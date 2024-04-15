JAMB: List of Top 12 States With Highest 2024 UTME Applications
- The top twelve states with the highest number of applications in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have emerged
- Three south-west states of Oyo, Ogun and Osun states top the list and were close followed by Imo and Delta state
- While Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and the FCT are the states with lowest applications in the 2024 UTME
FCT, Abuja - Three south-west states have emerged as states with the highest number of applicants for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)
Oyo, Ogun and Osun states top the list of 12 states with the highest applications for the 2024 UTME.
This was disclosed by a reputable data company, Statisense via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @StatiSense, on Sunday, April 14.
Imo state and Delta state are closely followed by Oyo, Ogun and Osun to make up the top five states.
List of Top 12 States with Highest 2024 UTME Applications
1 Oyo state- 123,636
2 Ogun - 114,435
3 Osun -110,854
4 Imo - 102,741
5 Delta - 91,344
6 Benue - 87,110
7 Kogi - 86,836
8 Anambra - 78,981
9 Kaduna - 77,069
10 Enugu - 73,867
11 Kwara - 73,746
12 Kano - 72,758
Four northern states of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and the FCT are the states with lowest applications in the 2024 UTME
34 Kebbi - 17,658
35 Sokoto - 17,447
36 Zamfara - 9,473
37 FCT - 8,020
According to the post, the total number of applications, 1,985,642
Female applicants are 1,005,223 [50.6%] while males are 980,419 [49.4%]
2024 JAMB: How to check UTME exam centre, date, and time online
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2024 UTME candidates need to be adequately equipped with the right information about their examination centre, date and time.
According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) website, the 2024 UTME exams will commence on Friday, April 19 and end on Friday, April 29.
The examination body explains that the examination venue will be at any centre in the candidate's chosen examination town centre.
