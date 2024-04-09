Bingham University school fees for all courses (2024) and admission

Bingham University is a private university founded in 2005. The institution equips graduates with comprehensive knowledge and exceptional skills to be self-sufficient professionally. Knowing the Bingham University school fees is essential if you intend to enrol for a course there this year.

Bingham University was established by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA). It offers a variety of degree programs from undergraduate to doctoral levels in several disciplines, all at reasonable costs. However, before initiating the admission process, it is crucial for prospective students to keenly analyse the Bingham University school fee structure.

Bingham University school fees and admission in 2024

The university prides itself on its quality courses that attract students each year. Here is everything you need to know about the Bingham University fees and admission criteria.

Bingham University fees

The Bingham University fees differ depending on the student's education level and the courses' technicality. Students should log in to the Bingham University school fees portal to make the payments.

School fees for undergraduate courses

The table below shows some of the total school fees one should pay for various undergraduate courses at different levels.

Department Level Total fees (₦) Medicine 100–200 2,800,000.00 300 2,200,000.00 400–500 3,200,000.00 600 2,750,000.00 Anatomy 100–200 1,092,500.00 300 1,045,000.00 400 984,500.00 Physiology 100–200 1,092,500.00 300 1,045,000.00 400 984,500.00 Pharmacy 100–200 1,800,000.00 300 1,320,000.00 400–500 1,650,000.00 Law 100–200 2,000,000.00 300 1,320,000.00 400 1,100,000.00 500 814,000.00 Medical Laboratory Science 100-200 1,092,500 300–400-500 1,320,000.00 Doctor of Optometry 100–200 1,092,500.00 300 1,329,000.00 400–500 1,430,000.00 Computer Science 100–200 920,000.00 300–400 880,000.00 Economics 100–200 725,075.00 300 693,550 400 705,550.00 Architecture 100–200 977,500.00 300–400 1,210,000.00

Bingham University school fees for masters

Bingham University offers various master's courses. Candidates seeking admission to the master's degree programme at Bingham University will pay the following tuition fees:

Course Tuition fee (₦) Accounting (M.Sc) 250,000 Biochemistry (M.Sc) 270,000 Business Administration (M.Sc) 300,000 Economics (M.Sc) 270,000 Environmental Chemistry (M.Sc) 270,000 Human Resource Management (M.Sc) 250,000 Mass Communication (M.Sc) 270,000 Nutrition and Dietetics (M.Sc) 300,000 Public Health (M.Sc) 500,000 Architecture (M.Sc) 400,000 Anatomy (M.Sc) 300,000 Physiology (M.Sc) 300,000 Microbiology (M.Sc) 300,000 Master in Business Administration (MBA) 250,000 Master of Cyber Security and Digital Forensics (MCSDF) 400,000 Master of Election Management (MEM) 400,000 Master of Legislative Drafting (MLD) 300,000 Master of Public Health (MPH) 500,000 Master of Public Sector Economics (MPSE) 300,000

The application forms are available online subject to payment of a non-refundable fee for the programme of interest as follows:

M.Sc Programmes ₦20,500 PGD Programmes ₦15,500 PhD Programmes ₦25,000

Bingham University admission requirements and application

Below are the general entry requirements you must meet to gain admission into the institution.

UTME candidates

All candidates must have taken the 2023/2024 UTME Examination and obtained a minimum score of 150.

The minimum qualification for Degree programmes is five (5) O/Level Credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English, at up to two (2) sittings.

Direct Entry

They must have completed the JAMB Direct Entry form.

They should have obtained five (5) relevant O/Level Credits, including Mathematics and English, at least two (2) sittings.

Should have an A/Level result (IJMB, National Diploma with a minimum of Lower Credit and Cambridge A/Levels result).

Bingham University application process

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission at Bingham University.

Visit the official Bingham University portal and create an account if you don't have one. Once an account has been created, an email containing an activation link will be sent to the specified email address. After account activation, login to the portal and use the 'My Payments' menu to access the application form payment page. On the payment page, a transaction can be initiated using the 'Pay with Remita' button, after which a payment slip for N2000 will be generated. Take the payment slip to any bank branch to complete the transaction, or the Bingham University school fees payment can be made online using ATM cards.

How to submit the completed forms

After completing the payment transaction, the online application forms will be accessible. Below are the simple steps for submitting them.

Click the 'Form submission' button. Print a hard copy of the submitted forms. Submit the hard copy to the Academic Office on or before the screening day.

The students should obtain the following documents online and submit them with their admission forms.

Character assessment form

Applicant's confidential report

Guidance and counselling form

UTME/DE screening assessment form

Is Bingham University admission still on for 2024?

The application for undergraduate degree admission for the 2023/2024 academic is ongoing. It has been open since 1st August 2023.

Bingham University school fees for medicine

The total annual fee is listed below for those interested in pursuing a medicine course.

Level 100–200 Level 300 Level 400–500 Level 600 ₦2,800,000 ₦2,200,000 ₦3,200,000 ₦2,750,000

Bingham University school fees for nursing

The table below shows the annual school fees for enrolling in a nursing course at the learning institution.

Level 100–200 Level 300 Level 400–500 ₦1,500,000 ₦1,100,000 ₦1,320,000

Bingham University school fees for Computer Science

The total annual fees for Computer Science are listed below.

Level 100–200 Level 300–400 ₦920,000 ₦880,000

How much is the school fee for Bingham University?

The annual total fee varies depending on the course one is taking. It ranges from as low as ₦320,000 to as high as ₦2,800,000.

Bingham University hostel fees

The hostel accommodation fee for all hostels at Bingham University is around ₦70,000 per student. However, you can visit or contact the institution for more accurate figures.

You can reach its support team via the following emails for more clarification on school fees and admission:

secretary.sps@binghamuni.edu.ng

pgadmission@binghamuni.edu.ng

Bingham University school fees are reasonable based on the quality of education you will receive as a student. Consider choosing a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests.

