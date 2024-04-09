Bingham University school fees for all courses (2024) and admission
Bingham University is a private university founded in 2005. The institution equips graduates with comprehensive knowledge and exceptional skills to be self-sufficient professionally. Knowing the Bingham University school fees is essential if you intend to enrol for a course there this year.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Bingham University school fees and admission in 2024
- Is Bingham University admission still on for 2024?
- Bingham University school fees for medicine
- Bingham University school fees for nursing
- Bingham University school fees for Computer Science
- How much is the school fee for Bingham University?
- Bingham University hostel fees
- Contacts
Bingham University was established by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA). It offers a variety of degree programs from undergraduate to doctoral levels in several disciplines, all at reasonable costs. However, before initiating the admission process, it is crucial for prospective students to keenly analyse the Bingham University school fee structure.
Bingham University school fees and admission in 2024
The university prides itself on its quality courses that attract students each year. Here is everything you need to know about the Bingham University fees and admission criteria.
Bingham University fees
The Bingham University fees differ depending on the student's education level and the courses' technicality. Students should log in to the Bingham University school fees portal to make the payments.
School fees for undergraduate courses
The table below shows some of the total school fees one should pay for various undergraduate courses at different levels.
|Department
|Level
|Total fees (₦)
|Medicine
|100–200
|2,800,000.00
|300
|2,200,000.00
|400–500
|3,200,000.00
|600
|2,750,000.00
|Anatomy
|100–200
|1,092,500.00
|300
|1,045,000.00
|400
|984,500.00
|Physiology
|100–200
|1,092,500.00
|300
|1,045,000.00
|400
|984,500.00
|Pharmacy
|100–200
|1,800,000.00
|300
|1,320,000.00
|400–500
|1,650,000.00
|Law
|100–200
|2,000,000.00
|300
|1,320,000.00
|400
|1,100,000.00
|500
|814,000.00
|Medical Laboratory Science
|100-200
|1,092,500
|300–400-500
|1,320,000.00
|Doctor of Optometry
|100–200
|1,092,500.00
|300
|1,329,000.00
|400–500
|1,430,000.00
|Computer Science
|100–200
|920,000.00
|300–400
|880,000.00
|Economics
|100–200
|725,075.00
|300
|693,550
|400
|705,550.00
|Architecture
|100–200
|977,500.00
|300–400
|1,210,000.00
Bingham University school fees for masters
Bingham University offers various master's courses. Candidates seeking admission to the master's degree programme at Bingham University will pay the following tuition fees:
|Course
|Tuition fee (₦)
|Accounting (M.Sc)
|250,000
|Biochemistry (M.Sc)
|270,000
|Business Administration (M.Sc)
|300,000
|Economics (M.Sc)
|270,000
|Environmental Chemistry (M.Sc)
|270,000
|Human Resource Management (M.Sc)
|250,000
|Mass Communication (M.Sc)
|270,000
|Nutrition and Dietetics (M.Sc)
|300,000
|Public Health (M.Sc)
|500,000
|Architecture (M.Sc)
|400,000
|Anatomy (M.Sc)
|300,000
|Physiology (M.Sc)
|300,000
|Microbiology (M.Sc)
|300,000
|Master in Business Administration (MBA)
|250,000
|Master of Cyber Security and Digital Forensics (MCSDF)
|400,000
|Master of Election Management (MEM)
|400,000
|Master of Legislative Drafting (MLD)
|300,000
|Master of Public Health (MPH)
|500,000
|Master of Public Sector Economics (MPSE)
|300,000
The application forms are available online subject to payment of a non-refundable fee for the programme of interest as follows:
|M.Sc Programmes
|₦20,500
|PGD Programmes
|₦15,500
|PhD Programmes
|₦25,000
Bingham University admission requirements and application
Below are the general entry requirements you must meet to gain admission into the institution.
UTME candidates
- All candidates must have taken the 2023/2024 UTME Examination and obtained a minimum score of 150.
- The minimum qualification for Degree programmes is five (5) O/Level Credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English, at up to two (2) sittings.
Direct Entry
- They must have completed the JAMB Direct Entry form.
- They should have obtained five (5) relevant O/Level Credits, including Mathematics and English, at least two (2) sittings.
- Should have an A/Level result (IJMB, National Diploma with a minimum of Lower Credit and Cambridge A/Levels result).
Bingham University application process
Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission at Bingham University.
- Visit the official Bingham University portal and create an account if you don't have one.
- Once an account has been created, an email containing an activation link will be sent to the specified email address.
- After account activation, login to the portal and use the 'My Payments' menu to access the application form payment page. On the payment page, a transaction can be initiated using the 'Pay with Remita' button, after which a payment slip for N2000 will be generated.
- Take the payment slip to any bank branch to complete the transaction, or the Bingham University school fees payment can be made online using ATM cards.
How to submit the completed forms
After completing the payment transaction, the online application forms will be accessible. Below are the simple steps for submitting them.
- Click the 'Form submission' button.
- Print a hard copy of the submitted forms.
- Submit the hard copy to the Academic Office on or before the screening day.
The students should obtain the following documents online and submit them with their admission forms.
- Character assessment form
- Applicant's confidential report
- Guidance and counselling form
- UTME/DE screening assessment form
Is Bingham University admission still on for 2024?
The application for undergraduate degree admission for the 2023/2024 academic is ongoing. It has been open since 1st August 2023.
Bingham University school fees for medicine
The total annual fee is listed below for those interested in pursuing a medicine course.
|Level 100–200
|Level 300
|Level 400–500
|Level 600
|₦2,800,000
|₦2,200,000
|₦3,200,000
|₦2,750,000
Bingham University school fees for nursing
The table below shows the annual school fees for enrolling in a nursing course at the learning institution.
|Level 100–200
|Level 300
|Level 400–500
|₦1,500,000
|₦1,100,000
|₦1,320,000
Bingham University school fees for Computer Science
The total annual fees for Computer Science are listed below.
|Level 100–200
|Level 300–400
|₦920,000
|₦880,000
How much is the school fee for Bingham University?
The annual total fee varies depending on the course one is taking. It ranges from as low as ₦320,000 to as high as ₦2,800,000.
Bingham University hostel fees
The hostel accommodation fee for all hostels at Bingham University is around ₦70,000 per student. However, you can visit or contact the institution for more accurate figures.
Contacts
You can reach its support team via the following emails for more clarification on school fees and admission:
- secretary.sps@binghamuni.edu.ng
- pgadmission@binghamuni.edu.ng
Bingham University school fees are reasonable based on the quality of education you will receive as a student. Consider choosing a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests.
