker, Always Pet, and other publicly available materials to analyse the scariest dog breed.
20 scary dog breeds
Dogs are canines which are used for security. They exhibit aggressive behaviour when provoked, scared or threatened. It is, therefore, essential to know the different breeds of dogs and their reputation to avoid dog attacks. Here is a list of 20 scary dog names that are a force to be reckoned with.
|Breed
|Height in inches (centimetres)
|Weight in pounds (kilograms)
|German Shepherd
|22-26 (55-66)
|50-90 (22-40)
|Kangal
|27-29 (68-73)
|80-150 (36-68)
|American Pit Bull Terrier
|17-19 (43-48)
|40-70 (18-31)
|Wolfdog
|23-30 (58-76)
|70-100 (31-45)
|Newfoundland
|28 (71)
|100-150 (45-68)
|Rottweiler
|22-27 (55-68)
|80-135 (36-61)
|Great Dane
|28-32 (71-81)
|110-175 (49-79)
|Doberman Pinscher
|24-28 (60-71)
|60-100 (27-45)
|Cane Corso
|23-27 (58-68)
|100+ (45+)
|Alaskan Malamute
|23-25 (58-63)
|75-85 (34-38)
|Japanese Mastiff
|27.5-30 (69.8-76)
|120-230 (54-104)
|Presa Canario
|22-26 (55-66)
|85-110 (38-49)
|Great Pyrenees
|25-32 (63-81)
|80-100 (36-45)
|Tibetan Mastiff
|24-26 (60-66)
|70-150 (31-68)
|Caucasian Shepherd
|23-30 (55-76)
|100-170 (45-77)
|Dogo Argentino
|24-26.5 (60-67.3)
|80-100 (36-45)
|Labrador Retrievers
|21.5-24.5 (54.6- 62)
|55-80 (24-36)
|English Mastiff
|27.5 -30 (69.8-76)
|120-230 (54-104)
|Bull Mastiff
|24-27 (60-68)
|100-130 (45-58)
|Fila Brasileiro
|24-30 (55-76)
|90-180 (40-81)
1. German Shepherd
- Weight: 50-90 lbs (22-40 kg)
- Height: 22"-26" (55-66 cm)
- Qualities: Inquisitive, protective, intelligent
- Life span: Life span: 9 to 13 years
German Shepherds are among the most famous dogs in the world. It has been portrayed in Hollywood films and TV shows. This type of dog appeared in one of the best child-friendly films, Finding Rin Tin Tin (2007) as Rin Tin Tin. German Shepherds are used mainly by the police and military for work.
2. Kangal
- Weight: 80-150 lbs (36-68 kg)
- Height: 27"-29" (68-73 cm)
- Qualities: Calm, powerful, protective
- Life span: Life span: 2 to 15 years
Kangal, also known as Turkish Kangal, is Turkey's national dog. It is a specialised breed for herding and excellent for keeping intruders away. Their reputation as one of the scariest dog breeds comes from their bite strength of over 700 pounds per square inch.
3. American Pit Bull Terrier
- Weight: 40-70 lbs (18-31 kg)
- Height: 17"-19" (43-48 cm)
- Qualities: Loving, loyal, protective
- Life span: 8 to 15 years
The American Pit Bull Terrier is one of the most dangerous dog breeds in the world. Its name is derived from the bloody sport that took the form of bull-baiting or dog fighting. Legislation restricting the breed has been adopted in numerous cities in the United States because of its associated risk.
4. Wolfdog
- Weight: 70-100 lbs (31-45 kg)
- Height: 23"-30" (58-76 cm)
- Qualities: Fearless, territorial, independent
- Life span: 12 to 14 years
A wolfdog is one of the most dangerous and intimidating dogs because of its unpredictability. Unlike most dogs whose reputation comes from being a working dog, these canines result from a mixed breed of wolf and a dog. The most dangerous wolfdogs are those with a high percentage of wolf blood.
5. Newfoundland
- Weight: 100-150 lbs (45-68 kg)
- Height: 28" (71 cm)
- Qualities: Sweet, friendly, intelligent
- Life span: Life span: 8 to 10 years
The Newfoundland, famously known as the Newfie, is a large dog with a robust frame and heavy bone structure. The Newfie has a majestic head, webbed feet, and thick fur, making it a good swimmer. The adorable creature was created to help save drowning fishermen and carry out any water-related emergency.
6. Rottweiler
- Weight: 80-135 lbs (36-61 kg)
- Height: 22"- 27" (55-68 cm)
- Qualities: Loving, loyal, protective
- Life span: 8 to 10 years
A Rottweiler has one of the strongest bites compared to other dog breeds and is among the world's strongest dog species. They can put down large, dangerous bulls and pull heavy meat carts to the market. Their enormous necks, large frames, and powerful bite strength explain this. Rottweilers do well as guard dogs.
7. Great Dane
- Weight: 110-175 lbs (49-79 kg)
- Height: 28"- 32" (71-81 cm)
- Qualities: Courageous, sweet, powerful
- Life span: 8 to 10 years
The Great Dane ranks among the world's most dangerous and largest dog breeds. It is also one of the tallest dogs in the world. Besides their big bodies, they also have a deep howling sound. They were initially bred to hunt and sometimes can be bossy.
8. Doberman Pinscher
- Weight: 60–100 lbs (27–45 kg)
- Height: 24"– 28" (60–71 cm)
- Qualities: Muscular, fast, protective
- Life span: 10 to 13 years
The Doberman pinscher primarily serves as a guard dog. It is a breed aimed at protecting animals like elk and deer in the countryside from poachers. These canines are among the fastest animals, with a speed of 35 miles per hour.
9. Cane Corso
- Weight: 100+ lbs (45+ kg)
- Height: 23"- 27" (58-68 cm)
- Qualities: Loyal, easy-going, strong
- Life span: 10 to 12 years
Cane Corso has existed since ancient Greece. It is one of the most aggressive dogs in history. This is true because they were bred for war and have since mellowed with time. On farms, they serve a variety of tasks as guard dogs for livestock, people, and property and as emotional support animals.
10. Alaskan Malamute
- Weight: 75-85 lbs (34-38 kg)
- Height: 23"- 25" (58-63 cm)
- Qualities: Affectionate, loyal, playful
- Life span: 10 to 14 years
Alaskan Malamutes are aggressive and brutal and tend to bite if not well-trained. They were initially bred for hunting and sledging. They can hunt dangerous animals like polar bears. Alaskan malamutes have stubborn temperaments and are hard to work with.
11. Japanese Mastiff
- Weight: 120-230 lbs (54-104 kg)
- Height: 27.5"- 30" (69.8-76 cm)
- Qualities: Courageous, vigilant, patient, bold
- Life span: 10 to 12 years
The Japanese Mastiff, known as Tosa Inu, was bred in Japan 150 years ago. They are medium-sized dogs, a crossbreed of a Japanese dog, Bull Terriers, Mastiffs, and Great Danes. The breed was created in the hopes of developing a superior fighting dog.
12. Presa Canario
- Weight: 85-110 lbs (38-49 kg)
- Height: 22"-26" (55-66 cm)
- Qualities: Confident, intelligent, strong-willed
- Life span: 9 to 11 years
Presa Canario is affectionate and loyal to its family. However, this breed will fight when provoked. Its name means "canary dog" because it originated in the Canary Islands. Presa Canario is a large canine that can be aggressive and can cause severe injury and even death to its victims.
13. Great Pyrenees
- Weight: 80-100 lbs (36-45 kg)
- Height: 25"-32" (63-81 cm)
- Qualities: Affectionate, braves, gentle, confident
- Life span: 7 to 9 years
Great Pyrenees are working dogs initially bred to protect sheep. They are powerful enough to ward off wolves, bears, and the like. Today, they guard livestock and can be great companions for your family when trained and socialised.
14. Tibetan Mastiff
- Weight: 70-150 lbs (31-68 kg)
- Height: 24"-26" (60-66 cm)
- Qualities: Tenacious, intelligent, stubborn, protective
- Life span: 12 to 15 years
Tibetan Mastiff has a mane that makes them look like a lion. Although the mane sometimes looks fake, it is real. It is good with family members but can be very aggressive with strangers. The breed has a high guarding instinct, making them excellent guard dogs.
15. Caucasian Shepherd
- Weight: 100-170 lbs (45-77 kg)
- Height: 20"-30" (55-76 cm)
- Qualities: Strong, alert, quick, dominant
- Life span: 10 to 12 years
The Caucasian Shepherd, also known as the Caucasian Ovcharka, originated from the Caucasus region in the Soviet Union around 1920. The remarkable Caucasian Shepherd breed is one of the largest things in the dog world. The working dog has thick, medium-length fur and a thick-boned, muscular frame.
16. Dogo Argentino
- Weight: 80-100 lbs (36-45 kg)
- Height: 24"-26.5" (60-67.3 cm)
- Qualities: Friendly, loyal, cheerful, protective, tolerant
- Life span: 10 to 15 years
Dogo Argentino is among the scary breeds, even without its ears being cropped. It was bred to hunt mountain lions, wild boars, and other predators. Its intimidating biting reputation makes it a good fighting and hunting dog.
17. Labrador Retrievers
- Weight: 55-80 lbs (24-36 kg)
- Height: 21.4"-24.5" (54.6- 62 cm)
- Qualities: Intelligent, kind, agile, friendly, outgoing
- Life span: 10 to 12 years
The Labrador is a friendly, easy-going, and adorable breed. However, if not well trained and socialised, it can be risky. When provoked, Labradors can cause deadly attacks. However, when correctly cared for, they are excellent watchdogs.
18. English Mastiff
- Weight: 120-230 lbs (54-104 kg)
- Height: 27.5"-30" (69.8-76 cm)
- Qualities: Protective, dignified, affectionate, calm, brave
- Life span: 6 to 12 years
English Mastiff size is scary in terms of looks and size. This gentle giant has a rich history and distinctive characteristics, such as a massive, heavy-boned build and a symmetrical head. It is excellent with children, unfamiliar dogs and strangers when adequately socialised.
19. Bull Mastiff
- Weight: 100-130 lbs (45-58 kg)
- Height: 24"-27" (60-68 cm)
- Qualities: Brave, affectionate, relaxed, loyal
- Life span: 7 to 9 years
Also known as the gamekeeper's night dog, this breed is a cross between the bulldog and the Mastiff. It was created in 1860 in England and is a fantastic guard dog. Its main job is to catch intruders, such as poachers.
20. Fila Brasileiro
- Weight: 90-180 lbs (40-81 kg)
- Height: 20"-30" (55-76 cm)
- Qualities: Docile, obedient, loyal, courageous
- Life span: 9 to 11 years
Fila Brasileiro is also known as the Brazilian Mastiff because it originates in Brazil. This canine's face makes it one of the scariest animals. They were initially game hunters and working dogs. Although they have positive attributes, the species was banned in the UK under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
What is the most aggressive dog?
The American Pit Bull Terrier is the most aggressive dog and has been involved in the most fatal attacks. The Rottweiler closely follows it.
What dog breed has the scariest bark?
The Labrador Retriever has the scariest bark among dog breeds. However, most dogs have a scary bark when provoked.
What makes a dog scary?
A dog can be scary due to its size, reputation, appearance, breed and bark. Big and aggressive breeds are considered the most frightening.
What do you do if you encounter a scary dog?
When you encounter a scary dog on the street or in a compound, there are various things you should do or not do. Here are a few suggestions:
- Don't run; running means you are an intruder, and it will come after you.
- Turn a few degrees away from the dog, as facing him would seem aggressive.
- Do not look the dog in the eye, as this may seem challenging for the canine.
- If you were picking up something, slowly hold it to reduce the chances of things escalating.
- Talk to the dog in soothing tones.
- Slowly back away and find something to get on top of or behind.
What is the strongest dog breed?
A mastiff is one of the strongest dog breeds. It can weigh up to 230 lbs and has a bite of 556 per square inch.
What is the most fearless dog in the world?
Although this is relative, a German shepherd is seen as the most fearless. It is often seen working with the police or military.
What is the most aggressive guard dog?
Various aggressive guard dogs exist, including pit bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, and German shepherds. The aggression depends on the breed's training and socialisation.
Dogs have been domesticated by humans for centuries, making them one of the most loved animals. While every dog breed has its character, some are known for their scary demeanour. They are aggressive when intimidated and can attack when threatened, which often comes down to training and socialisation. The above is a list of scary dog breeds around the world.
