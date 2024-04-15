The top twelve states with the highest number of applications in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have emerged

Three south-west states of Oyo, Ogun and Osun states top the list and were close followed by Imo and Delta state

While Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and the FCT are the states with lowest applications in the 2024 UTME

FCT, Abuja - Three south-west states have emerged as states with the highest number of applicants for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Oyo, Ogun and Osun states top the list of 12 states with the highest applications for the 2024 UTME.

This was disclosed by a reputable data company, Statisense via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @StatiSense, on Sunday, April 14.

Imo state and Delta state are closely followed by Oyo, Ogun and Osun to make up the top five states.

List of Top 12 States with Highest 2024 UTME Applications

1 Oyo state- 123,636

2 Ogun - 114,435

3 Osun -110,854

4 Imo - 102,741

5 Delta - 91,344

6 Benue - 87,110

7 Kogi - 86,836

8 Anambra - 78,981

9 Kaduna - 77,069

10 Enugu - 73,867

11 Kwara - 73,746

12 Kano - 72,758

Four northern states of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and the FCT are the states with lowest applications in the 2024 UTME

34 Kebbi - 17,658

35 Sokoto - 17,447

36 Zamfara - 9,473

37 FCT - 8,020

According to the post, the total number of applications, 1,985,642

Female applicants are 1,005,223 [50.6%] while males are 980,419 [49.4%]

